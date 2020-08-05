AAC approves plan to start football season with 8 conference games as originally scheduled

The American Athletic Conference is planning to allow its teams to play a full football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The AAC announced Wednesday that it is moving forward with its usual eight-game conference schedule on their originally scheduled dates, beginning Sept. 19. AAC members will also have the opportunity to schedule non-conference games (as many as four) at their own discretion as long as the opponents meet the conference’s safety protocols.

“Non-conference games may be played at the discretion of the individual schools, with the understanding that the opponents will strictly adhere to protocols and standards for testing, pregame, in-game and postgame operations set by The American's Medical Advisory Group,” the conference said.

Acknowledging the possibility of regular season games being rescheduled, the conference will be flexible with its football championship game. It will be played on either Dec. 5, 12 or 19 and be hosted by the regular season champion. A final decision on the date of the title game will be made “no earlier than Nov. 1,” the conference said.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority as we face the challenges of the current global pandemic," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said. "With the guidance and advice of our Medical Advisory Group, which has done an outstanding job developing health and safety protocols, we have developed a collaborative and comprehensive plan that will allow us safely and reasonably to play our fall sports.”

The American Athletic Conference announced its plans for the 2020 college football season on Wednesday. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

The AAC became the second Group of Five conference to finalize its football plans. The Sun Belt announced a similar format on Tuesday while Conference USA, the Mid-American and Mountain West are expected to make decisions before the end of the week.

Many AAC teams have lost non-conference games against Power Five opponents after the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 decided to play conference-only schedules. The ACC and Big 12 are going to include one non-conference game in their respective schedules, so there are a few games that can still potentially be played.

Here is the list of canceled AAC non-conference games so far. Tulsa is the only AAC team that has not had to cancel any games thus far. Meanwhile, East Carolina athletic director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday that he has spoken to Marshall about possibly moving their season-opener from Aug. 29 to “a date in early or mid-September.”

Cincinnati: at Nebraska (Sept. 26)

East Carolina: at South Carolina (Sept. 12), vs. Norfolk State (Sept. 19)

Houston: at Washington State (Sept. 12)

Memphis: at Purdue (Sept. 12)

Navy: Notre Dame (Sept. 5), Lafayette (Sept. 12)

SMU: TCU (Sept. 26)

Temple: at Miami (Sept. 5), Rutgers (Sept. 19)

Tulane: at Northwestern (Sept. 12), at Mississippi State (Sept. 26)

UCF: North Carolina (Sept. 4), at Georgia Tech (Sept. 18), Florida A&M (Nov. 7)

USF: at Texas (Sept. 5), Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 12)

