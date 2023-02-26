AA Milne’s Poohsticks Bridge could be lost to the nation after latest sale

Lord De La Warr on the Poohsticks Bridge that he bought for £131,000 in Oct 2021 - Christopher Pledger

AA Milne’s Poohsticks Bridge may never return to 100 Acre Wood, as the 11th Earl De La Warr is being forced to resell the literary landmark just over a year after he bought it.

Located in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, the bridge on which Milne and his son, Christopher Robin, invented the game was declared unsafe and taken down in 1999 after suffering wear and tear from tourists.

The dismantled bridge was bought from the local council by a consortium of two people, who rebuilt it, replaced rotten pieces of wood with oak, and put it up for auction in Oct 2021.

Worried that the landmark would be sold abroad thanks to Winnie the Pooh’s global appeal, Lord De La Warr forked out £131,000 – more than double the pre-sale estimate – to place the highest bid, saving the bridge for the nation.

But there are fresh fears that Britain may lose the Poohsticks Bridge to an overseas buyer, as the aristocrat says that owing to a “family crisis” he has been left with no choice but to resell it before he has even had the chance to return it to the place that inspired Milne’s 100 Acre Wood.

“I’m going to be forced for reasons I don’t really want to go into – a family crisis – to resell it,” Lord De La Warr told The Telegraph.

“And it upsets me because I’m quite certain it’ll be bought by [bidders in] America or Japan or Bulgaria, or the people who bid for it before,” he added. “It is generally a piece of cultural heritage and an awful lot of people know that. It saddens me a lot that it may have to go overseas.”

Lord De La Warr had planned to reassemble the bridge over a stream on his 2,000-acre Buckhurst Park estate, which includes an area that inspired AA Milne’s 100 Acre Wood.

He also has strong family connections to the bridge: his father was a childhood friend of Christopher Robin Milne and they used to play together in the woods.

Lord De La Warr had considered setting up a crowdfunder to raise money so that he would not be forced to sell the landmark, but has since changed his mind over fears of how the public would perceive an aristocrat landowner asking for funding.

“If I mention crowdfunding it doesn’t look very good, does it? Everybody thinks that anyone with a fair amount of land is immensely rich. Well, unfortunately that’s not entirely the case. Maybe rich in terms of land, but it doesn’t mean you’ve got any cash,” he said.

“You can see another newspaper picking it up and saying ‘well we know he’s a rich landed aristocrat, what’s he doing trying to get public funds?’ People will say ‘he’s just trying to have his cake and eat it, just trying to recover the costs of the bridge’.”

He added: “Unless somebody can persuade me that public funding is the right route then it unfortunately has to be sold. It distresses me a lot.”