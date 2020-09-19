AAI to launch Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India is set to inaugurate a Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi, the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region informed on Saturday.

The Greenfield airport project is expected to be completed by 2022 and will be able to fit in narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase, the Ministry stated.

"The Airports Authority of India is ready to inaugurate a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh. The project is expected to be completed by 2022 and will be able to fit in narrow-body jets like the Airbus A321 in the first phase," said the government.

The project will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 995 crores and has a capacity of managing around 200 passengers in peak hours. The total spread area of the project is 320 hectares, while the terminal area is 4,100 square metres. (ANI)

