Italy's thrilling win secures return to top group at World Championships

What a day for the underdogs! Team Italy notched its first win at the IIHF World Championships, defeating Austria to secure a spot in the top group for 2020. Both teams were vying for a win in their final game of the tournament to avoid relegation.

Coming into this final matchup at the World Championships, Italy had only scored one goal, and carried an astonishing minus-44 goal differential into the game. They saved their offensive power for when it really mattered, winning by a score of 4-3 against Austria, plus tallying an additional three shootout goals.

With the win, Italy will stay in the top group for the first time since a three-year run from 2006-2008. Sean McMonagle was the Italian hero in Round 7 of the shootout, beating Austrian netminder David Kickert upstairs on a beautiful backhand.

FORZA ITALIA @fisg_it have won in the shootout and will remain in the top tier! #AUTITA #IIHFWorlds

FORZA ITALIA @fisg_it have won in the shootout and will remain in the top tier! #AUTITA #IIHFWorlds

Just before Italy took the ice, Great Britain stole an overtime win against France, securing its spot in the top group as well, paving the way for what would be another unlikely hero moment. The finale was celebrated in style, and we can imagine, both teams will continue to enjoy their success deep into the night.

