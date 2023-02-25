A24 Shares Brendan Fraser's Physical Transformation for 'The Whale'

Following the release and success of The Whale directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Brendan Fraser, A24 has now released a video highlighting the star actor's physical transformation. The timelapse clip shares a look at the special effects makeup that helped Fraser portray the physicality of his character, Charlie.

To faithfully present the 600-pound character, Brendan Fraser actually gained weight for the role and went through six hours of make-up application every day. To play the reclusive and morbidly obese English teacher, Fraser wore thick prosthetics that made filming extremely hot for the actor, requiring five bags of ice a day to stay cool on set.

Additionally, Fraser went through several months of training from a dance coach to portray the realistic movement of an overweight person. Fraser expressed that he wished to faithfully convey the life of those suffering from obesity, consulting with the Obesity Action Coalition to learn more about the physical and mental state of those afflicted.

Watch A24's video showing Brendan Fraser's physical transformation for The Whale below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

