A USMNT star visited Chris Hegardt as he battled cancer. 12 years later, they met up again — on an MLS pitch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Deossa
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sacha Kljestan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Hegardt
    American soccer player

Sometimes small gestures can truly go a long way.

It isn’t uncommon for professional athletes to make appearances at children’s hospitals, and 12 years ago in Los Angeles was one of those visits for then-Chivas USA player Sacha Kljestan. That day he met 7-year-old Chris Hegardt, who had been diagnosed with liver cancer, following an incident on the soccer field that ruptured a tumor and caused internal bleeding. The hour or so they spent together ended with Kljestan gifting Hegardt his United States national team jersey.

Pictures were taken, and life went on — Kljestan continued his career and Hegardt, who underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, received a transplant and was declared cancer-free less than a year later.

The two would cross paths again over 2,000 miles from Los Angeles in the most unique way.

Kljestan, now a midfielder for the Los Angeles Galaxy, sat in a Charlotte hotel lobby on March 4 ahead of a highly anticipated matchup vs. expansion side Charlotte FC, which was expected to (and ultimately did) set a Major League Soccer attendance record.

[Join Yahoo Tourney Pick'Em $25K Best Bracket Contest | Women's Bracket Gap Challenge]

Sitting near Kljestan was Hegardt’s mother, who happened to be staying in that same hotel, and was in town to watch her son’s game. She just had to say something to him.

“You visit kids in the hospital sometimes and then you never hear from them again, or sometimes you hear the worst,” Kljestan said. “So, for him, it had been so long that when I saw his mom in the lobby and she approached me, it was just so crazy. Then she told me he was playing for Charlotte, and I was like, ‘Oh in the academy?’

“And she was like, ‘No, the first team.’”

She shared the pictures from the hospital room with a shocked Kljestan, and he took to Twitter.

Hegardt, focused on game prep, picked up his parents from the hotel after training and his mom filled him in on what had happened. By then, the tweet was already going viral but he hadn’t seen it because he’s not on Twitter.

“When he posted it, people started texting me and my phone was going crazy,” Hegardt told Yahoo Sports. “Didn’t think it was going to blow up, but people were posting that everywhere. Americans love a feel-good story, and with everything going on in the world, some positivity is always nice.”

Kljestan entered the March 5 game, which the Galaxy won 1-0 in the 53rd minute. Hegardt entered in the 87th. When the final whistle blew, they shared a few minutes near midfield talking and eventually exchanging jerseys.

“I was happy that we both ended up on the field in the second half. I think that was a special ribbon to put on the end,” Kljestan said. “He’s on his second game as a professional and I’m probably at my 650th, so we are at different stages in our careers. I congratulated him after the game and I told him he could reach out to me whenever he wants, if he wants advice or anything like that.”

Hegardt recalled the moment from his perspective.

“He offered me a lot of great advice and motivation after the game,” he said. “I was 7 when he met me and he was already playing pro, and he’s still playing pro. Not a lot of people can do that. It just speaks volumes to him as a player and person.”

Their reunion serves as a reminder of how powerful sports can be. During his toughest times battling cancer, Hegardt admits it was soccer that helped him keep a positive mindset and stay motivated.

“In life there’s a lot of obstacles you go through, but it’s about how you rebound and keep going. Because I’ve had a lot of obstacles in life, I feel like everything I face I can overcome,” he said.

Chris Hegardt (left) met Sacha Kljestan as a 7-year-old battling cancer. On March 5, they faced each other in an MLS game. (Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports)
Chris Hegardt (left) met Sacha Kljestan as a 7-year-old battling cancer. On March 5, they faced each other in an MLS game. (Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports)

“I think for me, the whole moral of the story is just, be a good person,” Kljestan added. “It cost me nothing to be kind to him and his family that day, and if it just gave him 1 percent of hope or just made him smile a little bit that day, then it was all worth it.”

Hegardt played in the Seattle Sounders academy, then with their United Soccer League affiliate, and ultimately ended up at Georgetown University.

A few days after what would be the sophomore's final collegiate game on Dec. 10, 2021, a Final Four loss to Washington, he received a call from Charlotte FC head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez.

On his 20th birthday on January 6, he was given a great birthday present as his signing with the club became official. The next month, he made his MLS debut against D.C. United, just a little over five miles from where he played college ball, in front of over 30 of his closest friends and family.

Hegardt is keenly aware, perhaps more than most, of how he can make an impact off the field, too.

“Whenever the club has appearances or they need someone to visit a school or go to a hospital, I’m always the first one to say ‘I’ll do it’ because I just know little things like that can affect people in such a positive way that a lot of people don’t understand,” Hegardt told Yahoo Sports.

So what is Hegardt going to do with Kljestan's Galaxy jersey?

He looked around at the empty walls in his Charlotte apartment and laughed.

“As you can see,” he said, “I don’t have a lot of decorations, so I’ll probably hang it up here.”

Two different Kljestan jerseys, over 2,000 miles apart. One in California, and the other in North Carolina.

Both reminders of how far life has taken him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re