AAF power rankings: How good are the Iron heading into Week 4?

Week 3 of The Alliance of American Football is in the books, and we saw the greatest upset in AAF history when the Stallions defeated the Hotshots. The Express and the Legends were not as fortunate, though, as both teams are looking for their first wins of the season.

There are seven more weeks of AAF (plus the playoffs), which extend the season to April 27. After every week, we'll take a look at the results and rank each team based on performance.

First, the scores from Week 3:

— Salt Lake 23, Arizona 15

— Orlando 21, Memphis 17

— Birmingham 28, Atlanta 12

AAF power rankings

1. Orlando Apollos

The Apollos have been on top of our AAF power rankings all season, and for good reason. Orlando is one of just two undefeated teams remaining, and the Apollos' 32.7 points per game leads the league. Their win against Memphis was a lot closer than expected, but they pulled off a road victory, which is rare in the AAF.

After three weeks, Orlando QB Garrett Gilbert leads the league in passing yards (827), and the team has two receivers (Charles Johnson, Jalin Marshall) in the top five in receiving yards. Gilbert is the clear AAF MVP so far, as he has been tearing apart defenses in different ways.

2. Birmingham Iron

This is the hardest team to figure out — on one hand the Iron are 3-0, and on the other hand, they've played the easiest opponents. In Week 1, they shut out Christian Hackenberg (who was recently benched). In Week 2, they faced a Stallions offense playing its third-string QB. In Week 3, they faced a bad Legends offense.

Adding to the confusion is Trent Richardson, who has 145 yards on 59 carries (2.5 yards per carry) but also has a league-leading six touchdowns. He is not good, but it's hard to ignore that red-zone production. And although Luis Perez is a talented QB, he has been relegated to checkdowns, as his yards per attempt is only 5.8. He also has not scored a TD all season.

The main reason the Iron keep winning is they've forced an insane nine turnovers in 12 quarters. But is that a result of good defense, or have they just played bad offenses? We might not find out this week when they face another struggling offense in San Antonio.

3. San Diego Fleet

The Fleet are moving up. After a Week 1 loss, they have changed course by putting together two impressive wins. The difference? San Diego has started to lean on running back Ja'Quan Gardner. In Week 1, the Fleet threw the ball 35 times while only giving Gardner eight carries.

Since then, Gardner owns the two best rushing performances in AAF history.

Also, the Fleet's defense is no joke. They have 11 sacks and five interceptions while only allowing an average of 12 points per game. Against the Commanders, nine different Fleet players had at least 0.5 sacks while adding seven QB hits. A good defense combined with the best rushing attack is a great equation for success.

4. Arizona Hotshots

Another week, another drop in the rankings for the Hotshots. Arizona suffered its first loss of the season in large part because QB John Wolford was knocked out of the game in the third quarter. Before leaving, Wolford had completed 14-of-22 passes (64 percent) for 127 yards. His replacement, Trevor Knight, finished 6-of-15 for 68 yards.

Coach Rick Neuheisel said after the game Wolford had a "back strain," but it's unclear what his status will be for Week 4.

5. Salt Lake Stallions

Salt Lake finally picked up its first win after an unlucky first two weeks. With QB Josh Woodrum able to play an entire game, the Stallions showed some life on offense. He completed 22-of-31 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

More importantly, the Stallions were able to manage time of possesion with a strong running back duo in Joel Bouagnon and Branden Oliver. Bouagnon is fifth in the league in rushing yards (154), while Oliver is seventh (139), the highest ranked pair in the AAF.

6. San Antonio Commanders

The Commanders and the Fleet have gone in different directions since their Week 1 game. While the Fleet have won two straight, the Commanders have lost two in a row and given up 37 points and 31 points, respectively, in the process.

San Antonio also appears to be testing different options on offense, as Logan Woodside, who is second in the league in passing yards, was moved to the bench late in the Week 3 game. Marquise Williams took over at QB, completing all four of his pass attempts for 21 yards and rushing five times for 33 yards.

This isn't a bad team overall, but its two straight losses (while giving up 30-plus points each time) are not good looks.

7. Memphis Express

Memphis finally benched Christian Hackenberg after nothing but bad outings. And it immediately paid off.

Zach Mettenberger made an instant impact, completing 9-of-12 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in mop-up duty. He nearly pulled off a great comeback against the AAF's best team. Zac Stacy had a letdown game, but backup Sherman Badie put in a great performance and is a player to keep an eye on moving forward.

The Express' defense also showed up, holding Orlando well below its points average for the season. The Express are still without a win, but things have improved in Memphis since its Week 1 shutout loss.

8. Atlanta Legends

Atlanta is averaging 4.4 yards per play on offense and a league-low 10 points per game. The Legends have scored just two touchdowns in three games while turning the ball over 10 times (seven interceptions, three fumbles).

On defense, the Legends have allowed 40, 24 and 28 points to the opposition in the first three weeks, respectively. There's just not much hope for the Atlanta franchise, which is why the Legends stay at the bottom.