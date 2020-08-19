A timeline of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In its August 19, 2020 order for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court observed that Sushant was a ‘talented’ actor who ‘died well before his full potential could be realised’. Here’s a timeline of this murky case that has shaken the entire country.
June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, is found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. Mumbai Police start proceedings under CrPC to determine the cause of unnatural death.
June 18: Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.
July 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case.
July 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.
Filmmaker Karan Johar targeted on social media over the ‘nepotism’ debate in the aftermath of Sushant’s death.
July 25: Sushant's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.
July 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement
July 29: Rhea moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR in from Patna to Mumbai.
July 31: ED says it has filed a money laundering case in the Sushant Singh Rajput case
August 4: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar says the state government has recommended CBI investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner says 54 persons in all have recorded their statements in the case.
August 6: CBI says it has lodged an FIR in the matter.
August 7: Centre moves Supreme Court seeking to be made a party in Rhea's plea.
August 8: Rajput's father KK Singh moves Supreme Court, opposing Rhea's plea.
August 10: Rhea moves fresh plea before Supreme Court alleging media trial.
August 11: Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court that Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction. Supreme Court reserves judgement on Rhea's plea.
August 19: Supreme Court upholds transfer of the Patna FIR to CBI in the case.