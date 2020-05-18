A timeline of every COVID-19 case in Canada throughout April 2020

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread around the world, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their health and safety.

Authorities in Canada are working to contain the spread of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization deemed a pandemic in mid-March.

This is a timeline of cases from throughout April. For the latest news on cases around the nation, you can find them here. For a breakdown of cases from Jan. 25 to March 31, you can read here.

Two new COVID-19 victims in B.C.

Date reported: April 30

British Columbia.’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two more fatalities in the province, increasing its death toll to 111.

One of the victims was a resident of a long-term care home, while the other died in hospital in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Twenty-five new cases were identified, for a total of 2,112. Of their patients, 1,322 of them have recovered from the respiratory virus, an increase of 17.

There remains 24 ongoing outbreaks around the province in long-term care, acute care and assisted living facilities, while 12 have been declared over. Among the active outbreaks there are 256 residents and 153 staff who have been infected with COVID-19.

Henry didn’t announce any new cases at the two B.C. chicken plants. There remains 50 cases linked to Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam, B.C., and 42 linked to the United Poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

Twelve more inmates have tested positive at the Mission Institution, a medium security correctional facility, for a total of 120.

Quebec reports 98 more fatalities as Premier provides grim forecast

Date reported: April 30

Health officials in Quebec recorded 98 additional fatalities on Thursday, raising the province’s death toll to 1,859.

Ninety-two of the fatalities occurred in long-term care homes and seniors’ residences, while six are among the general population, according to Premier François Legault.

He says the COVID-19 situation is under control in Quebec, except for in long-term care facilities, where deaths continue to occur.

“We will do everything to save the majority but we have to be realistic. ... It is certain there will continue to be a lot of deaths over the next days and weeks,” said Legault.

The province also recorded 944 new patients, for a total of 27,538. Legault says there are about 4,400 residents of long-term care facilities who are infected, and that the vast majority are among 280 long-term care facilities.

Among the province’s total cases, there are 6,299 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 251 since Tuesday; 1,684 people are in hospital (up by 36), while 214 are in intensive care (a decrease of eight).

Montreal remains the epicentre with 13,324 cases and 1,146 fatalities, increases of 513 and 68, respectively. Laval is the only other region with over 200 fatalities, while there are six regions in Quebec with at least 1,000 cases.

"If the situation deteriorates, there will not be a reopening in Montreal," said Legault, while noting there are three hospitals in the region with significant outbreaks. "I will not hesitate. I will not take any risks."

As of April 30, the province has also seen 186,509 negative COVID-19 tests.

Alberta reports three additional fatalities

Date reported: April 30

Three more people have died in Alberta after contracting COVID-19, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

On Thursday, it was announced that one of the province’s previous deaths has been reclassified to not be linked to COVID-19. Therefore, Alberta’s death toll stands at 89.

Along with the fatalities, Hinshaw announced 190 new cases, bringing Alberta’s total to 5,355. That includes 2,161 people who have now recovered from the respiratory virus, an increase of 208 since yesterday’s update.

There are now 544 cases at continuing care facilities, which is up by 31. The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 908 infections of COVID-19 among workers (up by 87), but Hinshaw said that 631 of the patients have recovered. There are 333 cases linked to the JBS meat-packing plant in Brooks, Alta. (up by 57), but no recovery stats have been provided.

Six new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 30

Saskatchewan reported six new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 389.

Four more cases have also been marked as resolved, meaning that there are now 295 recovered patients in the province.

Of its new active cases, three are from the north region, two from the Saskatoon area and one from La Loche. Currently, there are 10 people in hospital, which includes three in intensive care.

There are now 39 health care workers, an increase of one, who have been infected. The source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

To date, 29,642 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Manitoba reports two new cases

Date reported: April 30

Health officials in Manitoba have identified two new patients with COVID-19, increasing its total case count to 275.

There are 49 active active cases since 220 people have recovered, an increase of seven in the past 24 hours. Five people are in hospital, while no one is in intensive care due to the respiratory virus. The number of deaths remains at six.

Since early February, health officials in Manitoba have administered 24,723 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia identifies 12 new cases, no new deaths

Date reported: April 30

Health officials have diagnosed 12 patients with COVID-19, increasing Nova Scotia’s case count to 947.

No new fatalities were reported after two straight days of having at least one recorded death.

Among the province’s total cases are 545 people who have recovered from the virus, up by 16 since Wednesday. Ten people are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There continues to be 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with COVID-19 cases, now involving 235 residents and 104 staff members.

To date, Nova Scotia health officials have also performed 28,209 negative tests for COVID-19.

Nunavut reports its first case

Date reported: April 30

Nunavut has identified its first COVID-19 patient in the community of Pond Inet, according to chief public health officer Michael Patterson.

Nunavut is the last territory or province in Canada to report its first COVID-19 case.

“We did anticipate that it was only a matter of time before our territory had a confirmed case, and unfortunately today is that day,” said Patterson in a press release. “We have initiated contact tracing in the community and our rapid response team is on its way to Pond Inlet, to provide care and ensure the community has all necessary supports to help manage the situation.”

It’s unclear at this point how the individual contracted the virus.

“There is no need to panic. Nunavut has had time to prepare, and we are in a solid position to manage this. We ask people not to place any blame, not to shame and to support communities and each other as we overcome COVID-19 in Nunavut,” Premier Joe Savikataaq said.

Ontario records biggest jump in fatalities, pushes Canada’s death toll past 3,000

Date reported: April 30

WIth the Ministry of Health reporting 86 fatalities in its latest 24-hour stretch, it increases Ontario’s death toll to 1,082, and pushes Canada’s past 3,000.

Canada had reached 2,000 fatalities on April 23, just after surpassing the 1,000-mark on April 15.

The 86 deaths in Ontario also marks the biggest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak.

Along with the fatalities, Ontario recorded 459 new patients, raising its total case count to 16,187. That includes 10,205 people who had their diagnoses resolved, an increase of 593 since Wednesday’s update, setting a recovery rate of 63 per cent in Ontario.

There are now 999 people in hospital (an increase of 22), including 233 in intensive care (a decrease of 19), while 181 patients are on ventilators (a decrease of five).

As of their last update, the Ministry of Health has completed 277,522 tests for COVID-19, while 12,928 people remain under investigation.

The dire COVID-19 situation in long-term care homes continues, with the Ministry of Long-Term Care announcing four new outbreaks in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 163. There are 2,614 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 (down by 18) and 1,430 staff members (an increase of 69). Sixty-more residents have passed away, for a total of 835 deaths in LTCs.

Please see note at end of article with regards to Ontario's long-term care reporting structure compared to the Ministry of Health’s.

Four deaths in British Columbia

Date reported: April 29

Four seniors who were residents of long-term care homes have passed away, raising the province’s death toll to 109, according to B.C.’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Health officials have also identified 34 more cases, increasing the province’s total to 2,087, which includes 1,305 people who have recovered. Eighty-nine people are in hospital, including 35 in critical or intensive care.

Henry announced two additional COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care, acute care and assisted living facilities: Clayton Heights and Langley Lodge, which previously had an outbreak declared over, before confirming a new case in their facility in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 24 facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks, while 12 have had all cases resolved. Of the ongoing outbreaks, there are 252 infected residents and 152 staff.

The outbreaks at B.C. chicken plants are ongoing. Fifty-cases have been linked to Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam, B.C., and 42 diagnoses are linked to the United Poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

At the Mission Institution, a medium security correctional facility, there are 108 inmates and 12 staff members who have contracted the virus.

Ontario reports 3-week low in new cases, identifies eight-month-old patient

Date reported: April 29

The Ministry of Health recorded 347 new cases of COVID-19 in their latest 24-hour stretch, marking the smallest increase in reported diagnoses since April 6.

It’s also the first time Ontario recorded less than 400 cases since April 7.

One of Ontario’s new patients includes an eight-month-old baby at one of the emergency daycare facilities for children of essential workers, according to Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa. The Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre also has four infections among staff, and will remain closed for 14 days, as one other staff member and two children await test results.

The facility is one of seven emergency child-care centres run by the city that provide care for children of critical service workers.

Along with the new patients, 45 more fatalities were reported, raising Ontario’s death toll to 996. They are among Ontario’s 15,728 total cases. The province’s recovery rate stands at 61.1 per cent, with 9,612 resolved cases, an increase of 648 since yesterday’s update.

There are 977 people in hospital (an increase of 20), including 252 in intensive care (increase of four), while 186 patients are on ventilators (a decrease of one).

As of their last update, the Ministry of Health has completed 264,594 tests for COVID-19, while 9,530 people remain under investigation.

Death among healthcare workers leads to union blaming Ontario government

The dire COVID-19 situation in long-term care homes continues, with the Ministry of Long-Term Care announcing four new outbreaks in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 159. There has been a spike in infections, with 2,632 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 (an increase of 132) and 1,361 staff members (an increase of 156). There are now 775 deaths among residents, an increase of 70.

On Wednesday afternoon, another death was reported among healthcare workers. It marks the third healthcare professional to die in Ontario after contracting COVID-19, and the second personal support worker. The individual has been identified as Arlene Reid; she was part of the Victorian Order of Nurses in Peel Region, and worked at several facilities as part of the Service Employees International Union.

”The tragic death of our union sister is the second loss of a personal support worker (PSW) in as many weeks as a result of ongoing failures to protect healthcare workers during COVID-19,” said the union in a statement.

“While requests for urgent discussions with Chief Medical Officer Williams have gone ignored, we will continue to demand greater protections for PSWs and all our healthcare heroes who work to keep the rest of us safe and secure.”

Toronto health officials have also released an updated breakdown of outbreaks at long-term care homes. The Altamont Community Care long-term-care home in Scarborough has the most with 40 deaths, while there are seven facilities with at least 10 fatalities. As of their last update, 257 people in total have died in Toronto long-term care homes, while there are 1,660 cases among residents and 235 among staff.

Please see note at end of article with regards to Ontario's long-term care reporting structure compared to the Ministry of Health’s.

Seven more deaths as Alberta surpasses 5,000 cases

Date reported: April 29

Seven residents of long-term care homes in the Calgary zone have passed away, increasing the province’s death toll to 87.

Six of those fatalities are linked to the Clifton Manor long-term care home, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

"The site responded promptly, created an isolation ward and worked hard to prevent the spread. Despite this, this shows the power of this virus in a closed environment," said Hinshaw.

Along with the fatalities, Hinshaw announced 315 new cases, bringing Alberta’s total to 5,165.

Several outbreaks around the province continue, with there now being 503 cases among long-term care facilities. The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 821 infections of COVID-19 among workers, and the JBS meat-packing plant in Brooks, Alta., has 276 cases.

There are 83 cases around the country that are linked to the Kearl Lake oil sands in northern Alberta. Sixty-five of the patients are in Alberta, with 33 of those infected still on site, according to Hinshaw.

Of the province’s 5,165 cases, there are 1,953 people who have now recovered from the respiratory virus.

Saskatchewan reports its sixth death

Date reported: April 29

A Saskatchewan resident in their 80s from the province’s north region has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

The now six fatalities are among Saskatchewan’s 383 cases, after health officials identified 17 new patients in the past 24 hours. Among those cases, 291 people have recovered, while 10 people are in hospital and three in intensive care, all in the Saskatoon area.

There are still 38 health care workers who have been infected, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release. To date, 29,106 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Three provinces announces no new cases Wednesday

Date reported: April 29

Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island didn’t report any COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

New Brunswick continues to ride the longest streak among provinces, not having reported a new case since April 18. Of its 118 cases, 114 people have recovered, while on Friday, New Brunswick started to loosen physical distancing restrictions as part of a four-phase recovery process. People are now allowed to stay in two households, including their own, while co-workers and neighbours can resume carpooling if the passenger sits in the backseat.

Prince Edward Island also didn’t report a new case Wednesday. A day earlier, health officials announced the province’s first case since April 15, but also released a four-part plan to ease public health restrictions. Starting May 1, outdoor gatherings of no more than five people from different households, while maintaining physical distancing, will be permitted. As of Wednesday there are 27 cases in P.E.I., while 24 people have recovered from the respiratory virus and no one is in hospital.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, there hasn’t been a new patient identified since April 26. Of its 258 cases, 225 have been marked as resolved by public health officials. Four people are in hospital, including two in intensive care. Premier Dwight Ball has yet to announce plans to reopen the province’s economy.

Manitoba reports one new case

Date reported: April 29

Health officials in Manitoba have identified one new patient with COVID-19, increasing its total case count to 273.

There are 54 active active cases, since 213 people have recovered. Five people are in hospital, while no one is in intensive care due to the respiratory virus. The number of deaths remains at six.

Since early February, health officials in Manitoba have administered 24,304 tests for COVID-19.

Quebec reports 79 more fatalities

Date reported: April 29

Health officials in Quebec recorded 79 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the province’s death toll to 1,761.

Those fatalities are among the province’s 26,594 total cases after 837 new patients were identified. There are 6,048 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 207 since Tuesday.

Of the province’s 1,648 hospitalizations (up by 23) there are 222 in intensive care (an increase of five).

Montreal remains the epicentre with 12,811 cases and 1,078 fatalities. Laval is the only other region with over 200 fatalities, while there are six regions in Quebec with at least 1,000 cases.

As of April 29, the province has also seen 183,222 negative COVID-19 tests.

Another death at Nova Scotia long-term care home

Date reported: April 29

One more resident of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality has died after contracting COVID-19.

Of the province’s 28 fatalities, 22 of them have been linked to the long-term care home.

In all of Nova Scotia, there are 935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 20 new patients were identified since Tuesday. As of its last update, there are “10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 227 residents and 97 staff.”

There are 11 people in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 529 people have recovered. To date, Nova Scotia has also performed 27,486 negative test results.

B.C. cases top 2,000; Canada surpasses 50,000

Date reported: April 28

British Columbia announced 55 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 2,053 and the national total past 50,000.

B.C. also announced two more deaths, bringing the toll to 105, while a total of 1,190 people have fully recovered.

There are no new outbreaks in long-term care homes but 391 cases have been associated with B.C. facilities and acute care units, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Dr. Henry indicated that the majority of new cases in B.C. are from the Superior Poultry and United Poultry plants in the province, 46 and 34 cases respectively. There are also 120 cases in inmates and 12 staff cases at the Mission Institution, a medium security correctional facility.

Alberta reports five more deaths, 154 new cases

Date reported: April 28

There was some optimism in Alberta today as new modelling data shows the province is in better shape that previously projected. Still, Alberta announced five more patients had died of COVID-19, and 154 people were diagnosed.

The province’s death toll inched up to 80 with total cases at 4,850.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, reiterated what other health officials said: if we rush to re-open, we might undo a lot the progress so far.

One new COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 28

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 366. No new deaths have been reported in the province, as the total remains at five.

The majority of active cases in the province remain in the Far North region with 42. A total of 70 cases are considered active as of Tuesday.

Eight individuals are currently in hospital with COVID-19; two of them are in ICU.

Prince Edward Island reports its first case in almost two weeks

Date reported: April 28

A man in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first new case in Prince Edward Island since April 15.

The province’s 27th case is linked to international travel, according to chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison.The individual is now self-isolating at home. Of its 27 cases, 24 have recovered from the respiratory virus.

Of their last update, health officials have tested 2,778 people for the virus, while 47 inidivualds remain under investigation.

Nova Scotia reports three additional deaths

Date reported: April 28

Three more deaths have been reported in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 27. All three deaths were residents of the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in Nova Scotia over the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the provincial total to 915 confirmed cases.

There are 10 long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities with outbreaks of COVID-19 in the province. These cases include 218 residents and 95 staff.

Quebec to reopen some businesses in May, reports 83 more deaths

Date reported: April 28

An additional 775 cases and 83 deaths were reported by provincial health officials in Quebec on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in Quebec to 25,757, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,682.

Premier François Legault said in a news conference on Tuesday that the province will be reopening some businesses in May, including manufacturing businesses, construction and civil engineering businesses, and stores that are not located inside shopping malls. He said the goal is to see if there is any impact on contagion or on hospitals. Retail stores that meet the criteria will be able to open beginning May 4, except for those in the Montreal region, where it will be May 11.

Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said that all businesses that reopen could be subject to more closures, depending on what the result is.

Ontario reports more than 500 new cases of COVID-19

Date reported: April 28

Ontario has a total of 15,381 cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 6,417 not yet resolved. The province had been reporting a downward trend in cases since April 24, but with 525 new cases reported on Tuesday, it appears cases have spiked again.

The province also reported 59 more deaths since its last update, bringing the total number of deceased to 951. It is the highest single-day number of fatalities in Ontario since it began tracking COVID-19 deaths at the end of January.

Four more outbreaks in long-term care facilities have been identified, bringing the total of outbreaks reported by the Ministry of Long-Term Care to 154. The Ministry has also reported 34 deaths, making up more than half of the COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday. There have been a total of 705 deaths of residents of long-term care facilities, and a total of 2,491 cases. Less than five staff members have died due to COVID-19, and 1,205 cases of infection have been reported.

B.C. reports three more deaths in province

Date reported: April 27

In the last two days, 50 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in B.C., along with three more deaths, officials said on Monday.

There have been 103 deaths in the province related to COVID-19 to date, and a total of 1,998 cases.

However, Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press conference on Monday that the province is approaching a time when they can begin to reopen, but they aren’t there yet as concerns about “hotspots” flaring up are still very real.

Two more deaths in Alberta, but cases ‘well below’ projections

Date reported: April 27

There were two more deaths reported in Alberta on Monday related to COVID-19, bringing the provincial number of fatalities to 75. There were also 216 new cases, bringing the total in the province to 4,696.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw praised the work Albertans are doing to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the population.

"I need to be crystal clear that Albertans have done a fantastic job of that flattening-the-curve goal," Dr. Hinshaw said.

Original projections estimated that 400 people would be in hospital on April 27, and up to 500 by the end of May. As of Monday night, 87 people were in hospital due to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Investigations are currently underway into outbreaks that have occurred in two Alberta hospitals, The Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

Twelve new cases, one death in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 27

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Saskatchewan, health authorities reported on Monday, bringing the province’s death toll to five. There were also 12 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 365.

The highest number of active cases is currently in the Far North region of the province, with 42 people currently battling COVID-19. Of the new cases reported on Monday, 11 were in the Far North region and one was in the North region. There are 72 active cases currently in Saskatchewan.

The majority of cases are tied to an outbreak at an oilsands camp in La Loche, in the northern part of the province.

One new case in Manitoba

Date reported: April 27

Manitoba has identified one additional case in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed and probably cases to 272.

There are currently 61 active cases in the province, and seven individuals are hospitalized. Two are in intensive care.

No new cases in New Brunswick for ninth day

Date reported: April 27

For the ninth day in a row, the province has reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is six, out of the 118 that have been diagnosed in the province (112 are marked as resolved).

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, stressed that even though progress is being made, it’s not the time to ease restrictions yet.

“Let me be clear, we are nowhere near ready to declare victory over the COVID-19 virus,” Russell said. “We will continue to have cases during the recovery phase. Success is not merely the absence of new cases. Success is knowing how many cases we really have, how widespread the disease has become, and that we are able to manage it so that our health-care system is not overwhelmed.”

Quebec reaches nearly 25,000 cases

Date reported: April 27

More than half of all COVID-19 cases in Canada are persons diagnosed in the province of Quebec, as of Monday. Eighty-four additional cases have been identified, and a total of 1,599 people have died in the province — the majority of which are in care homes.

On Monday, Premier François Legault unveiled his province’s plan for gradually reopening daycares and elementary schools over the next month.

“Life must go on,” Legault said during Monday’s press conference.

Nova Scotia reaches 900 confirmed cases

Date reported: April 27

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday. This brings the provincial total to 900. No new deaths were reported, leaving the province’s total at 24.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, stressed that the province was “aggressively” testing in order to identify and treat as many cases as possible. He also said that if anyone was experiencing any two of the known symptoms — fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose or headache — they should call 811 or visit the 811 website.

Fifty-seven more deaths reported in Ontario

Date reported: April 27

The death toll related to coronavirus in Ontario has risen to 892, as officials reported their latest stats on Monday. An additional 424 cases were also identified over the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial total up to 14,856.

Ontario has begun reporting break-out data specifically regarding long-term care homes. According to the latest update, there are outbreaks in 150 care homes across the province. There are a reported 2,533 resident cases reported by the Ministry of Long-Term Care, and 671 confirmed resident deaths. There are a further 1,187 workers in care homes who have tested positive for COVID-19, and less than five staff deaths.

Alberta reports 247 cases

Date reported: April 26

There are now 4,480 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, after health officials reported 247 new cases since Saturday.

Among the new patients are two people who stayed at the Calgary Drop-In Centre, said Alberta minister of community and social services Rajan Sawhney. The shelter has issued a call for donations on its website, saying it's in urgent need of sanitizer and personal protective equipment.

No recent fatalities were reported on Sunday, as Alberta’s death toll remains at 73. Among the province’s total cases, there are 1,549 people who have recovered, an increase of 78. As of its last update, health officials have tested 131,572 people for COVID-19.

Four new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 26

Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 353. There remains 288 people who have recovered from the virus.

One of the new cases is located in the Regina area, while the other three are in the province’s North zone. One more person is in hospital since Saturday, and of the five patients there are two in intensive care.

There are now 38 health care workers, an increase of one, who have been infected. The source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

To date, 27,884 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

No cases in New Brunswick for eighth straight day

Date reported: April 26

Health officials in New Brunswick haven’t identified a new patient for the eighth straight day, as its total stays at 118.

Of those cases, 111 have been resolved, setting a recovery rate of 94 per cent. Seven active cases remain in the entire province, which has a population of about 770,000.

“We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “But this is still the time to be patient and vigilant.”

Since its last diagnosis on April 18, health officials have administered 2,679 of their 13,026 tests for the respiratory virus.

There are four people in hospital, and no one in intensive care. New Brunswick has yet to report a death.

On Friday, New Brunswick started to loosen physical distancing restrictions as part of a four-phase recovery process. People are now allowed to stay in two households, including their own, while co-workers and neighbours can resume carpooling if the passenger sits in the backseat.

Quebec and Canada both reach dire fatality milestones

Date reported: April 26

Health officials in Quebec recorded 69 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the province’s death toll to 1,515 and Canada’s to over 2,500.

Those fatalities are among the province’s 24,107 total cases, after 840 new patients were identified. There are 5,342 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 285 since yesterday.

Of the province’s 1,518 hospitalizations (up by 8) there are 217 in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Montreal remains the epicentre with 11,621 cases and 938 fatalities. Laval is the only other region with over 200 fatalities, while there are five regions in Quebec with at least 1,000 cases.

As of April 26, the province has also seen 171,470 negative COVID-19 tests.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports one new case

Date reported: April 26

One case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region has been identified in the past 24 hours, increasing Newfoundland and Labrador’s total to 258.

There are five people in hospital, including two in intensive care. Eleven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the province’s total number of resolved cases to 219.

As of April 26, the province has performed 7,477 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports two more deaths at Northwood

Date reported: April 26

Two additional residents of Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality have passed away.

Of Nova Scotia’s 24 total fatalities, 18 of them were residents of the Northwood facility, where there are also 178 resident cases and 71 infected staff members. Five people have also recovered.

As of their last update, there are “10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 197 residents and 95 staff.”

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the past 24 hours, increasing Nova Scotia’s total case count to 873, which includes 439 people who have recovered from the virus. Two additional people are in hospital, and of the 13 there are three in intensive care.

To date, Nova Scotia has also performed 25,615 negative test results.

Ontario sees increase in hospitalizations, reports 8,000 recoveries

Date reported: April 26

The Ministry of Health recorded 437 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, raising the province’s total to 14,432.

There are now 835 fatalities, an increase of 24 since Saturday, to go along with 8,000 people who have recovered from the respiratory disease. Health officials resolved 491 cases in their latest 24-hour stretch, setting a recovery rate of 55.4 per cent in Ontario.

There are now 938 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 252 in intensive care (increase of seven) and still 195 patients on ventilators. The last time Ontario saw a decrease in the number of hospitalizations was April 20. The amount of patients in ICU and on ventilators decreased most recently on April 23.

As of their last update, health officials in Ontario have administered 229,638 tests for COVID-19, while 7,417 people remain under investigation.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics are current as of 4 p.m., and are compiled through the province’s Integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS), which is reliant on local public health units inputting statistics. The system has faced scrutiny for under-reporting Ontario’s numbers; their statistics on LTCs also differ from the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 3:30 p.m. the evening before. Their statistics are compiled through immediate contact with long-term care facilities across the province.

The dire COVID-19 situation in long-term care homes continues, with the Ministry of Long-Term Care announcing two new outbreaks in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 147. There has been a spike in infections, with 2,520 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 (an increase of 65) and 1,161 staff members (an increase of 41). There are now 654 deaths among residents, an increase of 29.

British Columbia reports its biggest spike in cases; death toll hits 100, includes first fatality in a First Nation community

Date reported: April 25

Ninety-five new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the last 24 hours in British Columbia, marking the biggest single day increase the province has reported since the start of the outbreak.

The “dramatic jump” in cases is due to an increase in tests at several key outbreaks, said B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Forty of the new cases were identified at the medium security correctional facility in Mission, B.C. There are now 106 inmates and 12 staff members who have contracted the virus.

Henry said 16 cases were identified at the Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam, B.C., where there are now a total of 18 cases. There remains 35 diagnoses linked to the United Poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

Eleven cases in B.C., up by one since Friday, are now linked to the outbreak at Kearl Lake oil sands in northern Alberta.

Among the province’s 1,948 total cases are 96 patients in hospital, including 41 in critical care, while 1,137 people have recovered. There are now 100 people who have died in British Columbia, after Henry announced two more fatalities on Saturday.

One of the deaths includes a first in one of the province’s First Nation communities. The victim was a woman in the ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, which is a small community on Comorant Island, just north of Vancouver Island.

“Our elders in our First Nations communities are culture and history keepers,” said Henry. “When they become ill and they die, we all lose, and I want you to know that we feel that collective loss today.”

The second death involves a resident of a long-term care home.

In positive news, Henry said that one more outbreak among long-term facilities has been declared over.

Alberta reports one more death, 216 cases

Date reported: April 25

There are now 4,233 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, after health officials reported 216 new cases since Friday.

One more person has died after contracting COVID-19, increasing Alberta’s death toll to 73. It’s unclear at this moment who is the latest victim.

In the last 24 hours, 74 more people have recovered, meaning that 1,471 cases have now been resolved. As of their last update, health officials have tested 127,165 people for COVID-19.

Eight new cases, recoveries in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 25

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 349. Among those diagnoses, two are presumptive, while 288 are now resolved, an increase of eight since Friday.

One fewer person is in hospital, but of the four patients there are two in intensive care.

There are now 37 health care workers, an increase of one, who have been infected, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

To date, 27,232 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Manitoba reports four new cases

Date reported: April 25

Health officials in Manitoba have identified four new patients with COVID-19, increasing its total case count to 267.

There are 62 active active cases, since 199 people have now recovered, an increase of three since Friday. Seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care due to the respiratory virus, while the number of deaths remains at six.

Since early February, health officials in Manitoba have administered 22,598 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports six more deaths

Date reported: April 25

Twenty-two people have now died in Nova Scotia after contracting COVID-19, with health officials announcing six more fatalities.

“Five occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality. As well, a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions died in the Western Zone; he was not a resident of a long-term care home.” according to a statement by provincial officials.

As of their last update, there are “10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.”

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the past 24 hours, increasing Nova Scotia’s total case count to 865, which includes 420 people who have recovered from the virus. Eleven people are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care.

To date, Nova Scotia has also performed 25,119 negative test results.

Quebec reports 106 more fatalities

Date reported: April 25

Health officials in Quebec recorded 106 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its death toll to 1,446.

Those fatalities are among the province’s 23,267 total cases, after 651 new patients were identified. There are 5,057 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 333 since yesterday.

Of the province’s 1,509 hospitalizations (up by 49), there are 217 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

Montreal remains the epicentre with 11,161 cases and 895 fatalities. Laval is the only other region with over 200 fatalities and 2,000 cases.

As of April 25, the province has also seen 167,498 negative COVID-19 tests.

Newfoundland and Labrador has its first case since April 17

Date reported: April 25

After going seven days without a new case, health officials have diagnosed one person with COVID-19, increasing their case count to 257.

The patient is located in the Eastern Health region. There are now also 208 people who have recovered from the virus, while five people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

As of April 25, health officials in N.L. have tested 7,332 people for COVID-19.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health reports 14 new outbreaks in long-term care facilities

Date reported: April 25

The dire COVID-19 situation in long-term care homes continues, with the Ministry of Long-Term Care announcing 14 new outbreaks in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 145.

There has been a spike in infections, with 2,455 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 (an increase of 168) and 1,120 staff members (an increase of 31). There are now 625 deaths among residents, an increase of 52.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 3:30 p.m. the evening before. Their statistics are compiled through immediate contact with long-term care facilities across the province.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics are current as of 4 p.m., and are compiled through the province’s Integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS), which is reliant on local public health units inputting statistics. The system has faced scrutiny for under-reporting Ontario’s numbers; their statistics on LTCs also differ from the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Since Friday, the Ministry of Health recorded 476 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, bringing their total to 13,995.

That now includes 811 fatalities, after health officials reported 48 more COVID-19 deaths. Among the province’s total cases are 7,509 that have been resolved, an increase of 412 since Friday. There are now 925 people in hospital (an increase of 15), including 245 in intensive care (increase of two) and 195 on ventilators (an increase of two).

As of their last update, health officials in Ontario have tested 217,618 for COVID-19, while 8,171 people remain under investigation.

Four more deaths in British Columbia

Date reported: April 24

Ninety-eight people have died in B.C., after health officials recorded four more fatalities since yesterday.

Along with the deaths, 29 new cases were identified for a total of 1,853. Of B.C.’s total cases, there are 96 patients in hospital, including 41 in intensive care, while 1,141 people have recovered from the virus.

Six of the new cases are in connection to the United Poultry processing plant in East Vancouver, where there are now 35 total cases. There remain two diagnoses in connection with Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam, which were identified yesterday.

Ten cases in B.C. are linked to the outbreak at Kearl Lake oilsands in northern Alberta, while there remains 78 cases in connection to a medium security correctional facility in Mission, B.C.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry didn’t report any new outbreaks among acute care units and long-term care homes, where there are a combined 23 cases.

Alberta reports three cases among First Nation, two at poultry plant

Date reported: April 24

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced that there are three COVID-19 cases in a First Nation community in the Calgary zone.

Alberta health officials are also investigating two new cases at the Mountain View Poultry processing plant in Okotoks. Yesterday, Hinshaw said that an employee of Sofina Foods has tested positive; it’s been reported by CBC that the person works at a chicken processing plant in southeast Calgary.

There are also two poultries in British Columbia that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks: Superior Poultry Processors in Coquitlam and the United Poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

The five cases in Alberta are among the province’s 297 new patients which were identified in the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s total to 4,017. Hinshaw also reported four more fatalities, increasing the province’s death toll to 72. Three of the deaths were people in long-term care facilities, including the first at Edmonton’s Kensington Village, which has been experiencing an outbreak over the past month. The fourth fatality involved a male in his 90s from the Calgary zone.

Health officials have also seen 1,397 patients recover from the disease, an increase of 40 since yesterday. There are now 76 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 558 infections of COVID-19 among workers, an increase of 78 since yesterday. The JBS meat-packing plant in Brooks, Alta., has 156 cases, an increase of 32. Both plants have seen one of their employees pass away after contracting the virus.

Health officials believe that 350 cases are the result of community transmission. There are 399 cases at continuing care facilities across the province, resulting in the death of 47 residents.

As of the province’s last update, 122,447 tests have been administered in Alberta.

Ten new cases, 10 more recoveries in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 24

Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 341. Among those diagnoses, there remains 57 active cases, since health officials announced that 10 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Among the province’s total diagnoses is one presumptive case. One fewer person is now in hospital, but of the five patients there are two in intensive care, an increase of one since yesterday.

There are still 36 health care workers who have been infected, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

To date, 26,586 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Manitoba reports one new case

Date reported: April 24

Health officials in Manitoba have identified one new patient with COVID-19, increasing their total case count to 263.

There remains 61 active cases, since 196 people have now recovered. Seven people are in hospital, including one in intensive care due to the respiratory virus, while the number of deaths remains at six.

Since early February, health officials in Manitoba have administered 22,172 tests for COVID-19.

Quebec surpasses its most optimistic death toll

Date reported: April 24

A total of 1,340 people have died in Quebec after contracting COVID-19, after health officials recorded 97 more fatalities in their latest 24-hour stretch.

The death toll surpasses Quebec’s most optimistic modelling data projection. On April 7, health officials said that by April 30, the province could see between 1,263 and 8,860 deaths.

The 1,340 deaths are part of the province’s now 22,616 total cases, with 778 new cases identified since Thursday.

There are now 4,724 people (an increase of 240) who have recovered, while 1,460 people are in hospital (an increase of 49) and 227 in intensive care (an increase of 20). Premier François Legault said there’s been an increase in hospitalization because they’re keeping some patients instead of allowing them to return to their long-term care facilities.

Montreal, the province’s epicentre, now has 10,897 cases of COVID-19, after 522 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, to go along with 67 new fatalities for a death toll of 741 in the region.

Laval is the only other region with at least 100 fatalities, but there are six regions in total with at least 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

As of April 24, health officials in Quebec have seen 163,016 negative test results.

Nova Scotia identifies 23 new cases, no new deaths

Date reported: April 24

Health officials have diagnosed 23 patients with COVID-19, increasing Nova Scotia’s case count to 850.

No new fatalities were reported after three straight days of having at least one recorded death.

Among the province’s total cases are 392 people who have recovered from the virus, up by 34 since yesterday. There continues to be ten licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with COVID-19 cases, now involving 189 residents and 82 staff members.

To date, Nova Scotia health officials have also performed 24,521 negative tests for COVID-19.

Ontario reports its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Date reported: April 24

The Ministry of Health recorded 640 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, marking the biggest daily spike in diagnoses since the start of the outbreak.

The update raises its total to 13,519, which now includes 763 fatalities, after health officials reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths.

Among the province’s total cases are 7,097 that have been resolved, an increase of 407 since Thursday. There are now 910 people in hospital (an increase of 23), including 243 in intensive care (increase of 10) and 193 on ventilators (an increase of eight).

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. The Ministry of Long-Term Care’s statistics are current as of 3:30 p.m.

The dire COVID-19 situation in long-term care homes continues, but there is now one less outbreak, bringing the total to 131, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. There’s been an increase in infections, with 2,287 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 (an increase of 98) and 1,089 staff members (an increase of 31). There are now 573 deaths among residents, an increase of 57.

Premier Doug Ford announced Friday morning that the Canadian Armed Forces will provide assistance at five long-term care homes: the Orchard Villa in Pickering; Eatonville in Etobicoke; Hawthorne Place in North York; Altamont Care Community in Scarborough and Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.

As of their last update, health officials in Ontario have tested 207,040 for COVID-19, while 5,414 people remain under investigation.

British Columbia announces outbreak at second poultry plant

Date reported: April 23

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced one new community outbreak at the Superior Poultry Plant in Coquitlam, after two employees tested positive.

It’s a sister-plant of United Poultry Company Ltd. facility in East Vancouver, where 29 cases have been identified over the past week.

Henry believes that the reason for transmission at Superior is workers moving between both facilities.

The two employees are among the 29 new cases that Henry announced on Thursday, increasing the province’s case count to 1,824, which includes 1,092 recoveries. Four more people have also died; three in Vancouver Coastal and one in Fraser Health, increasing the provincial death toll to 94.

Henry announced there is one more long-term care centre in Interior Health with a COVID-19 outbreak. Two new outbreaks have been identified in acute care units: Ridge Meadows and Lions Gate Hospitals, but the reason for transmission has not yet been identified.

In positive news, Henry announced outbreaks in 10 long-term care homes in B.C. have been resolved, since no new cases were identified over the course of two incubation periods.

There are 347 cases — 217 residents and 130 staff members — among people in long-term care, assisted living and acute care facilities.

There are still 44 people in intensive care in British Columbia. They are among the 103 people in hospital, which is the same number as yesterday, and down from the province’s peak of 149.

Henry said there are now 78 cases among inmates and staff at the medium security correctional facility in Mission, B.C., up by one since yesterday’s update.

Alberta reports record surge for second consecutive day

Date reported: April 23

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, reported that 319 new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the last 24 hours, marking the second consecutive day that the province has announced a record surge.

The update increases the province’s total to 3,720, which includes 1,357 recoveries.

Hinshaw also reported two more deaths in Brooks, Atla., increasing their death toll to 68. One of them was a worker at the JBS meat-packaging plant.

One of the new cases is a worker from Sofina Foods in the Calgary zone, but it’s not being considered an outbreak since only one employee has tested positive, says Hinshaw.

The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 480 infections of COVID-19 among workers, an increase of 40 since yesterday. JBS Foods near Brooks, Alta., another meat processing plant, has reported 124 cases, an increase of 28.

“A single case can spread like wildfire,” Hinshaw said.

Among long-term care facilities, health officials have identified 390 cases. As of April 23, 117,835 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The province’s chief medical officer of health announced that mass gathering restrictions will continue for all summer events and festivals, including the Calgary Stampede. Under the current guidelines, gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited.

Saskatchewan identifies five new patients

Date reported: April 23

There are now 331 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, after five more patients tested positive for the virus.

Among the province’s total diagnoses is one presumptive case. Since yesterday, nine more people have recovered, increasing Saskatchewan’s total to 270 resolved cases. Six people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are still 36 health-care workers who have been infected, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

To date, 25,872 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Manitoba reports four times more recoveries than new cases

Date reported: April 23

Health officials in Manitoba have diagnosed five more patients with COVID-19, increasing their total case count to 262.

Twenty more people have recovered from the virus since yesterday’s update, meaning that the province now has 174 resolved cases. Of their 82 active cases, seven people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

The total number of tests performed in Manitoba currently stands at 21,387.

Ontario reports its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases; Canada surpasses 2,000 deaths

Date reported: April 23

The Ministry of Health reported 634 new cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest single-day increase Ontario has seen since the start of the outbreak.

Fifty-four deaths were also reported, which is the second biggest increase the Ministry of Health has recorded. On April 17, the province’s health officials reported 55 fatalities.

The latest updates increase Ontario’s case count to 12,879 and its number of fatalities to 713, while bringing Canada’s death toll to over 2,000.

Among Ontario’s total cases are 6,680 people who have recovered, an increase of 459 since Wednesday, setting a recovery rate of 51.9 per cent.

There are 887 people in hospital (an increase of nine since Wednesday), including 233 people in intensive care (decrease of 10) and 185 on ventilators (decrease of seven).

According to the Ministry of Long-term Care, there are 132 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks, with infections among 2,189 residents and 1,058 staff members. One of the residents now includes Doug Ford’s mother-in-law, who lives at West Park Long-Term Care in Toronto.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, health officials have performed 194,745 tested for COVID-19, while 6,757 people are currently under investigation.

Quebec reports 109 more deaths

Date reported: April 23

Premier François Legault announced 109 deaths in the past 24 hours in Quebec, increasing the province’s death toll to 1,243.

Of the recent fatalities, 93 of them are residents of facilities for elders. Among its total death toll, 93 per cent of people are 70 years old or older. Legault describes the situation in Quebec as “two worlds,” considering the spread of the virus among long-term care facilities compared to the rest of the population.

Legault continues to ask for help in fighting against COVID-19, saying that there are 9,500 health-care workers who are absent, including 5,500 who aren’t infected with COVID-19.

Along with the deaths, 873 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s case count to 21,838. There are now 1,411 people in hospital (an increase of 133 since Wednesday), including 207 in intensive care (an increase of eight), while 4,484 people have recovered from the virus (an increase of 193).

The Montreal region, which remains the province’s epicentre, now has over 10,000 cases after an increase of 519. Of its cases, there are 741 people who have died.

As of April 23, health officials in Quebec have performed 158,995 negative tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports four more deaths

Date reported: April 23

Sixteen people have now died in Nova Scotia after contracting COVID-19 after health officials announced four more fatalities.

“Three occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality and the other occurred at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney,” according to a statement by provincial officials.

As of their last update, there are “10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 158 residents and 79 staff.”

Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the past 24 hours, increasing Nova Scotia’s total case count to 827, which includes 358 people who have recovered from the virus. Ten people are currently in hospital, including four in intensive care.

To date, Nova Scotia has also performed 23,731 negative test results.

‘Very, very concerning’: British Columbia reports three new community outbreaks

Date reported: April 22

After four straight days of recording less than 30 cases of COVID-19, British Columbia health officials have identified 71 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Three more deaths, all at long term care homes, were also reported, increasing their death toll to 90. They are among the province’s now 1,795 total cases of COVID-19.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that four outbreaks in Fraser Health have been declared over, but that they’ve identified three new outbreaks in long-term care homes in the region.

“We continue to experience new community outbreaks. This of course is very, very concerning," said Henry.

There are now 77 cases linked to a medium security correctional facility in Mission, B.C., which includes five inmates who are in hospital. Twenty-eight cases are still linked to poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

Of the province’s total cases, there are 103 in hospital, including 46 in intensive care, while 1,079 people have recovered.

Alberta reports its biggest increase in cases; Canada surpasses 40,000 cases

Date reported: April 22

Premier Jason Kenney announced 306 new cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest single day increase Alberta has reported since the start of the outbreak. It also brings Canada’s total case count to over 40,000.

There have also been five more deaths in the past 24 hours, increasing the province’s death to 66. The fatalities are among Alberta’s 3,401 total cases, which also includes 1,310 people who have recovered from the respiratory virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, reported Alberta’s first case on a First Nation, involving an individual on Sucker Creek First Nation, about 22 kilometres east of High Prairie. Their reason for transmission is believed to be close contact with another patient in High Prairie.

The outbreak at the Kearl Lake oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray continues, with there now being 32 linked cases. Twenty-five of the cases are in Alberta, including 10 workers who are in isolation at the camp. Five of the linked cases involve individuals in B.C., while one each is from Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 440 infections of COVID-19 among workers, while 580 cases are linked to the facility. JBS Foods near Brooks, Alta., another meat processing plant, has reported 96 cases. Hinshaw said there have been two more deaths in Brooks, but COVID-19 tests are still being completed to determine whether they died of the virus.

Among long-term care facilities, health officials have identified 375 cases and 44 deaths, according to Hinshaw. There are now 70 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care. As of April 22, 108,521 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan reports more recoveries than cases

Date reported: April 22

Nine more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, while health officials announced six new cases.

There are now 326 diagnoses in the province, but 261 of the patients have recovered from the virus. Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 36 healthcare workers who have been infected, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release.

As of April 22, health officials have performed 25,321 COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan.

Two more cases in Manitoba

Date reported: April 22

Health officials in Manitoba have identified two new cases of COVID-19, increasing the province’s total to 257.

There are seven individuals in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 154 of their cases have recovered from the virus. There are 25 health care workers who have tested positive, including four in the past week.

A total of 21,601 tests have been performed since the start of the outbreak.

Quebec reports 93 deaths

Date reported: April 22

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,134 after Premier François Legault announced 93 more fatalities since yesterday.

Health officials have also diagnosed 839 new cases, increasing the province’s total to 20,965, which includes 4,291 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 243. There are 1,278 people in hospital, up by 54, and 199 in intensive care, which is down by two since yesterday’s update.

Montreal remains the province’s epicentre with 9,856 cases and 647 deaths related to COVID-19. There are at least 1,000 cases in the regions of Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Laval, which has reported over 100 deaths.

As of April 22, health officials in Quebec have also seen 155,083 negative test results for COVID-19.

Two more deaths in Nova Scotia

Date reported: April 22

Two residents of the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality have passed away, increasing the province’s death toll to 12.

Health officials identified 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing Nova Scotia’s total to 772. There are cases at 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia involving 148 residents and 65 staff members.

Ten patients are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 330 people have recovered from the virus. To date, Nova Scotia has seen 22,993 negative test results.

Newfoundland and Labrador subtracts one case

Date reported: April 22

Health officials said that the case that they identified on April 18 was in fact not positive with COVID-19.

It brings the province’s total case count down to 256, with the province not reporting a new diagnosis for the fifth day in a row.

There are 199 people who have recovered from the virus, while six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care. As of April 22, health officials have tested 6,662 people for the virus.

Ontario reports 510 new cases of COVID-19

Date reported: April 22

There are now 12,245 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which includes 659 fatalities, after the Ministry of Health announced 510 new diagnoses and 37 deaths in their latest 24-hour stretch.

Among their total cases, 878 people are in hospital, including 243 people in intensive care and 192 patients on ventilators. The province’s recovery rate stands at 50.8 per cent, with 6,221 cases being marked as resolved.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, confirmed that there have been 1,985 cases in residents and 957 cases in long-term care staff. There have been 447 resident deaths and one staff death in Ontario.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, 184,531 tests have been administered in Ontario, while 6,845 people remain under investigation.

Outbreak at Vancouver poultry plant

Date reported: April 21

There are now 28 employees at United Poultry Company Ltd. facility, an East Vancouver chicken processing plant, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first employee who tested positive received their result April 19. Since other employees showed symptoms, the facility tested all 71 of its staff members, resulting in 27 more positive cases.

The plant will now be closed for 14 days, while the cause of the outbreak is still under investigation, said B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Officials are saying that there isn’t any evidence that food is a source of transmission, therefore there is no reason to recall the chicken products from the plant.

Along with the news about the poultry plant, Dr. Henry announced one more fatality in the province, increasing their death toll to 87. The victim was a resident of a Vancouver-area care home.

There are also 25 new patients, which marks the fourth straight day that there have less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour stretch. The update increases their total case count to 1,724, which includes 109 people in hospital, 51 in critical care, and 1,041 resolved cases.

The Mission Institution remains a point of concern for B.C. health officials, with there now being 65 inmates and 11 staff members who have contracted the virus.

Alberta surpasses 3,000 cases of COVID-19

Date reported: April 21

Health officials in Alberta have diagnosed 187 new cases of COVID-19, while announcing two more deaths in the province.

There are now 3,095 cases, including 61 fatalities, and 1,273 people who have recovered from the virus.

One of the recent victims was a man in his 80s who was a resident at the JB Wood Continuing Care facility in High Prairie. The second was also a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone.

On Tuesday, Alberta released a list of all its COVID-19 outbreaks around the province. As of April 21, there have been 367 cases of COVID-19 across 29 different long-term care facilities, which have reported 39 deaths.

The Cargill meat processing plant in High River now has 401 infections of COVID-19 among workers, while 515 cases are linked to the facility. JBS Foods near Brooks, Alta., another meat processing plant, has reported 77 cases.

Twenty cases have also been identified at the Kearl Lake work camp north of Fort McMurray. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says that since some of those workers have travelled to other provinces, they’re now working with other governments to track the spread of the virus.

Among the province’s total cases, 156 are in hospital, including 44 in intensive care. Health officials have also tested 104,730 people to date.

Four new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 21

There are now 320 cases of COVID-19 in the province, as announced on Tuesday. The majority of cases (150) are in the Saskatoon area.

Manitoba reports one additional case

Date reported: April 21

Provincial officials reported one more case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of cases to 255. This includes both lab-confirmed and probable cases.

More than 1,000 total deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19

Date reported: April 21

Quebec reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, as the province reported an additional 102 COVID-19-related deaths. The province also reported an additional 807 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Quebec to 20,126.

Nova Scotia reports another COVID-19 death

Date reported: April 21

Sixteen new cases were identified in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 737. One additional death was also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 10. The death occurred in a long-term care facility in the Halifax municipality.

Ontario reports 38 more deaths

Date reported: April 21

Health officials reported 551 more cases and 38 more deaths in Ontario on Tuesday. This brings the provincial total number of cases and deaths to 11,735 and 622 respectively.

The majority of the cases identified in Ontario have been female (56.8 per cent) and people between the ages of 40 and 59 make up 31.2 per cent of cases. There have been 859 patients in the province that required hospitalization for coronavirus, while 5,806 people have recovered.

Two new cases in Yukon

Date reported: April 20

There are now 11 cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, after health officials diagnosed two new patients.

According to health officials, the two new cases are linked to the territory’s ninth patient, who recently travelled internationally. All three cases are in one family.

Among Yukon’s 11 cases, eight have recovered from the respiratory virus.

B.C. sees five more deaths over weekend

Date reported: April 20

Since Saturday, there have been five deaths in the province related to COVID-19, announced Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday. The death toll in the province is now at 86.

Fifty-two new cases were also identified, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,699.

Henry stressed that social distancing measures would remain in place through the summer, and gatherings would continue to be limited to less than 50 people.

“We are not yet through this storm,” said Henry. “We can only make changes we want when we have sustained a downward trend.”

Four more deaths in Alberta

Date reported: April 20

Health officials in the province announced on Monday that four more people with COVID-19 had died, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 59.

Two of the people were residents of a long-term care facility, one was a worker at the Cargill meat-processing plant in her 60s, and the fourth was an Edmonton resident in his 70s.

There were also 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 2,908. Of those cases, 2,077 are in the Calgary area.

Saskatchewan reports one new case

Date reported: April 20

A total of 316 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 238 people have recovered from it. Travel exposure accounts for 134 of the cases, mass gatherings or close contact make up a further 132, 30 have no known exposure and 20 are under investigation. Four people who had COVID-19 have died in the province.

Manitoba reports one new case, one additional death

Date reported: April 20

One additional positive test for COVID-19 has been returned in Manitoba, bringing the provincial total to 254. There are 105 active cases and 144 people who have recovered from COVID-19. The death toll in the province due to COVID-19 has risen to six.

The latest casualty is reported to be a woman in her 80s. No additional information about her has been provided.

Quebec reports 62 more deaths

Date reported: April 20

There are now 19,319 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec and a total of 939 deaths, officials reported on Monday.

Premier François Legault said during a press conference the majority of deaths are taking place in long-term care homes. The province is postponing all non-urgent hospital care in order to enable more hospital employees to work in these homes, as Premier Legault says 2,000 workers are needed to staff them adequately.

A total of 1,169 people have been hospitalized, including 198 in intensive care.

Nova Scotia identifies 46 more cases

Date reported: April 20

Monday marks the largest single-day increase in cases for the province, as the total climbs to 721. No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19.

Long-term care homes also remain a concern for the province. Nine facilities across the province have reported cases of COVID-19. There are 127 residents and 61 staff who have tested positive.

Ontario sees more cases as province hits its peak

Date reported: April 20

Ontario diagnosed 606 more people with COVID-19 since its last update, bringing the total to 11,184, and announced the death toll has risen to 584. The province also announced that the community outbreak appears to have hit its peak, well below the estimated 80,000 cases in the most-likely-scenario forecast. A total of 20,000 cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the province.

Monday’s news isn’t all encouraging, however, as cases in long-term care facilities remain a major concern. There have been 249 deaths of residents and one staff member in long-term care homes. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in 127 long-term care facilities across the province, according to the CBC.

Alberta reports biggest increase in cases

Date reported: April 19

Health officials in Alberta have diagnosed 241 more people with COVID-19, marking the biggest increase in daily reported cases since the start of the outbreak.

Four more people have also died after contracting the virus. The updates raise the province’s death toll to 55 and its total number of cases to 2,803. There are 1,198 people who have recovered from the virus.

According to CBC News, there are 358 cases linked to the Cargill meat-packing plant north of High River.

As of April 19, health officials in Alberta have completed 101,323 tests for COVID-19.

Two more cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 19

There are now 315 cases of COVID-19, after health officials reported two more cases in the past 24 hours.

One of the province’s cases is listed as presumptive.

There are four people in hospital, including one in intensive care. Thirty-five cases are linked to healthcare workers, but the reason for transmission isn’t always linked to their line of work.

As of April 19, there are 234 people in Saskatchewan who have recovered from the virus, while health officials have performed 23,909 COVID-19 tests.

Seventy-two more fatalities in Quebec

Date reported: April 19

Health officials in Quebec have announced 72 more deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, to go along with 836 new cases.

The updates increase the province’s death toll to 877 and its case count to 18,357, which includes 3,555 recoveries, up by 240 since Saturday’s report.

There are now 1,102 people in hospital, a decrease of 28. Among those patients are 183 in intensive care, a decrease of 75.

Montreal, the epicentre of the outbreak now has 8,457 cases and 513 deaths. Laval is the only other region in Quebec to have more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 100 deaths.

As of April 19, health officials in the province have seen 145,191 negative test regults, while 2,905 people remain under investigation.

Nova Scotia reports a death for the third day in a row

Date reported: April 19

Two more people have died in Nova Scotia after contracting COVID-19, increasing the province’s death toll to nine.

It marks the third day in a row that Nova Scotia has recorded a COVID-19 fatality.

The two recent fatalities involved residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, where five people have now died. According to the union that represents workers at Northwood, Unifor, about 20 residents will now be moved to a hotel.

As of their last update, there are eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia that have COVID-19 outbreaks, with infections among 93 residents and 54 staff.

On Sunday, the province’s total case count also rose to 675, with 26 new patients in the past 24 hours. Of their total cases, 11 are in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 200 people have recovered.

To date, Nova Scotia has also seen 21,120 negative test results.

Ontario sees biggest increase in COVID-19 cases

Date reported: April 19

The Ministry of Health has reported 568 more cases in Ontario over its latest 24-hour stretch, marking the biggest increase in reported diagnoses.

The update brings Ontario’s case count to 10,578. Among those cases are 553 deaths, after the Ministry of Health also announced 39 more fatalities since yesterday. The recovery rate now stands at 49.2 per cent, with 5,209 cases being marked as resolved, an increase of 334.

There are 809 patients in hospital, including 247 in intensive care and 196 on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, health officials in Ontario have tested 156,097 people, while 5,736 people remain under investigation for the respiratory virus.

One death reported in Alberta

Date reported: April 18

Alberta now has 51 deaths related to COVID-19 complications, after a woman in her 90s from the Calgary zone passed away.

Heath officials have also reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, increasing their province’s case count to 2,562. There are 57 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care, while 1,162 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease.

As of April 18, health officials have completed 96,897 tests for COVID-19.

Three people die in B.C. long-term care homes

Date reported: April 18

Three residents of long-term care homes in British Columbia have passed away after contracting COVID-19, increasing the province’s death toll to 81.

There are still 20 long-term care facilities in the province that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 29 new cases, bringing their total to 1,647. The outbreak at the federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C. continues to get worse, with 60 inmates and 10 staff members having contracted the virus.

The number of people in hospital continues to decrease, with there now being 115 patients, a decrease of four since yesterday. Fifty-four people are in intensive care, while 987 people have recovered.

Six new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 18

Three more confirmed and presumptive cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, increasing the province’s case count to 313.

Of their cases, 75 are considered active since 234 have recovered, an increase of six since yesterday. There remains four people who have died in Saskatchewan after contracting the virus.

Five people are in hospital, including one in intensive care. Thirty-five cases are health care workers, but the reason for transmission isn’t always linked to their line of work.

To date, 23,092 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Quebec reports 117 more deaths

Date reported: April 18

In a written release, Quebec health officials announced 117 more deaths and 723 new cases of COVID-19.

It’s unclear at this point if all 117 victims passed away in the same 24-hour timeframe. It’s the first day that Premier François Legault, or a representative member of his Quebec government, didn’t hold a televised conference since the start of the outbreak.

The updates increase the province’s death toll to 805, and its total case count to 17,521. Among those patients, there are 3,315 people who have recovered from the virus, while 1,130 people are in hospital and 258 in intensive care, an increase of 51 since yesterday.

Montreal, the province’s epicentre, now has 8,052 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 262 since yesterday. The Laval, Lanaudière and Montérégie regions have also reported over 1,000 cases.

When Quebec initially released its modelling data scenarios, they predicted that April 18 was going to mark the peak of the first wave of COVID-19 infections in the province. They estimated between 1,263 and 9,000 deaths and 29,000 cases of the respiratory virus.

Three new cases in Manitoba

Date reported: April 18

There are now 253 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, after health officials diagnosed three more patients.

Among the total cases, 140 have recovered, while seven are in hospital, including four in intensive care. A total of 19,193 tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic by health officials in Manitoba.

Nova Scotia announces three more deaths at long-term care home

Date reported: April 18

Three residents of the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality have passed away after contracting COVID-19, increasing the province’s death toll to seven.

Along with the news about the fatalities, health officials have identified 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 649.

Among the province’s total cases are 67 residents and 48 staff of eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia. 184 people have recovered from the virus, while 11 people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

To go along with their positive cases, health officials have seen 20,312 negative test results to date.

One new case in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 18

An individual in the Fredericton region, aged 30-39, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. It increases New Brunswick’s case count to 118, which includes 87 people who have recovered.

Of their active cases, there are five people in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Nine of their cases are believed to be the result of community transmission. As of April 18, the province has conducted 10,347 tests for COVID-19.

One more patient in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 18

Update: April 22

Health officials said on April 22 that the case that they imputed on April 18 was in fact not positive with COVID-19.

Ontario surpasses 10,000 cases of COVID-19

Date reported: April 18

The Ministry of Health has reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, increasing the province’s case count to 10,010.

There are now also 514 fatalities related to the virus, after 36 more people passed away. The Ministry of Health’s statistics, which are released at 10:30 a.m. ET, are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before.

Among the province’s total diagnoses are 4,875 resolved cases, setting a recovery rate of 48.7 per cent. There are 828 people in hospital, 250 in intensive care and 197 people on ventilators, which is a decrease of three since yesterday.

As of their last update, 146,454 tests have been administered, while 6,833 people are still under investigation.

Ninth case in Yukon

Date reported: April 17

A person in Whitehorse has been diagnosed with COVID-19, increasing the territory’s case count to nine.

The individual is currently recovering at home after travelling internationally. Of Yukon’s total cases, seven people have recovered from the virus.

British Columbia reports 43 new cases

Date reported: April 17

Forty-three more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in British Columbia, increasing the province’s total to 1,618, according to a written statement by B.C. health authorities.

No new fatalities were reported as their death toll remains at 78.

There are now 20 outbreaks among long-term care, assisted living facilities and acute-care units in the province. Five have been declared over in the last 24 hours, which includes the Broadway Pentecostal Lodge, which actually had an influenza outbreak and not COVID-19, according to the release.

There are 63 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Mission Institution federal correctional centre. Six individuals are in hospital and one inmate has died, which was reported yesterday.

As of April 17, there are 966 people who have recovered from the virus, which is a decrease of 17 since yesterday.

“Recovery criteria for the Vancouver Health Authority have been updated to more accurately reflect recovery. New methods include consideration for specific patient symptomology,” according to the statement.

Of their active cases, 119 individuals are in hospital and 52 in intensive care.

Alberta sees its highest daily increase in cases

Date reported: April 17

Health officials in Alberta have diagnosed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which marks the biggest increase in daily reported cases since the start of the outbreak.

No new deaths were announced, as the province’s total case count rises to 2,397 and its death toll remains at 50. Among their diagnoses, there are 1,124 people who have recovered from the virus, but 60 people are in hospital and 13 in intensive care.

Along with the updates, Premier Jason Kenney said in the upcoming days the province will be testing all residents and staff at continuing care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks, even if they’re not showing COVID-19 symptoms.

As of April 17, health officials have performed 92,805 tests for the virus.

Two more cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 17

A confirmed and presumptive case of COVID-19 have been identified in Saskatchewan, raising the province’s total to 307.

In a press release, health officials also announced that nine more people have recovered from the virus. Therefore, there are only 75 active cases in Saskatchewan, with 228 recoveries and four deaths.

Among the province’s total cases, there are six people in hospital, including one in intensive care. Thirty-five healthcare workers have been infected with the virus, but the reason for transmission isn’t always linked to their line of work.

As of April 17, the province has administered 22,207 COVID-19 tests.

Fifty-eight people die of COVID-19 in Quebec

Date reported: April 17

The death toll in Quebec now stands at 688 after Premier François Legault reported 58 more people died in the past 24 hours.

The 58 deaths are part of the province’s 16,798 total diagnoses, with health officials identifying 941 new patients since Thursday’s update. Among the total cases, there are 1,076 people in hospital and 207 people in intensive care, which is a decrease of two in the past 24 hours.

There are also now 3,068 people who have recovered from the respiratory virus.

Montreal leads the way with 7,790 diagnoses after recording 479 more cases since Thursday. The Laval, Lanaudière and Montérégie regions have all also reported over 1,000 cases.

As of April 17, health officials have performed 136,924 negative tests for the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports four new cases

Date reported: April 17

Four cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region, have been identified in the past 24 hours in Newfoundland and Labrador.

There are still seven people in hospital, including three in intensive care. Six more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the province’s total number of resolved cases to 176.

As of April 17, the province has performed 5,585 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports its fourth death

Date reported: April 17

A Cape Breton woman in her 80s has passed away as a result of complications related to COVID-19, increasing the province’s death toll to four.

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 have also been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, bringing its total case count to 606. Among those cases are 177 people who have recovered, while 11 people are in hospital and five in intensive care.

According to a press release by Nova Scotia officials, there are 55 residents and 43 staff diagnosed with the virus among eight licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with COVID-19 outbreaks.

To date, health officials have seen 19,506 negative tests to go along with their positive cases.

Ontario reports its most cases, deaths in a day

Date reported: April 17

The Ministry of Health has reported 564 more cases of COVID-19 and 55 more fatalities, which are record daily increases in both categories since the start of the outbreak.

It’s also the sixth day in a row that Ontario has seen its number of daily diagnoses increase.

The updates bring the province’s case count to 9,525, which includes 478 deaths, 829 people in hospital, 245 in intensive care and 200 on ventilators. Among its total cases, 4,556 people’s diagnoses have been marked as resolved, meaning there’s a recovery rate of 47.8 per cent in Ontario.

The Ministry of Health’s stats, which are released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, health officials have administered 136,992 tests for COVID-19, while 5,993 people remain under investigation.

On Friday afternoon, Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said there are 3,145 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, while 154 people have died. A tally of institutional outbreaks in the city was also released, with 17 different facilities having experienced a COVID-19 related death.

Among the most impacted in Ontario are:

Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke - 111 cases, 30 deaths

Seven Oaks long-term care in Scarborough - 97 cases, 21 deaths

Sienna Altamont Care Community in Scarborough - 87 cases, 12 deaths

Thursday night, Ontario reported a second death among health-care workers. Sienna Senior Living confirmed in a statement that a woman in her 50s, Christine Mandegarian, had died after contracting the virus in late March. She worked at the Sienna Altamont Care Community, where 18 of her colleagues have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three correctional officers at a jail in Brampton, Ont., have also tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus through community transmission, according to Peel Public health. There were reportedly contagions while at work, therefore rapid testing for their close contacts at the jail, such as inmates, is currently being completed.

British Columbia reports first inmate death in Canada

Date reported: April 16

Three more people have died in British Columbia after contracting COVID-19, which includes an inmate at a correctional institution in Mission, B.C.

According to Correctional Service Canada, it’s the first death related to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates.

The individual is among the 61 people who have tested positive at the Mission Institution, which is currently experiencing the biggest outbreak among prisons in Canada.

No further information has been provided about the two other fatalities.

Along with the deaths, 14 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province’s total case count to 1,575. Among those diagnoses, 983 people have recovered, 120 people are in hospital and 56 in intensive care.

“There have been two new outbreaks in the last day: the Kootenay Street Village long-term care facility in the Interior Health region and an acute care unit at the Ridge Meadows Hospital in the Fraser Health region,” according to a press release by B.C. health officials.

“Four facilities, where outbreaks had previously been declared over, have new cases. In total, 26 long-term care and assisted-living facilities and one acute care unit have outbreaks.”

Alberta reaches 50 deaths related to COVID-19

Date reported: April 16

Two more people have died in Alberta, bringing the province’s death toll to 50.

The victims include a man in his 70s from the Calgary zone, who was a resident at a long-term care centre in High River. The second involves a woman in her 80s from the province’s north zone, who lived at Manoir Du Lac care home. She is the fifth resident from the facility to die of COVID-19.

Along with the deaths, health officials have identified 162 new cases of COVID-19, increasing their case count to 2,158. It marks their biggest one day spike in cases since the start of the outbreak.

"We have not yet seen the peak of COVID-19 in Alberta," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Among their total diagnoses are 914 people who have recovered from the respiratory virus. There also remains three people who have tested positive at the Kearl Lake oilsands facility north of Fort McMurray. Hinshaw said that two of them have left and one remains on site, while all three are believed to have common exposure.

As of April 16, health officials in Alberta have administered 85,502 tests.

Quebec reports its first death among doctors

Date reported: April 16

Premier François Legault announced 143 more fatalities related to COVID-19, increasing Quebec’s death toll to 630.

Not all of the victims died in the last 24 hours, instead the large spike in fatalities is also the result of a change in methodology by Quebec health officials, Legault said.

It’s unclear at this point who the 143 victims are.

Shortly before the 1 p.m. press conference by Quebec officials, Cogeco News reported the province recorded its first death among doctors, a 44-year-old community health specialist in the Montérégie region.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, said the individual was a specialist who wasn’t treating patients, therefore the reason for transmission did not occur in the health-care system.

"It tells us we are all vulnerable, and it's important to respect the rules," Arruda said in a press conference.

Along with the fatalities, 997 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, bringing Quebec’s total case count to 15,857. Among those diagnoses, there are 1,018 people in hospital and 209 in intensive care, which is a decrease of nine since Wednesday.

Among the total cases, there are now 2,841 people who have recovered from the virus.

Montreal continues to be Quebec’s epicentre with 7,281 cases of COVID-19. The Montérégie, Lanaudière and Laval regions have also recorded 1,000 diagnoses.

As of April 16, health officials have seen 132,714 negative tests for COVID-19 to go along with their positive cases.

One person diagnosed in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 16

For the second day this week, Saskatchewan has reported just one new case of COVID-19, increasing their total case count to 305.

Of their diagnoses, 219 people have recovered, while seven individual are in hospital. Thirty-four of their cases involve health care workers.

As of April 16, there have been 21,569 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reaches 250 cases

Date reported: April 16

Health officials diagnosed four more people in Manitoba with COVID-19, increasing its provincial case count to 250.

Among the cases are eight people in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 121 people have successfully recovered from the virus.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin also announced that starting Friday until May 1, anyone who enters Manitoba from another province or country is obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, with a few exemptions.

Seven outbreaks at Nova Scotia LTCs

Date reported: April 16

Nova Scotia officials said in a press release there are seven licensed long-term care homes in the province with cases of COVID-19, involving 42 residents and 23 staff.

Northwood’s Halifax long-term care facility is experiencing the biggest outbreak, with 38 residents and 21 staff members infected with the virus. They’ve also announced an increase of 18 cases in the past 24 hours.

Those cases are part of 579 diagnoses of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, after health officials identified 30 more people with the virus since Wednesday.

Among the province’s cases, there are 179 people who have recovered, while 11 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

As of April 16, health officials in Nova Scotia have seen 18,453 negative test results to go along with their positive diagnoses.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports five more cases

Date reported: April 16

Five cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Newfoundland and Labrador, all in the Eastern Health region.

It marks the largest single day increase in cases over the past 10 days, raising the province’s total to 252. Among its diagnoses, seven are in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 170 people have recovered from the virus and three people have died.

According to Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer, there are now 79 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest mark it’s had since March 25.

As of April 16, health officials have administered 5,370 tests for the virus.

Ontario reports more than 500 new cases of COVID-19

Date reported: April 16

To go along with 38 fatalities, the Ministry of Health reported there were 514 more cases related to COVID-19 in the province’s latest 24-hour stretch.

It’s the second highest daily spike in cases Ontario has recorded since the start of the outbreak. Of the 514 patients, 271 are linked to long-term care homes.

The update raises its death toll to 423 and its case count to 8,961. Among those diagnoses, there are 4,194 people who have recovered, while 807 people are in hospital, including 244 in intensive care and 200 patients on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, which are released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, 128,093 total tests for COVID-19 have been administered, while 4,323 people remain under investigation in Ontario.

The Toronto Star, which tallies the stats from all 34 public health units, reports that there are 500 deaths in Ontario, to go along with 10,124 confirmed and probable cases, as of 5 p.m.

According to the Star, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak on an in-patient surgical unit. People have reportedly visited the hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus, but left with a positive diagnosis.

In Toronto, medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa says there are 2,881 cases of COVID-19. Ninety-two of their 147 total deaths are linked to retirement homes.

Three more deaths in British Columbia

Date reported: April 15

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that three more people have died in British Columbia after contracting COVID-19, increasing the province’s death toll to 75.

One of the victims includes the first fatality in the Interior Health region, involving a man in 60s who was recovering at home.

Along with the deaths, there are 44 more cases of COVID-19, increasing the province’s case count to 1561. Among those cases, are 955 people who have recovered.

Henry said there haven’t been any new outbreaks in long-term care homes, but there are now 265 patients linked to the previously reported 21 facilities across the province.

There are now also 48 cases at the federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C., while seven of the inmates are in hospital. They’re part of the 131 people across the province in hospital, which also includes 59 people in intensive care.

Alberta reports 126 new cases

Date reported: April 15

Health officials in Alberta have identified 126 new cases of COVID-19, increasing their province’s total to 1,996.

No new deaths were reported, while 914 people have now recovered from the virus. Of their active cases, there are 44 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said they’re now investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a oilsands work camp north of Fort McMurray, Alta. Three workers tested positive, while six are under investigation.

As of April 15, there have been 85,502 tests administered for COVID-19 in Alberta.

Three cases diagnosed in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 15

There are now 304 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, after health officials diagnosed three more people.

Eight-teen patients have also recovered in the past 24 hours, increasing their number of resolved cases to 205. Of their total diagnosis, there are eight people in hospital.

Thirty of their patients are believed to have infected through community spread.

As of April 15, health officials have administered 20,907 tests for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

New case identified in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 15

An individual aged 40-49 years old living in the Campbellton region has been diagnosed with COVID-19, brining New Brunswick’s total number of diagnoses to 117.

Among the province’s cases, five are in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 77 people have recovered. Health officials believe that nine of their cases are the result of community transmission.

One more death in Manitoba

Date reported: April 15

A woman in her 60s who lived in the Prairie Mountain Health region has passed after contracting COVID-19, marking the fifth fatality in the province, according to Manitoba officials.

Along with the fatality, two more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the province’s case count remains at 246, because two of their previous cases that were listed as “probable” have been ruled as negative.

Among their total cases, nine people are in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 108 people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 15, a total of 17,902 tests have been performed since early February.

Canada surpasses 1,000 deaths with Quebec’s latest update

Date reported: April 15

At least 1,000 people have died in Canada after contracting COVID-19 after health officials in Quebec announced 52 more fatalities on Wednesday.

The update increases the province’s death toll to 487. They are among the province’s 14,860 cases as health officials diagnosed 612 people with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Among the total cases, there are 984 people in hospital. That includes 218 people in intensive care, which is a decrease of 12 patients since yesterday.

As of April 15, there are 2,605 people who have recovered from the virus.

Nova Scotia reports 32 more cases

Date reported: April 15

Thirty-two more people in Nova Scotia have been diagnosed with COVID-19, increasing its case count to 549.

Among the total cases, there are nine people in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 137 people have recovered from the respiratory disease.

To go along with the positive cases, health officials have seen 17,419 negative test results.

Prince Edward Island reports one new case

Date reported: April 15

A man in his 30s who recently returned from international travel has tested positive for COVID-19. He is Prince Edward Island’s 26th case.

According to chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, the individual is an essential worker, but has not worked since returning to Canada.

Among the province’s 26 total cases, 23 have recovered.

Three more cases in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 15

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have diagnosed three more people with COVID-19, increasing its total to 247.

Two of the new cases are located in Eastern Health, while the other is in the Western Health region. Among the total cases, there are eight people in hospital, including three in intensive care. One hundred and fifty-nine people have recovered from the virus, while health officials have performed 5,166 tests.

Ontario reports 51 fatalities

Date reported: April 15

The Ministry of Health reported 51 more fatalities, marking the biggest daily increase in deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It raises the province’s death toll to 385. The fatalities are among Ontario’s 8,447 cases after health officials also diagnosed 494 more patients in the last 24 hours. Among the total diagnoses are 3,902 cases that are resolved, giving Ontario a recovery rate of 46.2 per cent. There are also 795 people in hospital, including 254 in intensive care and 188 on ventilators.

According to the province’s chief medical health official Dr. David Williams, there are 98 outbreaks in longterm care homes across Ontario, which have accounted for 145 deaths.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics, which were released at 10:30 a.m. ET, are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, they’ve administered 119,092 tests for COVID-19, an increase of 6,101, while there are still 4,429 people under investigation.

Following their morning update, a resident of a group home for the disabled passed away due to COVID-19 complications at a Markham, Ont. hospital. Of the 42 residents at the Participation House, 37 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Martin Frogley, 58, is the first of the group to pass away after contracting the virus.

Three more deaths in British Columbia

Date reported: April 14

Three people in long-term care homes in British Columbia have passed in the last 24 hours, according to health officials.

Two of the victims were in the Vancouver Coastal Region and the third was in Fraser Health.

To go along with the fatalities, there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, increasing their total case count to 1,517. Among those cases are 942 people who have recovered from the respiratory illness, while 132 patients are in hospital, including 58 in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 21 different long-term care facilities across B.C., the latest being the South Granville Park Lodge in Vancouver.

Another point of concern for Henry is the federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C. Forty-one inmates and six staff members have now been diagnosed with COVID-19, which includes seven individuals in hospital.

Alberta reports its biggest rise in daily cases

Date reported: April 14

There are 138 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, marking the largest daily spike in diagnoses since the start of the pandemic.

Among the now 1,870 cases are 48 deaths, which includes two recent fatalities that were announced on Tuesday by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

One of the victims was a resident at the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility, where 21 people have now passed away after contracting the virus. The second fatality involves a resident at Shepherd's Care Kensington Village in Edmonton.

Hinshaw said that 30 of the province’s 48 deaths involve residents of long-term care facilities.

Among the province’s total cases are 914 people who have recovered from the virus.

As of April 14, health officials have completed 82,649 tests for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan reports one case

Date reported: April 14

Health officials in Saskatchewan have diagnosed one new patient with COVID-19. It’s the smallest daily increase for the province since March 16.

The update brings Saskatchewan’s total case to 301. Among those patients, there are seven people in hospital, 21 patients who are 19 years old or younger, 27 who are believed to have been infected by community transmission, while 187 people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 14, health officials have performed 20,282 COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan.

The relatively small increase in cases comes on the same day that Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and P.E.I. reported no new cases.

Quebec reports 75 more fatalities

Date reported: April 14

Seventy-five more people have died in Quebec, marking the biggest daily increase in fatalities throughout the pandemic, and raising its death toll to 435.

They are among the 14,248 cases of COVID-19 in the province, after health officials also diagnosed 691 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of cases, there are 2,146 people who have recovered from the virus, while 936 people are in hospital, including 230 in intensive care. Montreal leads the way with 6,628 cases of COVID-19, while seven other regions have at least 500 patients.

As of April 14, Quebec has also seen 123, 203 negative test results for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia surpasses 500 cases

Date reported: April 14

Health officials in Nova Scotia have diagnosed 43 more people with COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 517.

It marks the largest increase in daily reported cases in the province.

Among the 517 cases, there are 10 people in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 124 patients have recovered from the virus.

As of April 14, Nova Scotia has also seen 16,755 negative test results for COVID-19.

Ontario reports its deadliest 24-hour stretch

Date reported: April 14

Forty-three more people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Ontario, increasing the province’s death toll to 334.

It marks the most deaths reported by the Ministry of Health in a 24-hour stretch. Their statistics, which are released at 10:30 a.m., are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before.

It’s unclear at this point who are the 43 new victims. On Monday evening, a nursing home in Etobicoke, Ont. said that 11 more residents died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 25 at Eatonville Care Centre. There are now also 15 fatalities at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, Ont, which is an increase of two since late-Sunday.

To go along with the new fatalities, health officials have diagnosed 483 more patients with COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 7,953.

Among the total cases are 3,568 people who have recovered from the virus. There are also 769 people in hospital, including 255 in intensive care and 199 on ventilators to help them cope with the respiratory disease. Among those infected are 857 healthcare workers across Ontario.

Toronto continues to the province’s epicentre with 2,543 cases of COVID-19, which includes 115 people who have died, according to Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, said on Monday that the province’s peak for COVID-19 cases “is likely going to happen this week.” The prediction is based on their modelling data and the assumption that people continue following the public health measures in place.

“That does give me a glimmer of hope, but with some caution,” said Dr. Yaffe.

As of April 14, health officials have administered 113,082 tests for COVID-19, while 2,107 people remain under investigation.

Two more deaths in Alberta

Date reported: April 13

In addition to 81 new cases of COVID-19, health officials said two more people have died after contracting the disease.

The two victims include a woman in her 80s who lived at the Carewest Sarcee long-term care home in Calgary, and a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone who did not live in a care home.

Community spread is believed to be the cause of transmission for 254 of the province’s 1,732 cases. Among their total cases are 46 deaths and 877 people who have recovered from the virus.

As of April 13, health officials have tested 77,007 Albertans for COVID-19.

British Columbia hears good and bad news

Date reported: April 13

There have been 11 more deaths in British Columbia since Saturday, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. did not provide an update on Sunday.

Health officials also diagnosed 45 new patients; 25 were identified between Saturday and Sunday, and 20 between Sunday and Monday. According to CBC, it marks “two of the the lowest daily percentage increases since March 6, when the province began announcing new cases every day.”

The recent updates increase B.C.’s death toll to 69, and its total case count to 1,490. Among the total cases, 137 people are in hospital, including 58 in intensive care, while 926 cases are now considered resolved.

Nine more positive cases have been identified at a federal correctional facility in Mission, B.C., where 35 inmates have now been diagnosed with COVID-19, which includes eight individuals in hospital.

Henry also said that there are now 254 people associated with 20 long-term care facilities who have been infected with the virus.

Saskatchewan reaches 300 cases

Date reported: April 13

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the past 24 hours in Saskatchewan, raising the province’s case count to 300.

It marks the smallest daily increase in cases since March 16.

Health officials also announced that 14 more people have recovered from COVID-19, increasing their number of resolved cases to 178.

Of the eight patients now in hospital, no one is in intensive care. Thirty-three cases involve health care workers, but the source of infection for each case may not be related to their line of work, according to a press release. There are now also 21 cases that involve people 19 years of age or younger.

As of April 13, there have been 19,804 COVID-19 tests performed in the province.

Two new cases in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 13

There are now 116 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, after health officials diagnosed two new patients.

One of them is between 40-49 years old and is located in the Fredericton region. The other is between 50-59 years old and lives in the Campbellton region.

Of the 116 cases, seven are the result of community transmission. Five people are in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 74 people have recovered from the virus.

Manitoba diagnoses four more cases

Date reported: April 13

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba, increasing the province’s total to 246.

Among the cases, eight are in hospital, including four in intensive care. Ninety-nine people have recovered. As of April 13, 17,245 tests have been performed in Manitoba.

Quebec brings Canada’s cases count to over 25,000

Date reported: April 13

In the past 24 hours, 711 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Quebec, bringing the province’s total case count to 13,557, and Canada’s to over 25,000.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also led to 360 fatalities in Quebec, with health officials announcing 32 more deaths on Monday.

Among those diagnosed in the province, there are 879 people in hospital, including 226 in intensive care, while 1,982 people have recovered. Montreal continues to be the province’s epicentre with 6,393 cases. The Laval and Montérégie regions have also reported at least 1,000 cases.

To go along with the positive COVID-19 results, health officials have seen 118,013 negative tests.

Two new cases in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 13

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have diagnosed two new patients in the Western Health region, increasing the province’s total case count to 244.

The cause of both patients’ transmission is linked to travel. Among the total cases, nine are in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 133 people have recovered.

As of April 13, health officials have administered 4,907 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports its third death

Date reported: April 13

A man in his 80s in the Halifax Regional Municipality has died as a result of COVID-19 complications, marking the third death in the province.

Health officials also diagnosed 29 new patients, increasing Nova Scotia’s case count to 474. There are nine people in hospital, including four in intensive care, while 101 people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 13, Nova Scotia has seen 15,580 negative test results to go along with its 474 positive COVID-19 test results and three deaths.

Ontario reports more than 200 new recoveries

Date reported: April 13

Of the province’s 7,470 cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health says that 3,357 have recovered (44.9 per cent), which includes 236 cases that have been resolved in the past 24 hours.

Ontario recorded 7,470 diagnoses after health officials identified 421 new patients on Monday, to go along with 17 more fatalities, bringing the province’s death toll to 291. Among the total cases, 760 people are in hospital, including 263 in intensive care and 203 who are on ventilators.

The Ministry of Health’s statistics that were released at 10:30 a.m. are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before. As of their last update, health officials have administered 108,230 tests for COVID-19, while 1,534 people remain under investigation.

Cases reported around the provinces, territories on April 12

Ontario is reporting 401 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 7,049. A total of 274 people have died of the virus. The Ontario government says 3,121 people (44.3 per cent) have recovered from a confirmed case of the illness.

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 445. Northwood​​​​​, a seniors residence in Halifax, reported four of the 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including three residents and one home-care worker. There are now 23 cases at the complex, including eight residents, nine Halifax staff, two health-services staff and four home-care workers.

New Brunswick has added 2 new cases, for a total of 114. The new cases involve a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s — both in the Saint John health zone.

One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province now has a total of 242 cases, while 129 people in N.L. have recovered from the virus and the death toll stands at 3.

Quebec is reporting 554 more COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths and 182 new recoveries. There are now 12,846 cases in the province, 328 deaths and 1,745 recoveries.

One probable case in Manitoba was found to be a false positive. The total number of confirmed and probable cases in the province drops 242. A statement from the province said: “Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk of COVID-19 is reduced. The current statistics may be a reflection of the effect strict social distancing measures have had and reaffirms that [they] must be continued.”

Saskatchewan has now had 298 cases of COVID-19 with nine new cases reported Sunday, seven of which are confirmed and two of which are presumptive. No patients are receiving intensive care, and of the province's almost 300 cases, 25 were the result of local exposure. The number of recovered cases continues to outpace the number of active cases. On Sunday, 164 cases were listed as recovered, while 130 cases were listed as active.

Alberta reported four more deaths related to COVID-19, to go along with 82 new cases. It brings their death toll 44 and total case count to 1,651. Among the victims are two residents of the McKenzie Towne long term care home in Calgary, and two at Manoir du Lac in the province’s North zone.

British Columbia and Prince Edward Island said their next briefings would be held on Monday. The territories also did not declare any new cases Sunday.

Cases reported around the provinces, territories on April 11

The Ontario government is extending its COVID-19 emergency orders until April 23—and adding some new ones—as the provincial case count rises by 411 people to 6,648. The government also reported on Saturday that 253 people have died of the virus in Ontario. A total of 2,858 people in the province have recovered, the province said.

New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases; 70 out of 112 previously confirmed cases have now recovered. Nova Scotia has 21 new cases identified; brings province's total to 428 of which 95 have since recovered.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The new cases are both in the Eastern Health region, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 241. Six people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. In all, 4,726 people have been tested for the virus, with 4,485 testing negative, and 120 people have recovered from the virus.

There are now 289 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases in Quebec has reached 12,292. That's an increase of 48 deaths and 615 cases within 24 hours.

P.E.I. has no new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her briefing.

Health officials announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the province's total to 243. Eight people are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care units. Ninety-six people have recovered from the disease and four people have died.

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,445. There are three new deaths, bringing the total number to 58. There are currently 134 people in hospital, with 63 people in critical care. So far, 905 people in B.C. have fully recovered.

Saskatchewan has recorded its 4th death from COVID-19. The death, a Sask. resident in their 60s, comes as the province announces four new cases, bringing its total to 289 cases. Recoveries are listed at 147 and active cases make up 138 of the 289.

Alberta reported 69 new cases, bringing its total to 1,569. There has been one new death in the province, bringing the total to 40.

Cases reported around the provinces, territories on Good Friday (April 10)

Public health officials in Ontario reported 478 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an 8.3 per cent increase that brings the provincial total to 6,237. The province's official death toll now sits at 222.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 407 in Nova Scotia, with the province announcing 34 new positive test results. No new deaths were announced.

The Quebec government says 25 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 241. Premier Francois Legault says he's cautiously optimistic that despite reporting 11,677, a jump of 765 from the day before, confirmed cases and 733 people hospitalized, the numbers are beginning to stabilize. The cases in intensive care actually went down today to 186.

Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region. The province has now confirmed 239 cases of the illness.

New Brunswick confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total in the province to 112. Five people remain in hospital due to the virus and three are in intensive care. Sixty people have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 cases remains at 25 on Prince Edward Island.

Manitoba announced another death from COVID-19, bringing the province's total to four. The patient was a Winnipeg man in his 70s who had underlying medical conditions. The chief provincial public health officer also announced six new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the province's total to 230 cases.

There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, bringing the province total to 285. Of the 285 reported cases, 146 are currently considered active. Travel accounts for 123 cases, 103 are through contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 22 have no known exposure and 26 are currently under investigation by local health officials.

In Alberta, the province announced an additional 49 new cases and seven more deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day. Four of the deaths were at the McKenzie Towne care facility in Calgary, bringing the total number of deaths at that facility to 17.

Five more lives were claimed in British Columbia, provincial health officials said. Three of those deaths are linked to long-term care homes, which have now accounted for 33 of the 55 COVID-19 deaths in B.C. The province confirmed 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 1,410.

There were no new cases in the territories.

British Columbia’s records 50 deaths

Date reported: April 9

Fifty people with COVID-19 have now died in British Columbia, after health officials reported two new fatalities on Thursday.

One death was reported in both the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 34 new patients, increasing their case count to 1,370. Of those diagnoses, 132 are in hospital, 68 in intensive care, and 858 people have recovered.

There are 235 cases across 20 long-term care homes in British Columbia, according to Henry.

Three additional deaths in Alberta

Date reported: April 9

Three more people have died in Alberta after contracting COVID-19, increasing their death toll to 32.

The victims involve two women, one in her 60s and the other in her 80s, from the Calgary zone. The third is a man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone.

One of the three was a resident of a continuing care facility, but officials did not provide further details. Nursing and long-term care homes across the province have had 151 cases of COVID-19 among their staff and residents.

Health officials also announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which brings their total cases count to 1,451. Among those cases, there are now 592 people who have recovered from the disease. There are 192 cases in Alberta that are linked to community transmission.

As of April 9, health officials have administered 70,247 tests for the fatal virus.

Saskatchewan sees more recoveries than new cases

Date reported: April 9

Health officials in Saskatchewan have resolved 12 cases of COVID-19, while identifying seven new patients.

The recent update brings the province’s total case count to 278, which includes 115 people who have recovered.

Among Saskatchewan’s total cases, eight are in hospital and two in intensive care. Twenty-seven of the cases are health care workers, and 15 involve people 19 years old or younger.

As of April 9, there have been 16,672 COVID-19 tests performed in the province.

Three more diagnoses in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 9

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New Brunswick, increasing their total to 111.

One of the cases involves a person under the age of 10. All three patients are located in the Fredericton region.

Among the 111 cases, there are five people in hospital, including four in intensive care. Fifty-three people have recovered from the virus. Health officials believe that six patients contracted the virus through community transmission.

Manitoba reports three more cases

Date reported: April 9

There are now 224 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, after health officials diagnosed three more patients.

Among the total cases are 11 people in hospital, including five in intensive are. There are 76 people who have recovered from the virus.

Health officials have administered 15,259 tests for COVID-19 as of April 9.

Quebec brings Canada’s case count to over 20,000, death toll to over 500

Date reported: April 9

Quebec health officials have identified 881 people with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It brings its total count to 10,912 and Canada’s to over 20,000.

There are now 216 fatalities in Quebec after health officials also recorded 41 more victims since Wednesday, bringing Canada’s death toll to over 500.

Premier François Legault said that 99 per cent of Quebecers who have died are at least 60 years old. A third of the victims live in six government-run senior residents.

Among the province’s total cases are 679 people in hospital, including 196 in intensive care. There are 1,112 people who have recovered from the virus. Montreal continues to lead all regions with 5,262 cases of COVID-19. There are six other regions with at least 500, while Montérégie has over 1,000.

As of April 9, Quebec health officials have administered 102,463 negative tests for the virus, while 3,270 people remain under investigation.

Third fatality in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 9

A 65-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions died Thursday in the Eastern Health region, marking the third fatality in the province.

The news comes after health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador diagnosed four more patients, located in the Eastern and Central health regions.

The update increases the province’s total case count to 236, which includes three deaths, six people in hospital and 96 patients who have recovered from the virus.

As of April 9, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have administered 4,390 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reports its second fatality

Date reported: April 9

A woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions died in the Cape Breton Regional Hospital after contracting COVID-19, according to a press release by provincial officials.

It marks the second fatality in Nova Scotia.

Health officials also announced 31 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the province’s case count to 373. Among those patients, 82 have recovered. There are 10 people in hospital, including four in intensive care.

As of April 9, health officials have performed 12,177 negative tests for COVID-19.

Ontario first to 200 fatalities

Date reported: April 9

The Ministry of Health’s website announced 26 more fatalities in Ontario on Thursday, bringing its death toll to 200.

Health officials also diagnosed 483 new patients with COVID-19. It raises the province’s case count to 5,759, which includes 2,305 people who have recovered from the virus. There are 632 in hospital, including 262 people in intensive care, and 214 on ventilators. A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at 69 long-term care homes across the province.

As of April 9, health officials have performed 88,698 tests for COVID-19, while 1,208 people remain under investigation.

It’s unclear at this moment who are all the 26 new victims. The numbers reported by the Ministry of Health at 10:30 a.m. are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before.

On Thursday, the province announced its first-known health-care worker to die of COVID-19. The individual, a man in his 50s, worked at Brampton Civic Hospital as a long-time environmental services associate. Peel region health officials said in a press release that he “likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work."

One more death has been reported at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where 29 residents have now died. In Toronto’s Mon Sheong Home for the Aged, four people were reported to have passed away Thursday, while 16 residents and two staff members have tested positive. The St. Clair O'Connor Community home in Scarborough also reported three month deaths, bringing their total to seven.

Yesterday afternoon, Toronto public health officials said that eight more people died at the Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough. There are 16 total deaths at the facility, while another four victims are believed to have died from the virus but haven’t yet tested positive.

On Wednesday night, a death was reported in the Six Nations of the Grand River, located in southwestern Ontario. There are eight total cases on the reserve.

First case in Yukon outside Whitehorse

Date reported: April 8

An eighth case of COVID-19 was recorded in Yukon, but it marks the first outside of its capital of Whitehorse.

The patient lives in a rural community that hasn’t been named by health officials.

"Unless there's a compelling reason due to public risk, there is no need to tell others of the community. Both individuals and communities deserve their privacy," said Yukon's chief medical officer announced Dr. Brendan Hanley.

Among the eight cases, four have recovered. As of April 8, health officials have administered 794 tests for COVID-19.

Five more COVID-19 victims in B.C.

Date reported: April 8

Five more people have died in British Columbia, increasing the death toll in the province to 48. Among the deaths is an additional case from the Lynn Valley Care Centre and two at the Amica Edgemont Village long-term care home in North Vancouver.

As of April 8, there are 21 long-term care homes or assisted living centres that have COVID-19 outbreaks which have infected 138 residents and 88 staff.

The province currently has 1,336 cases, which includes the 45 patients that were diagnosed in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 838 have recovered; 135 are hospital and 61 in intensive care, which is a decrease compared to yesterday.

Three more deaths in Alberta

Date reported: April 8

Three people who contracted COVID-19 have died in Alberta, according to health officials, while 50 new cases were also identified in the past 24 hours.

It increases the province’s death toll to 29 and total case count to 1,423, which includes 519 people who have recovered.

The latest three deaths were reported in the Calgary zone.

As of April 8, health officials have performed 68,762 tests for COVID-19.

Saskatchewan reports 15 more recoveries

Date reported: April 8

There are 103 people who have recovered from COVID-19, after 15 patients’ cases were marked as resolved by health officials.

Saskatchewan health officials also diagnosed 11 new cases, bringing the province’s total to 271. Among the cases are eight people in hospital, including two in intensive care. Twenty-six cases involve health-care workers, but the source of infection isn’t always related to their work, the province said.

As of April 8, there have been 15,059 tests administered by health officials in Saskatchewan.

Four new patients in Manitoba

Date reported: April 8

Manitoba health officials identified four more cases of COVID-19, bringing their total to 221.

Among the cases, 12 are in hospital, including six in intensive care. Sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 8, health officials have performed 14,708 tests for COVID-19.

Three new cases in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 8

There are now 108 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, after health officials diagnosed three more people with the virus.

Two of the cases involve people in their 60s from the Fredericton region. Another involves a person in their 80s, the first case for the Acadie-Bathurst region.

Among the province’s total cases, 50 have recovered. There are six people in hospital, including four in intensive care. Sixty of the cases are linked to travel, 33 to close contacts that are also patients, six to community transmission and nine are still under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 25 more recoveries

Date reported: April 8

Twenty-five more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, increasing the province’s total of resolved cases to 74.

Four more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have been diagnosed with COVID-19, increasing the total to 232. As of April 8, the province has administered 4,149 tests for the virus.

The new cases were identified in the Eastern and Central health regions of the province. Among the total cases, there are now only six people in hospital, the smallest amount there has been since March 28. Two of those patients are in intensive care.

Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador also released modelling data, which predicts the progression of COVID-19 in the province, based on recent trends and other analysis. Two scenarios were presented.

The first, which assumes current restrictions stay in place, projects that 32 per cent of the province’s citizens will become infected over a two-year period. The second model, where restrictions are eased, sees 52 per cent of people infected. Neither scenario indicated how many people could die from the virus.

Quebec the first to reach over 10,000 cases

Date reported: April 8

Premier François Legault reported 691 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, making it the first province to surpass 10,000 cases.

To go along with the dire milestone, Legault announced 25 more deaths. The recent updates bring Quebec’s cases count to 10,031, which includes 175 deaths. There are also 827 people who have recovered from the virus, but 632 Quebecers in hospital, including 181 in intensive care.

Of the province’s over 10,000 cases of COVID-19, there are 4,775 in Montreal. The Montérégie region is the only area that also has more than a thousand cases, but there are five others with at least 400.

Quebec first experienced a consistently large daily surge in cases at the end of March, due in part to a change in process — cases that tested positive by hospital laboratories were now considered confirmed and no longer needed to be validated by the Quebec Public Health Laboratory.

Health officials also believe that Quebec is seeing a surge in cases before everyone else because they also had their March break before the rest of country. When kids had time off between March 2-6 in Quebec, there weren’t nearly as many measures in place to contain the spread as there were when the rest of the provinces had their spring break from March 16-20.

As of April 8, health officials in Quebec have administered 99,239 tests that have turned out negative.

Three more cases in P.E.I.

Date reported: April 8

Health officials in Prince Edward Island reported three more cases of COVID-19, increasing its case count to 25.

One of the patients is a man in his 50s, who is the province’s first case related to interprovincial travel. The other two — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70 — are linked to international travel.

All three are in isolation at home and currently doing well as they recover from the disease, according to P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison. Among the province’s total cases, 17 have recovered from the virus.

As of April 8, health officials have administered 1,445 tests that have turned out negative, while 105 people remain under investigation for the virus.

Nova Scotia reports 32 new cases

Date reported: April 8

There are now 342 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, after health officials diagnosed 32 more patients.

Among their total cases, 11 are in hospital, including five in intensive care, while 77 people have recovered from the virus. There is still one fatality related to the virus, which was reported April 7.

Ontario sees its biggest surge in daily reported cases

Date reported: April 8

Health officials in Ontario have diagnosed 550 new patients with COVID-19, marking the biggest increase in reported cases in a 24-hour span.

The Ministry of Health’s website also recorded 21 more deaths in the province, but it’s unclear at this moment who are the victims. The recent updates, which are current as of 4 p.m. the day before, raise Ontario’s death toll to 174 and its total cases to 5,276.

Overnight, one more death was reported at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where 28 residents have now died. Sixteen people have now also passed away at the Seven Oaks long-term care home in Scarborough, while there are another four victims who are believed to have also died from the virus but haven’t yet tested positive.

Among Ontario’s total cases, there are 2,074 people who have recovered from the virus; 605 people are in hospital, including 246 in intensive care and 195 patients on ventilators.

As of April 8, health officials have administered 84,601 tests, while 1,102 people remain under investigation.

B.C. adds four deaths to toll, but has lowest number of new cases in weeks

Date reported: April 7

The province announced Tuesday that four more people had died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, bringing the toll to 43.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that 25 new cases were reported for a total of 1,291 since the start of the pandemic. It’s the lowest single-day increase for the province in several weeks. She added that 805 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province — that’s a rate of recovery in B.C. of 62 per cent.

Alberta announces two more deaths, 25 new cases

Date reported: April 7

The province posted its latest numbers on its website on Tuesday. They include 25 new cases and two new deaths: A man in his 90s at a long-term care home in Calgary and another Calgary man in his 60s.

The provincial total now stands at 1,373 cases and 26 deaths, with 447 recoveries — or 33 per cent.

Seven new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 7

The province announced on Tuesday that seven more people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of cases to 260.

The majority of overall cases are in the Saskatoon area, representing 131 of the cases. Thirteen of the cases are under the age of 19. Most (44 per cent) of the cases are travel related, 31 per cent are linked to interacting with a known case or participating in a mass gathering, five per cent have no known exposure and 20 per cent are under investigation.

Number of cases in New Brunswick rises to 105

Date reported: April 7

An additional two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 105. The new cases include a person between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Fredericton region, and a person between the ages of 70 and 79 in the Miramichi region.

Of the 105 total cases, 59 are related to travel, 33 are people who had close contact with known cases, six are from community transmission and seven are still being investigated for their origin.

The province is expanding its capacity for testing, with focus being on health care workers, patients in hospitals, residents in long-term care facilities and those over the age of 60 with certain preexisting conditions.

Manitoba reports third death

Date reported: April 7

On Tuesday, the province said it had another death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to 13 additional confirmed and probable cases of the virus.

The man who passed away was in his 60s, in the Winnipeg area, and had underlying health conditions.

Of the 217 cases in the province, twelve individuals are hospitalized, with six of those in the ICU. 21 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19.

Quebec sees 29 more deaths

Date reported: April 7

There have been 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19, Quebec officials announced on Tuesday. There were also 760 new cases, bringing the provincial case total to 9,340 and the death toll to 150.

The majority of all cases are in the Montreal public health region, accounting for 4,407 COVID-19 cases in the province.

Ontario sees 8.7 per cent increase in cases

Date reported: April 7

An additional 379 cases have been identified in Ontario, officials announced on Tuesday. Furthermore, 21 more people with COVID-19 have died.

Of the total cases, 46.8 per cent are male while 52.7 per cent are female (26 cases did not have gender specified). The Greater Toronto Area public health unit accounts for 51.5 per cent of all cases.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 got the virus through a range of transmission methods: 19.1 per cent had travelled in the previous 14 days prior to their illness, 14.7 per cent were in contact with a confirmed case, 19.1 per cent were exposed in the community, and information is pending on the remaining 47 per cent of cases.

There are 614 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ontario; 233 are in ICU and of those cases, 187 are on a ventilator.

Nova Scotia announces first COVID-19-related death

Date reported: April 7

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia officials said that a woman in her 70s from the eastern part of the province had died from complications tied to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, the woman was in hospital, and had underlying conditions.

There are a total of 310 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Nova Scotia, the government confirmed. Seventeen new cases were announced today.

Yukon cases rise to seven

Date reported: April 6

The territory reported one additional case on Monday, bringing the Yukon’s total number of cases to seven. None of the cases have required medical treatment; four of the cases have recovered and the remaining three are recovering at home.

B.C. highlights recovery rate as it announces 1 death and 63 new cases in the province

Date reported: April 6

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced British Columbia’s latest COVID-19 cases on Monday. They included one death, a man in his 40s who passed away in his home after community transmission, and 63 new cases.

Dr. Henry said he is the first person under 60 to die of the disease in the province.

Of 1,266 total cases in B.C., 783, or 62 per cent, have recovered.

“Our percentage of new cases has been slowing,” she added. “It’s a testament to the effort that everybody here in B.C. has been making.”

Alberta announces one death, 98 new cases

Date reported: April 6

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Alberta’s latest cases on Monday. One death was recorded: A woman in her 80s in Calgary who became the 11th person to die at a care centre in Calgary.

While 98 new cases were added to Alberta’s tally, 361 patients have recovered so far.

Four new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 6

Saskatchewan identified four new cases of COVID-19. In a positive trend, it’s the lowest number of new cases since March 18 and a far cry from the 18 new cases identified on Sunday.

The majority of the cases are in heavily populated areas of the province, with 127 in Saskatoon and 51 in Regina, followed by 47 in the North public health region.

The majority of cases are people between the ages of 20 and 44, representing 43 per cent of those infected.

A total of 13,680 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province.

New Brunswick total cases rise to 103

Date reported: April 6

Two more individuals have been identified as having COVID-19, bringing New Brunswick’s total number of cases up to 103. Both individuals are in the Moncton region; one is in their 20s, while the other is in their 40s.

Of the total cases in New Brunswick, 59 are related to travel, 33 have had close contact with confirmed cases, six cases are community transmission and five remain under investigation.

Manitoba identifies one additional case

Date reported: April 6

There are now 204 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, officials announced on Monday.

The government has said there are 17 people who are hospitalized due to the virus, and seven of them are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador mark second COVID-19 death

Date reported: April 6

A second person with COVID-19 has died in the province, officials announced on Monday.

The majority of the 226 cases in the province (62 per cent) are people over the age of 50.

Almost all of the COVID-19 cases in the province are in the Eastern Regional Health Authority, linked to a funeral home in St. John’s.

Quebec announces 27 more deaths in province

Date reported: April 6

There are now 8,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, and there have been 121 deaths related to the virus, officials confirmed today. Nearly 4,000 of the cases are in the Montreal region.

During a press briefing on Monday, Premier François Legault assured the public that social distancing measures were working, but would have to continue in order to overcome the virus.

"We may see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to do everything we can to win the battle against the virus," Legault said.

Over the weekend, police handed out hundreds of tickets to people who were not observing social distancing behaviour.

Nova Scotia expanding testing, identify 31 new cases

Date reported: April 6

On Monday, Nova Scotia said it is expanding its capacity to test for COVID-19, and its lab will begin 24/7 operations starting immediately. The province announced it had added 31 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 293.

Nova Scotia health officials said there are confirmed cases of community spread of the virus, but that this is to be expected based on the trajectory of COVID-19. Ages of affected individuals range from under 10 to over 90, and are from all parts of the province. Ten people are currently hospitalized for their COVID-19 symptoms, while the rest are self-isolating at home. To see a visualization of the data for Nova Scotia, visit the official government website.

Ontario adds 309 new cases, 13 more deaths

Date reported: April 6

The province officially reported 309 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and an additional 13 deaths of people with the virus in Ontario.

With a 7.7 per cent increase over the previous day, it’s the lowest single-day increase of cases since March 31. There is an increase in the number of people who require hospitalization due to COVID-19 as 589 patients are currently in hospital, with 216 in the ICU, 160 of those on ventilators.

Ontario’s government also says that it has significantly reduced the number of COVID-19 tests in the backlog, reducing it to only 329 waiting to be processed (down from 11,000 cases waiting last week).

N.W.T. confirm a fifth case

Date reported: April 5

An individual with a recent travel history to Latin America has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, increasing their case count to five.

After returning to Yellowknife on March 23, they immediately went into mandatory self-isolation with the other members of their household, according to a press release. The person is now "recuperating at home," after developing symptoms March 31.

As of April 5, health officials in the Northwest Territories have completed 1,255 tests for COVID-19, while 46 people are still under investigation.

Alberta sees three more deaths

Date reported: April 5

Health officials in Alberta have reported three more deaths, to go along with 69 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the three fatalities, one is a man in his 60s from the Calgary zone, one is a woman in her 80s from the province’s central zone, and the third is a man over 100 years old from the north zone.

The province’s death toll is now 23, while there are 1,250 total cases.

Among the province’s diagnoses, 152 are believed to be the result of community transmission, while 279 people have recovered. There are 48 people in hospital, which includes 13 in intensive care.

As of April 5, health officials have completed 64,806 tests for COVID-19.

Ontario surpasses 100 deaths, 4,000 cases

Date reported: April 5

Ontario’s Ministry of Health website reported 25 more deaths in the past 24 hours, to go along with 408 new cases of COVID-19.

The recent update brings the province’s death toll to 119, and its total case count to 4,038. Ontario is also the first province to surpass 100 deaths related to COVID-19.

Details about the 25 new victims are unclear at this moment. The numbers reported by the ministry at 10:30 on Sunday are current as of 4:00 p.m. the evening before.

Following Saturday morning’s Ministry of Health update, two more residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home were reported to have passed away. An additional death was also reported Sunday morning. Twenty-four people have now died in connection to the centre, which includes the spouse of one of the 23 residents. In addition, at least 24 staff members at the Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home have been infected.

Two more people also passed away early Sunday morning in York Region, where 16 fatalities related to COVID-19 have been reported.

Among the province’s cases are 1,449 people who have recovered from the virus. There are 523 people in hospital, which includes 200 in intensive care, and 154 on ventilators.

Five inmates and one correctional officer at the Grand Valley Institution women’s prison in Kitchener, Ont. have also recently tested positive, leading to a lockdown of 40 inmates, according to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

Various news organizations have reported discrepancies in the Ministry of Health’s numbers compared to the tallies of individual public health units, saying there are in fact more deaths and cases in Ontario than what’s being reported.

Associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said earlier in the week that their stats are “an under representation” of the most current numbers, but it’s on individual public health units to update their latest stats to the province’s database before updating their own websites.

According to the Toronto Star, who have tallied all 34 regional public health units’ statistics, there are 4,722 cases of COVID-19 and 143 deaths in Ontario as of 5 p.m. on Sunday. Toronto leads the way with 1,438 cases — after recording 206 new patients on April 5 — which includes 27 deaths and 140 people in hospital.

As of the ministry’s last update, health officials in Ontario have tested 75,046 people for the virus, while only 981 people remain under investigation, a low over the past two weeks.

Eighteen new cases in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 5

Health officials have identified 18 more COVID-19 patients, bringing their provincial total to 249.

Of Saskatchewan’s cases, four are in hospital, which includes two in intensive care. Twelve more people have recovered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 67 resolved cases in the province.

There are 109 patients whose reason for transmission is linked to travel, 14 have no known exposure, and 55 are under investigation by public health. There are 71 who are listed to have contracted the disease via “community contacts (mass gatherings included),” such as the Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on March 14.

Eleven of the cases in Saskatchewan involve people who are 19 years old and younger. To date, 13,528 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Manitoba surpasses 200 cases

Date reported: April 5

Manitoba now has 203 cases of COVID-19, after health officials diagnosed nine additional patients.

Of the province’s total cases, 11 are in hospital, including seven in intensive care. There are also now 17 people who have recovered from the virus.

As of April 5, a total of 12,998 tests have been performed in Manitoba.

Nova Scotia identifies 26 new patients

Date reported: April 5

Health officials in Nova Scotia have diagnosed 26 more people with COVID-19, increasing their case to 262.

Two of the new cases include staff at Arborstone Enhanced Care in Halifax and Harris Hall in Dartmouth, which are both owned and operated by Shannex. One additional Shannex health care worker was diagnosed at the Jubilee and Concorde Hall retirement home in Quispamsis, New Brunswick.

Two cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded among staff at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax and Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.

Among the province’s total cases, six are in hospital, while 53 have recovered from the virus.

As of April 5, the province has also seen 9,510 negative test for COVID-19.

Cases continue to be linked to Newfoundland and Labrador funeral home

Date reported: April 5

There are 167 cases, an increase of 14 in the past 24 hours, that are now linked to Caul’s funeral home in St. John’s

An unknowingly positive patient visited the home for a pair of funerals between March 15 to March 17.

The news comes as the province announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region, bringing the province’s total to 217.

Among the province’s cases, 28 have recovered, 10 are in hospital, including three in intensive care, and one recorded death.

As of April 5, Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities have completed 3,565 tests.

New Brunswick surpasses 100 cases

Date reported: April 5

New Brunswick is the latest province to surpass 100 cases, after health officials diagnosed three more patients with COVID-19.

The three new cases range in age from 30-59 years old, and are in located in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions.

Among their 101 cases, one is an employee at the Jubilee and Concorde Hall retirement home, which is operated by Shannex, in Quispamsis. Two other employees at Shannex retirement homes have also tested positive at two locations in Nova Scotia.

Fifty-eight of the province’s cases are linked to travel, 32 to close contacts of other patients, five are the result of community transmission, and six cases are still under investigation for COVID-19. Twenty-eight people have also recovered from the virus.

Quebec surpasses 7,000 cases, reports 19 new deaths

Date reported: April 5

Premier François Legault reported 19 more deaths in the past 24 hours, to go along with 947 new cases of COVID-19 throughout Quebec.

“As you can see, we are still in the ascending part of the [COVID-19] curb,” said Legault.

The recent updates bring Quebec’s death toll to 94, and its total cases to 7,944. Among the diagnoses are 525 people in hospital, including 154 in intensive care.

Montreal has the most cases in Quebec with 3,7131, up by 452 since yesterday. There are seven other regions in the province that have at least 300 cases of COVID-19.

As of April 5, to go along with its positive diagnoses, the province has had 87,992 negative tests for COVID-19, while 2,847 people are under investigation.

Alberta reports two more deaths

Date reported: April 4

Two women in their 90s at the McKenzie Towne long-term care facility in Calgary have passed away, according to Alberta health officials.

It brings the province’s death to 20.

Along with the fatalities, there are 106 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing their total to 1,181. Among the province’s cases, 240 have recovered, while 42 people are in hospital, which includes 14 in intensive care units.

There have been nine outbreaks at continuing care facilities in Alberta, with 93 cases among them.

As of April 5, the province has completed 64,108 tests for COVID-19.

British Columbia reports three more deaths

Date reported: April 4

British Columbia announced three additional deaths and 29 new patients, which marks a low in daily reported cases this week.

“I don’t think I’m ready to say anything is a win yet. But every day we have been bending that curve is a good thing," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"The risk remains very high for us in B.C. We are in the thick of it and we must hold our line."

The most recent update brings B.C.’s death toll to 38, and its total cases to 1,203.

Among the new cases is a first at a long-term care facility in the Fraser Health Region. There are now 23 long-term care homes in the province that have experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

Of the 1,203 cases, 149 people are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care. There are also now 704 resolved cases in the province. As of April, health authorities have completed 48,508 tests.

Nova Scotia reports its biggest jump in cases

Date reported: April 4

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the province’s total to 236.

Of the province’s total cases, four are in hospital, while 50 people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 4, Nova Scotia has had 8,964 negative test results to go along with their 236 confirmed cases, which are scattered all throughout the province. Health officials said they plan on ramping up their testing since there is now clear evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia.

Saskatchewan identifies 11 new patients

Date reported: April 4

Health officials diagnosed 11 new more people in Saskatchewan with COVID-19, bringing their total case count to 231.

Among the cases, 55 people have now recovered. Four people are in hospital, which includes one in intensive care.

The reason for transmission for 106 of the cases involves recent travel. Thirteen patients have no known exposure, while 47 cases are still under investigation. There are also 65 people who are listed to have been infected by “community contacts.” Earlier this week, health officials said 24 people are linked to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on March 14. An updated stat has not yet been provided.

As of April 4, the province has performed 12,670 tests for COVID-19.

Twelve more diagnoses in Manitoba

Date reported: April 4

There are 194 probable and positive cases in Manitoba, after health officials diagnosed 12 more patients with COVID-19.

Among the province’s total cases, 10 are in hospital, including six in intensive care. Seventeen people have recovered from the virus, while the number of deaths remains at two.

As of April 4, a total of 12,514 tests have been performed in the province, according to a press release.

“New phase” in Quebec as cases soar

Date reported: April 4

Health officials in Quebec reported 14 more deaths in the province, bringing their death toll to 75, to go along with 896 new cases of COVID-19.

Quebec's national director of public health Horacio Arruda said they’re now in a “new phase.” The main reason for transmission is now community spread, which means that people’s source of infection can’t be traced, such as to travel or to another patient that’s a close contact.

Arruda believes that community transmission is prevalent all throughout Quebec, especially in big cities. Before, the main reason for transmission was the increase in people who were returning to Quebec after March Break.

The jump in cases brings the province’s total to 6,997. Among those cases, 478 are in hospital, including 130 in intensive care. Montreal now has 3,261 of those cases, which is an increase of 424 in the past 24 hours. There are seven regions in Quebec that have more than 300 cases of COVID-19.

As of April 4, the province has also completed 83,230 negative tests, while 3,879 people are under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador surpasses 200 cases

Date reported: April 4

There are now 203 cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, after health officials diagnosed eight new patients with COVID-19.

Seven of the cases are in Eastern Health. The other is a worker at the Dr. Charles S. Curtis Hospital in St. Anthony, part of the Labrador-Grenfell Health unit.

Among the total cases, 153 are linked to Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's, where one patient attended a pair of funerals between March 15 and March 17. Eleven people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. Eighteen people have also recovered from the virus.

As of their last update, the province has tested 3,386 people for the virus.

Three new cases in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 4

Three more people have been diagnosed in New Brunswick, all in the Fredericton region, bringing the province’s case count to 98.

The individuals range in age from 20-59 years old.

Among the province’s total cases, 57 are linked to travel, 31 to close contacts that are infected with COVID-19, four to community transmission, while six people are under investigation. Four people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Two people have been discharged from hospital, and 28 people in the province have since recovered from the virus.

Ontario’s latest update pushes Canada past 200 fatalities

Date reported: April 4

Ontario’s Ministry of Health website reported 27 new fatalities, bringing the province’s death toll to 94 and Canada’s to over 200. It also marks the most deaths reported by a provincial health unit in a 24-hour span.

Along with the fatalities, Ontario recorded 375 new cases of COVID-19, increasing their case count to 3,630. Among those diagnoses are 1,219 people who have recovered, which is up from the figure the day before by 196. There are also 506 people in hospital with the virus, including 196 who are in intensive care and 152 on ventilators.

As of April 4, 71,338 people have been tested, while 1,336 people are under investigation.

It’s unclear who the 27 new victims are, but it marks the first time that the Ministry of Health has reported double-digit fatalities for three consecutive days. The numbers that are reported each morning on the Ministry of Health’s website at 10:30 a.m. are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before.

Following Friday morning’s Ministry of Health update, four more deaths were reported at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Two men in their 70s, one from Brampton and the other from Mississauga, passed away in the Peel region, while one more death was reported in York Region. Toronto health officials announced two more deaths Friday afternoon, but it’s not clear if they’re part of the eight fatalities that were reported this week at a Scarborough long-term care home.

One more death was also reported overnight in the Haldimand-Norfolk health region.

Following Saturday morning’s Ministry of Health update, two more residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home were reported to have passed away. Twenty-three people have died in connection to the centre, which includes the spouse of one of the 22 residents who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Toronto health officials also said there are now 1,026 cases of COVID-19 in the city, while 27 per cent of them are linked to community transmission.

Various news organizations have reported discrepancies in the Ministry of Health’s numbers compared to the tallies of individual public health units, saying there are in fact more deaths and cases in Ontario than what’s being reported.

Associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said earlier in the week that their stats are “an under representation” of the most current numbers, but it’s on individual public health units to update their latest stats to the province’s data base before updating their own websites.

According to the Toronto Star, as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday there were 3,800 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 113 deaths.

Alberta reports a COVID-19 death for the sixth day in a row

Date reported: April 3

Five more people have died in Alberta after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials.

Four of the victims were residents at the Mackenzie Towne long-term care home in Calgary, where eight people in total have now died. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said the fifth fatality involved a woman in her 20s from Edmonton. It’s unclear at this time is she had any underlying health conditions.

Along with the fatalities, there are 107 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 1,075. Of the cases, 196 people have recovered.

There are 137 cases that are believed to be linked to community transmission, up from yesterday’s count of 108. Hinshaw says that each case is troubling, but they “are not seeing a rapid rise in community transmission,” instead the growth has been constant over the past 10 days.

As of April 3, the province has completed 61,960 tests for the virus.

British Columbia reports four more deaths

Date reported: April 3

Four more COVID-19 patients have passed away, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 35.

Three of them are related to the Lynn Valley and Haro Park care homes.

Henry said there are now 22 care homes across the province with a COVID-19 outbreak, sharing a total of 176 cases. The majority are at Lynn Valley and Haro Park.

Along with the fatalities, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the province, bringing the total to 1174. In positive news, said Henry, there are now three less people in hospital than yesterday; among the now 146 patients, 64 are in intensive care.

Of the province’s total cases, 673 have now recovered from the virus. As of April 3, B.C. health officials have completed 47,352 tests.

Saskatchewan sees 12 more recoveries

Date reported: April 3

Along with identifying 14 more patients, bringing the province’s total to 220, health officials resolved 12 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, four were recently added after being completed out-of-province over the past couple of weeks.

Among the province’s total cases, there are now 48 recoveries, while six people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. Three people have also passed away after contracting the virus.

According to a press release, 102 cases are linked to travel, 10 have no known exposures, and 56 are under investigation. Fifty-two are being linked to mass gatherings in the province. A couple days ago, health officials said 24 people are linked to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on March 14. An updated stat has not yet been provided.

As of April 3, the province has administered 12,112 tests for COVID-19.

Manitoba records its second death

Date reported: April 3

A man in his 50s from Winnipeg, who had underlying health conditions, has died after contracting COVID-19. It marks the province’s second fatality.

Fifteen more cases were also announced by health officials, bringing Manitoba’s total to 182.

Among the province’s total cases, nine are in hospital, including six in intensive care, while 11 people have recovered.

As of April 3, the province has performed almost 12,000 tests for COVID-19.

New Brunswick diagnoses four new patients

Date reported: April 3

There are now 95 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, after health officials diagnosed four more patients.

Along with the news, Premier Blaine Higgs said he’ll likely release the province’s modelling projections sometime in the next week to the public. The models will help predict the progression of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, based on recent trends and other analysis. Ontario released its models today, Quebec’s premier said it will Tuesday, while Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island said they hope to also make their models available by next week.

Among the new cases, three of them are from the Fredericton region, and one is from Campbellton. They range in age from 30-69 years old.

Of all 95 cases, 54 are linked to travel, 28 to close-contacts with other patients, three to community transmission, while 10 are still under investigation. Four people are currently in hospital, including one in intensive care, but two have since been discharged. Twenty-five have also recovered from the virus, according to a press release.

Twelve more cases in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 3

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador diagnosed 12 more patients, all in the Eastern Health region, over the past 24 hours.

It brings the province’s case count to 195. Among their patients, 11 people are hospital, including four in intensive care. Eleven people have now recovered, while there’s still one fatality.

In a press conference, health minister John Haggie said that people in the province need to take social-distancing more seriously. As recently as last night, there were house parties in the province, while he’s also been sent videos of seniors doing Zumba together in the same room.

As of April 3, the province has administered 3,201 tests, leading to the 195 positive diagnoses.

Quebec almost doubles its COVID-19 death toll

Date reported: April 3

Twenty-five more people in Quebec have died after contracting COVID-19, marking the biggest single-day increase a Canadian province has reported in terms of deaths.

Health authorities said that not all of the fatalities occurred in the past 24 hours. Instead, 20 patients who passed away days earlier were just confirmed to have the virus.

The recent update brings Quebec’s death toll to 61. There are also now 6,101 cases in the province after 583 new patients were diagnosed with the virus.

One of the most recent fatalities involves a person in their 30s, whose condition was aggravated by obesity, according to Quebec's national director of public health Horacio Arruda. The majority of the remaining fatalities involve people over the age of 70.

Among the total patients, 423 are in hospital, which includes 122 in intensive care. There are also 231 people who have recovered from the virus in the province.

The Montreal region leads the way with 2,837 cases of COVID-19, which includes their 29 deaths. The Montérégie region is in second with 583 cases, while there are seven other regions that have at least 100 diagnoses.

Premier François Legault said that the province will release its modelling data on Tuesday, following in the steps of Ontario. The data will predict the progression of COVID-19 in Quebec, based on recent trends and other analysis.

As of April 3, health officials in Quebec have seen 77,469 negative tests for COVID-19, while 4,233 people are still under investigation.

Ontario reaches good, bad and troubling COVID-19 milestones

Date reported: April 3

Along with reporting 14 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced there are 3,255 cases of COVID-19 in the province, which includes 1,023 who have recovered from the virus.

Ontario reached the 3,000-case and 1,000-recovery benchmarks on Friday after health officials diagnosed 462 new patients and resolved 192 cases. The rise in cases is also the most the province has recorded in a 24-hour span throughout the outbreak.

There are now a total of 67 new fatalities in the province. It’s unclear who the 14 new victims are, but it marks the first time that the Ministry of Health has reported double-digit fatalities in consecutive days.

Among the province’s 3,255 cases, 462 of them are in hospital, including 194 in intensive care and 140 on ventilators to deal with the respiratory illness. As of April 3, the province has administered 66,753 tests for the virus, while its backlog of people still under investigation sits at only 1,245.

Following Thursday’s Ministry of Health update, two additional deaths were reported at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. Three additional deaths were reported in Durham Region, bringing the region’s total to nine.

Brant County saw its first fatality involving a woman in her 60s with pre-existing health issues. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit also recorded its first death, involving an individual in their 80s. A man in his 70s, who has a recent international travel history, also died in the Public Health Sudbury & Districts unit.

Following Friday’s Ministry of Health update, four more deaths were reported at Pinecrest Nursing Home. Twenty-one people have died in connection to the centre, which includes the spouse of one of the 20 residents who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Two men in their 70s, one from Brampton and the other from Mississauga, passed away in the Peel region, while one more death was reported in York Region. Toronto health officials announced two more deaths Friday afternoon, but it’s not clear if they’re part of the eight fatalities that were reported this week at a Scarborough long-term care home.

There are now 13 deaths related to the virus in Toronto, among the city’s 986 cases. Twenty-seven per cent of Toronto’s cases are believed to be the result of community transmission.

Various news organizations have reported discrepancies in the Ministry of Health’s numbers compared to the tallies of individual public health units, saying there are in fact more deaths and cases in Ontario than what’s being reported. The numbers that are reported each morning on the Ministry’s of Health website at 10:30 are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before.

Associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Thursday that their stats are “an under representation” of the most current numbers, but it’s on individual public health units to update their latest stats to the province’s data base before updating their own websites.

According to the Toronto Star, as of 5 p.m. on Friday there are 3,497 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 105 deaths.

On Friday afternoon, Ontario Public Health released its modelling data, which predicts the progression of COVID-19 in Ontario based on recent trends and other analysis. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, said it’s an “inexact” science, but helps show what outcomes the province could face.

With the public health measures currently in place, such as social distancing, the virus is expected to claim the lives of 3,000 to 15,000 people in Ontario over the course of the pandemic, which could last up to two years. By April 30, about 80,000 people are expected to be infected to go along with 1,600 deaths.

Without any public health measures in place, the virus’ fatality rate would be 100,000 in Ontario throughout the pandemic. Six-thousand people would die by the end of April to go along with 300,000 infections, according to the province’s modelling data.

Nova Scotia surpasses 200 cases

Date reported: April 3

There are now 207 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, after health officials diagnosed 14 new cases.

Twelve cases were identified in the central area of the province, and one each in the western and northern areas.

Among the province’s patients, one is still only confirmed to be the result of community transmission, but “more cases are expected to present,” said a press release by the province. Five people are in hospital, but 21 have recovered form the virus.

Following the update, Premier Stephen McNeil said he plans on releasing the province’s modelling projections sometime in the next week to the public. The models will help predict the progression of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, based on recent trends and other analysis. Ontario released its models today, and Quebec’s premier said it will Tuesday.

As of April 3, the province has also seen 8,234 negative test for the virus.

One of two new cases in the N.W.T. violates travel restrictions

Date reported: April 2

Health officials in the Northwest Territories have diagnosed two more people with COVID-19, bringing its total case count to four.

Unlike the territory’s first two cases, both patients live outside Yellowknife and Inuvik. Health officials won’t disclose which communities they live in due to privacy reasons.

The first of the two new cases involves an individual who returned to N.W.T on March 22 after travelling within Canada. Despite being asked to self-isolate in their city of arrival under mandatory travel restrictions, the person returned to their small community. The individual had pre-existing health conditions and was brought to a hospital in Yellowknife, where they are still symptomatic.

"The manner by which they were able to return to a small community and not a designated isolation centre is being investigated," said a press release by the territory. "Investigation of contacts is ongoing, but is expected to be minimal."

Violating travel restrictions can lead to a maximum penalty of $10,000 and six months in jail. It’s unclear if the individual has been punished.

The second new patient returned to Yellowknife on March 20 after travelling in Europe. The individual immediately went into self-isolation and developed symptoms five days later. They are doing well and recovering from home, according to the news release.

Six more fatalities in B.C., first inmate diagnosed with virus

Date reported: April 2

At least 31 people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia, after health officials announced six more fatalities in the province. It’s the most deaths B.C. has reported in a 24-hour period throughout the outbreak.

Three of the deaths were reported in the Vancouver Coast Health region, which includes two at long-term care homes. One was reported in Fraser Health region, while the other two were in Vancouver Island, which is the first time a COVID-19 related death has taken place outside the Lower Mainland.

Fifty-five more people have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, including an inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Among the province’s 1,121 total cases, 149 are in hospital, including 68 in intensive care, while 641 people have recovered from the virus.

Alberta reports two more deaths

Date reported: April 2

Two more people in Alberta have died after contracting COVID-19, while health officials also diagnosed 97 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The updates bring the province’s case count to 968, and its death toll to 13.

One of the recent fatalities involves a man in his 90s who was resident at Mackenzie Towne in Calgary, marking the fourth death at the long-term care home.

The second fatality involves a man in his 80s who was a resident of Manoir Du Lac care home in McLennan, which is about 440 northwest of Edmonton.

There are 74 cases of COVID-19 across nine different continuing care facilities in the province, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Of the province’s cases, officials believe that 108 of them are due to community transmission.

As of April 2, the province has administered 57,096 tests for COVID-19, while 174 people have since recovered from the virus.

Ontario brings Canada’s case count to over 10,000

Date reported: April 2

With health officials in Ontario reporting 401 new COVID-19 patients on Thursday morning, there are now more than 10,000 cases of the virus across Canada.

Along with the new cases, the Ministry of Health reported 16 deaths in Ontario since Wednesday. It brings the province’s case count to 2,793 and its death toll to 53.

There are now 831 people who have recovered from the virus, an increase of 142 resolved cases in a 24-hour span. Also among the province’s total number of cases are 405 people in hospital, including 167 in intensive care and 112 on ventilators to deal with the respiratory disease.

As of April 2, the province has administered 62,733 tests for COVID-19, while 2,052 people are still under investigation.

Information on the 16 new victims has yet to be released.

Following Wednesday morning’s Ministry of Health update, which presents the numbers that are current as of 4 p.m. the evening before, two more deaths were reported at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., six more at Seven Oaks nursing home in Scarborough, and two more in the Lambton Public Health Unit.

Following Thursday’s Ministry of Health update, two additional deaths were reported at the Pinecrest Nursing Home, bringing the total to 17 at the long-term care home. Three additional deaths were reported in Durham Region, bringing their total to nine.

Brant County saw its first fatality in a woman in her 60s with pre-existing health issues. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit also recorded its first death, involving an individual in their 80s.

Various news organizations have reported discrepancies in the Ministry of Health’s numbers compared to the tallies of individual public health units, saying there are in fact more deaths and cases in Ontario than what’s being reported.

Associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that their stats are “an under representation” of the most current numbers, but it’s on individual public health units to update their latest stats to the province’s data base, before updating their own websites.

According to the Toronto Star, which has tallied all 34 regional public health units’ statistics, there are 3,210 cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths in Ontario as of Thursday at 5 p.m.

To provide transparency, Premier Doug Ford said he’ll release the modelling data for the province’s COVID-19 outbreak on Friday. The data will predict the progression of COVID-19 in Ontario, based on recent trends and other analysis.

“You deserve to know what I know. You deserve to see what I see when I am making decisions,” the premier said. “That will be a real wake up call.”

The decision by Ford comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday morning that the federal government is still working to align its data with provincial and territorial governments before releasing modelling data to the public.

Saskatchewan surpasses 200 total cases

Date reported: April 2

Saskatchewan health officials have diagnosed 13 more people with COVID-19, increasing their case count to 206.

Among the patients, four are in hospital, including two in intensive care. Thirty-six people have now recovered from the virus, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

Ninety-six of the cases involve recent travel, 10 have no known exposure, while 56 are still under investigation. There are also 44 people who are listed to have been infected by “community contacts.” A day earlier, health officials said 24 people are linked to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on March 14. An updated stat has not yet been provided.

As of April 2, the province has performed 11,395 tests for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia identifies 20 new cases

Date reported: April 2

Along with extending the province’s state of emergency for another two weeks, officials announced 20 more COVID-19 patients in Nova Scotia.

There are now 193 total cases in the province. Among the diagnoses, one is confirmed to be the result of community transmission, but there are others still under investigation.

Five people are in hospital, but 16 people have recovered from the virus.

As of April 2, health officials have also completed 7,446 negative tests for the virus, to go along with 193 confirmed cases.

New Brunswick diagnoses 10 more patients

Date reported: April 2

There are now 91 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after health officials diagnosed 10 more patients on Thursday.

The new cases range in age from 20-79. Five are in Fredericton region, two in Edmundston, one in Saint John, and a first in the Miramichi region.

Of the total cases, 49 are linked to travel, 25 to close contacts who are also patients, three to community transmission, while 14 remain under investigation. Three people are also in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Twenty-two people have since recovered from the virus, while two people have been discharged from hospital, according to a press release by the province’s health officials.

Prince Edward Island reports a new case

Date reported: April 2

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in P.E.I., increasing its case count to 22.

The individual is a man in his 50s from the Queens County area who recently travelled internationally.

As of April 2, the province has administered almost 1,000 tests for COVID-19, according to a press release by health officials in P.E.I. Three people have since recovered from the virus.

Manitoba identifies 40 more cases

Date reported: April 2

Among Manitoba’s 40 new cases are three involving health care workers across two different facilities, Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in Winnipeg and Betel Home in Gimli.

Betel Home is also investigating a respiratory illness among nine residents, as they await results for their COVID-19 tests.

Among the province’s 167 total cases, five are in hospital, including four in intensive care. Eleven people have also recovered from the disease, according to the province's chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

Quebec reports 907 new cases, more fatalities

Date reported: April 2

Health officials in Quebec have diagnosed 907 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total count to 5,518. There were also three more deaths in the province within the last 24 hours, increasing its death toll to 36.

Among the province’s total cases, 365 people are in hospital, including 96 in intensive care. More than 500 long-term care facilities in the province have also reported at least one case of COVID-19.

Montreal has identified 545 new patients in the past 24 hours, increasing its case count to 2,642. Eight more regions in the province have at least 100 cases.

As of April 2, Quebec health officials have seen 69,024 negative test results, while 4,871 people are under investigation for COVID-19.9.

Eight more cases in Newfoundland and Labrador

Date reported: April 2

There are now 183 cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador after health officials diagnosed eight more patients all located in the Eastern Health region.

Among the province’s total cases, 11 of them are in hospital, including four in intensive care. There are now 143 linked to Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's, where one patient attended a pair of funerals between March 15 and March 17.

As of April 2, the province has tested 2,929 people for the virus.

Yukon identifies its sixth case, resolves half of them

Date reported: April 1

Health officials reported a sixth case in Yukon, but also said that three of them have since recovered from COVID-19.

The latest case involves an individual who returned from Europe within the last couple weeks. They started to self-isolate in Whitehorse before showing symptoms, and are currently doing well, said Yukon’s chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley.

As of April 1, the territory has administered 722 tests for the virus, while results are still pending for 26 people.

B.C. reports 53 more cases, one more death

Date reported: April 1

Twenty-five people have now died in British Columbia, as health officials announced one more fatality in Fraser Valley, to go along with 53 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest update brings the province’s case count to 1,066.

Among the patients, 142 are in hospital, including 67 in intensive care. There is also at least one case in 21 seniors’ care facilities across the province.

As of April 1, 606 patients have recovered from the virus, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, while 44,639 people have been tested.

Alberta reports 117 new cases, two more deaths

Date reported: April 1

Officials in Alberta reported 117 new cases of COVID-19, to go along with two more deaths.

The rise in cases is because health officials went through a backlog yesterday of over 4,500 tests. About 98 per cent of them came negative, which is in line with their usual percentage, according to Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The latest fatalities related to COVID-19 involve two men in their 80s, one in the North zone and the other in the Calgary zone. It brings the death toll to 11 in the province.

Hinshaw said of the province’s cases, 94 may be the result of community transmission. There are also 41 cases among four continuing care facilities in Alberta.

As of April 1, the province has been able to resolve 142 cases since the patients have recovered from the virus. Health officials have also completed 53,141 tests for COVID-19.

Ontario sees its highest surge in cases

Date reported: April 1

To go along with four more deaths, Ontario diagnosed 426 more people with COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest increase in daily reported cases since the start of the outbreak.

There are now 2,392 cases of COVID-19 in the province, which includes 37 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health’s website. Among the patients, 332 are in hospital, including 145 in intensive care and 98 people who are ventilators.

There are also 689 people who have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 258 resolved cases in a 24-hour period.

As of April 1, the province has tested 57,874 people for COVID-19, while there are 3,135 people still under investigation.

It’s unclear at this moment who are the four new fatalities.

Following the update by the Ministry of Health, the Canadian Press reported that there were two more deaths among patients at the Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, where 12 residents and 1 volunteer have already passed away. The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is also reporting that 24 staff members have been infected.

Six new deaths were also reported at the Seven Oaks nursing home in Scarborough, bringing the total to eight. The nursing home has 23 confirmed cases, which includes six residents (and the eight deaths) to go along with nine staff members.

The Lambton Public Health Unit also reported two more deaths, bringing their total to six. Four of the deaths are affiliated with the Landmark Village, a seniors residence in Sarnia. Ont. One of the two most recent fatalities involves an individual in their 80s, while the second is in their 70s. They both tested positive for COVID-19 after passing away.

Various news organizations have reported discrepancies in the Ministry of Health’s numbers compared to the tallies of individual Public Health Units, saying that they are in fact more deaths and cases in Ontario than what’s being reported. Both the Toronto Star and CTV News reported that there are in fact 68 deaths across the province, when the Ministry of Health was only reporting 37 as of 10:30 on April 1.

Associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said it might be because individual public health units haven’t updated their latest stats to the province’s data base, before updating their own websites.

“I realize they are very busy and there are a lot of things happening and putting data into a database doesn’t feel that important,” said Yaffe. “But it is important so we can be as up to date as possible and as transparent as possible – that’s what we all want.”

The Toronto Star has since reported that as of 5 p.m. on April 1, there are 2,806 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Ontario, including 82 deaths across the 34 public health units in the province.

The CBC is also reporting that at least 40 deaths are among people at nursing and retirement homes in Ontario.

Third death in Saskatchewan

Date reported: April 1

A Saskatchewan resident in their 80s has passed away due to complications relating to COVID-19. It marks the third death in the province.

To go along with the news, health officials reported nine new cases in the province, bringing its total to 193.

Among the province’s total cases, eight are in hospital, including four in intensive care. Of the cases, 87 are linked to travel, 41 to close contacts, while eight have no known exposures, meaning they could be the result of community spread. Fifty-seven of the cases are still under investigation. Thirty people have also recovered, an increase of nine in the 24 hours.

As of April 1, there are 24 cases that can be traced back to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner held on March 14. The province has also completed 10,528 tests for COVID-19.

Second case in the Northwest Territories

Date reported: April 1

A second individual in the Northwest Territories has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to health officials.

The patient is in self-isolation with mild symptoms in their home in Inuvik. They returned to the territory on March 21 after visiting British Columbia, and developed symptoms five days later.

As of April 1, 979 people for the virus in N.W.T., while two of them come back positive.

11 more cases in New Brunswick

Date reported: April 1

There are now 81 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, after health officials diagnosed 11 new patients.

The new cases range in age from 20-60 years old. Two of them are in hospital, bringing the province’s total to four.

Of the 81 total cases, 43 are linked to travel as the reason for transmission, 22 to close-contact, and three due to community transmission. There are 13 cases that are still under investigation, while 14 people have recovered the virus.

Manitoba signs ‘early signs’ of community transmission

Date reported: April 1

To go along with reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, health officials in Manitoba said they’re seeing “early signs” of community transmission.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said there are several cases that can’t be linked to travel.

In total, Manitoba has 127 patients. Four people are in hospital, including three in intensive care, while four people have also recovered from COVID-19.

As of April 1, the province has administered 10,004 tests for the virus.

Nova Scotia identifies 26 new cases

Date reported: April 1

Health officials announced 26 more cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, increasing its total to 173.

Among the new cases, one is a staff member at The Magnolia residential care home in Enfield, which now has three staff members and two residents who have tested positive. Two other nursing homes in Nova Scotia have also been infected, according to a press release.

Of the province’s 173 cases, one has been confirmed to be the result of community transmission, but health officials are expecting more as the outbreak continues. There are 11 people who have recovered from the virus, while the province has seen 6,591 negative tests for COVID-19 as of April 1.

Quebec reports two more deaths, 449 cases

Date reported: April 1

Premier Francois Legault announced two additional fatalities and 449 cases in Quebec, bringing the province’s totals to 33 and 4,611, respectively.

Among all the cases, 307 are in hospital, including 82 in intensive care.

Montreal continues to have the most cases among all regions in Quebec, with 2,097. The Montérégie region has at least 400, Laval and Estrie have at least 300, Quebec City, Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, Lanaudière, Laurentides have at least 200, while there also are over 100 cases in Chaudière-Appalaches.

As of April, there have been 65,082 negative COVID-19 results in Quebec, while there are 5,770 people under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 23 new cases

Date reported: April 1

There are now 175 cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador after health officials diagnosed 23 more patients.

All of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region.

Among the province’s total cases, 15 people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. One person has died, but there are now 10 people who have recovered.

As of April 1, the province has completed 2,816 tests for COVID-19.

For a timeline of cases throughout from Jan. 25 to March 31, please check our roundup here.