A timeline of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In its August 19, 2020 order for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court observed that Sushant was a ‘talented’ actor who ‘died well before his full potential could be realised’. Here’s a timeline of this murky case that has shaken the entire country.

June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, is found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. Mumbai Police start proceedings under CrPC to determine the cause of unnatural death.

June 18: Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.

July 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case.

July 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

Filmmaker Karan Johar targeted on social media over the ‘nepotism’ debate in the aftermath of Sushant’s death.

July 25: Sushant's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.

