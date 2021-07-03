Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has released an official statement announcing his divorce with wife Kiran Rao. The couple are married for 15 years and has a son Azad Rao Khan.

The joint statement by the couple read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

The couple stated that though they would be living separately, but will remain devoted to their son. "We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about."

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement added.

Aamir and Kiran Rao met on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 where Rao was an assistant director. After dating for few years, they tied the knot on December 28, 2005. The two welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage.