A24’s ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Makes A Splash – Specialty Box Office
The big screen debut of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On opened at $170K on six screens in New York and LA, the highest PSA of the weekend at $28,267 for the iconic lonely snail voiced by Jenny Slate.
The mock documentary about the loveable anthropomorphic mollusk hails from distributor A24, a distributor that manages to hit pay dirt more often than not, and is based on the popular YouTube series and illustrated kids’ book.
More from Deadline
'Top Gun' Tops $1B WW, 'Jurassic World Dominion' Nears $750M Global '& 'Elvis' Enters With $51M- International Box Office
'Top Gun: Maverick' Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office
'Elvis' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' In Dead Heat For No. 1 With $30.5M - Sunday AM Box Office
“It takes at least 20 shells to have a community,” Marcel says in the film. “My cousin fell asleep in a pocket and that’s why I don’t like the saying, ‘everything comes out in the wash.; Because sometimes it doesn’t.” He loves 60 Minutes “because Leslie Stahl is absolutely fearless.” It’s a combination of stop-motion and traditional animation and live action with Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Stahl.
Once part of a sprawling community of shells, Marcel and his grandmother now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. When a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.
The film by Dean Fleischer-Camp and Slate (100% with critics, 91% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes) expands into five more top markets — Austin, San Francisco. Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston — next weekend and will be in the top ten July 8 with a slow platform rollout building throughout the summer.
Marcel grossed$169,606 (Fri. – $82,188; Sat. – $47,253; Sun. – $40,165).
Also in specialty: Neon opened Beba to a debut of $5,428 in three locations in NY and LA for a PTA of $1,809. This is Rebeca “Beba” Huntt’s self-reflection on her upbringing in NYC and lingering generational trauma.
Flux Gourmet from IFC Midnight opened in 19 locations to $5,000 for a PTA of $263. The offbeat Berlin Film Festival Encounters feature by writer-director Peter Strickland follows a fictional culinary performance collective.
(IFC Films’ Official Competition with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz grossed an estimated $50,250 on 26 screens in week two, up from four for a per-theater average of of $1,932 and a cume of $92,690.)
Utopia’s Facing Nolan, the documentary about Major League Baseball and Texas icon Nolan Ryan that premiered at SXSW and at the Texas Rangers’ stadium before a nationwide one-night-only special event in May with Fathom (that grossed $320K). Utopia played it on 69 screens Friday, primarily across TX, with support from AMC, Regal, Studio Movie Grill, LOOK and other exhibitors, taking in another estimated $40K for a cumulative gross to date of $366K to date. The film expands to more screens next week ahead of a PVOD release July 19.
There’s a bit of wide-release crush at the box office this weekend including Top Gun: Maverick, which passed $1 billion, and Elvis and The Black Phone strong. The good news for specialty is that the first two films are drawing the older demos that are key for arthouses.
JugJugg Jeeyo, a Hindi-language family comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta, from Moviegoers Entertainment, grossed an estimated $725K at 318 theaters — coming in at no. 7 at the North American box office.
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & More
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.