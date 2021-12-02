Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts ‘accelerates unique positioning’ - capital markets day

Utrecht, 2 December 2021

strategic actions 2022-2026

° increase organic revenue growth to 4-6% annually

° increase capital expenditure to EUR 200-250 million per year

° focus on 4 technology clusters and 4 end markets

° additional divestment programme EUR 250-300 million revenue

° bolt-on acquisitions EUR 250-500 million revenue

° additional operational excellence programme

° increase SDG impact, net zero carbon in 2050 or earlier

° updated Aalberts objectives 2022-2026

Aalberts ‘accelerates unique positioning’

Aalberts will focus on 4 technology clusters with high growth potential and sustainable impact in eco-friendly buildings, semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation and industrial niches. Capital expenditure increases to EUR 200-250 million per year. Innovation expenditure increases to more than 5% of total revenue.

The existing divestment programme will be finalised and an additional divestment programme of EUR 250-300 million revenue will be started. Our unique positions will be strengthened with EUR 250-500 million revenue through bolt-on acquisitions.

An additional operational excellence programme will be started, including further consolidation and reduction of our locations from 135 (end of 2021) to 108 (end of 2026), excluding acquisitions.

This programme will lead to a one-off exceptional cost in 2021 of approx. EUR 50 million, funded by exceptional disposal benefits, with an annual benefit of approx. EUR 25 million, partly in 2021 and mainly in the coming three years.

Sustainable entrepreneurship accelerates our unique positioning, capitalising market opportunities. Our SDG impact increases to more than 70% of revenue in 2026 and we commit to be net zero carbon in 2050 or earlier.

Aalberts objectives 2022-2026

° organic revenue growth 4-6% annually

° EBITA margin 16-18% of revenue

° ROCE 18-20%

° innovation rate >20%

° SDG rate >70% of revenue

° leverage ratio <2.5

