A2P SMS Market Size Worth USD 101.77 Billion by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR Global Analysis by Channel [Message (Chat Apps and SMS), Voice, Email, Webpush]

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The A2P SMS Market growth driven by the increasing demand for customer engagement usage to encourage the use of CPaaS and growing adoption of rich communication services, the growing trend of mobile marketing via messaging creating opportunity for the A2P SMS and CPaaS Market players, the increased customer engagement through a wide range of digital touchpoints.

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), Channel [Message (Chat Apps and SMS), Voice, Email, Webpush, and Others], Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, and Others)”, the global A2P SMS and CPaaS market size is projected to grow from USD 71.07 billion in 2022 to USD 101.77 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Download Sample Brochure of A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029689/


A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

USD 71.07 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 101.77 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

175

No. Tables

147

No. of Charts & Figures

99

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Component, Channel, Enterprise Size, and Industry

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


A2P SMS and CPaaS Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
8x8 Inc., AVAYA Inc., Intelepeer Cloud Communication, MessageBIRD B.V., Plivo Inc., Cisco System, Twilio Inc., Vonage Holding Corp., VOXIMPLANE (Zingaya, Inc.), and Wazo Communication Inc. are a few of the leading players profiled in the A2P SMS and CPaaS market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the A2P SMS and CPaaS market and its ecosystem.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029689/

The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In September 2021, Vonage introduced Video Express to help businesses quickly and simply deliver flexible, personalized, and quality video experiences for large audiences.

In October 2021, Vonage and Etisalat Digital entered into a strategic partnership to offer customized CPaaS solutions across the UAE.

Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing via Messaging Drives A2P SMS and CPaaS Market:
Businesses use mobile marketing to instantly notify and inform consumers and provide them with tickets and promotional messaging through CPaaS. As one of the simplest and most economical forms of communication for generating leads, boosting sales, and cultivating relationships with customers, mobile marketing has been widely adopted across a variety of industry verticals, including BFS, media & entertainment, travel, tourism, retail, aerospace, insurance, and healthcare. The urgent need to secure customers' and organizations' data has emerged as one of the top objectives for the companies as businesses employ SMS messaging services to communicate with users and enhance their user experience.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029689

Mobile network operators and SMS aggregators are placing more emphasis on A2P messaging to boost their income. For example, when a mobile marketer utilizes A2P messaging, businesses pay the telecom operator and SMS aggregator for their services. Moreover, technological advancements offer new potential in the CPaaS industry in mobile marketing. For instance, in May 2022, Mass reported that MTarget had chosen iBASIS to introduce CPaaS mobile marketing campaigns via APIs for contact centers and enterprises in banking, finance, and retail. This campaign will be implemented via programmable voice calls.

A2P SMS and CPaaS Market: Industry Overview
The A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into component, channel, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on component, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on channel, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into message, voice, email, webpush and others. The message segment is further bifurcated into chat apps and SMS. Based on enterprise size, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others. Based on geography, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, Pakistan, and Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest of MEA), and SAM (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of SAM).

Get Discount on “A2P SMS and CPaaS Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00029689/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on A2P SMS and CPaaS Market in Europe:
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted nations such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the A2P SMS and CPaaS market growth was anticipated to develop rapidly because of rising demand from various sectors, including e-commerce, IT & telecom, and increased business activity across all industry verticals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced lockdowns in Europe, caused a sharp drop in output across several industries, impacting the customer communications management business in the region. The lockdown imposed by governments of various European countries forced the closure of various sectors, including the IT, telecom, and automotive industries, which increased the demand for CPaaS to improve customer communication and provide the finest services. As a result, the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 supported the A2P SMS and CPaaS market growth since more industrial verticals were adopting CPaaS solutions.

Due to growth in several industries, including healthcare, tourism & hospitality, telecommunications, and business financial services, the need for CPaaS use cases is anticipated to surge in 2022. In addition, the European Commission started the capital markets union initiative in 2022 to provide finance support for European enterprises and spur economic growth across the EU. For instance, in April 2022, Vercom, a Polish CPaaS solutions provider, announced its acquisition of MailerLite, a global provider of tools for email communication based out of Lithuania, for US$90 million. Therefore, it is projected that such expansion measures bolstering company activities would increase the need for CPaaS.

Buy Premium Copy of A2P SMS and CPaaS Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029689/




Browse Adjoining Reports:
A2P SMS (Application-to-Person) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional & Managed Messaging Services), Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services), Business Model (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise) and Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport, Hospitality, Others)

A2P SMS Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Traditional & Managed Messaging Services, Cloud API Messaging Platform); By Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services); By Business Model (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise); By vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment , Travel & Transport , Hospitality, Retail, and Others)

A2P and P2A Messaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Traditional and Managed Messaging Services, Cloud API Messaging Platform); Business Model (Large Enterprise, SMEs); Application (Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services, Other Services); End-user (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Transport, Hospitality, Retail, Others) and Geography

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution (Workforce Optimization, and Analytics & Reporting) and Service (Professional Services and Managed Services)); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud-based); and Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Retail, IT & Telecommunication and Manufacturing)

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

SMS Firewall Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by SMS Type (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging); SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange, International Exchange, Others); Messaging Platform (Cloud, Traditional) and Geography

Messaging Security Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Solution, Services); Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging, Email Messaging); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Premium Messaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Cloud API Messaging Platform, Traditional and Managed Messaging Platform); Application (Customer Relationship Management Services, Inquiry and Search Services, Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Pushed Content Services, Notifications and Alerts, Others); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Tourism, Government, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Internet Messaging Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises); End-Use (Personal, Commercial) and Geography

SMS Marketing Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Marketing Campaign (Occasions, Special Offers, Celebrations, Others); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises); End-user (BFSI, Hospitality and Tourism, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Others) and Geography




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/a2p-sms-and-cpaas-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • 3 under-the-radar Blue Jays making a difference

    Toronto's lineup is stacked with star names but as the MLB season reaches crunch time, Julia Kreuz gives some shine to three Blue Jays contributing under the radar.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f