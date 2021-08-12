Aamir Khan on Films Releasing on OTT Platforms: 'I Am Very Concerned’

The pandemic induced lockdown has forced several films to delay their release or release it on OTT platforms, skipping the theatrical release altogether. Actor Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on the same. The actor who was away for the shoot of his film Laal Singh Chaddha came back to the city recently. His statement comes at a time when multi-starrer and big-budget films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah are releasing on OTT platforms.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, he said that he is very concerned as a film person. “Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

He added that it is a complicated topic and a lot of things needs to be taken into consideration before reopening cinema halls.

“It is not easy to talk about reopening of cinema halls. Theatres can be opened up only when the health situation improves, and we control the Covid-19 situation as a society, we are all trying and working on it,” the actor said.

Encouraging people to get vaccinated, he added, “As more and more people get vaccinated things will get better.”

Some of the big-budget films awaiting a theatrical release are Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s sports drama 83 and Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi.

