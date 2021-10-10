A stunner: Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38

Zach Calzada had the game of his life as Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Calzada threw a game-tying TD pass to Ainias Smith with three minutes to go as his left knee got rolled up on by a lineman. He returned to the game for A&M’s next possession despite being helped off the field after the TD pass and led the Aggies down the field for a game-winning drive that culminated in a 28-yard field goal by Seth Small and a 41-38 win.

Calzada entered the game completing 55% of his passes after taking over for Haynes King following a fractured lower left leg suffered in the second game of the season. Saturday night, Calzada was 21-of-31 passing for 285 yards and three TDs and an interception along with a huge scramble on A&M’s final drive.

Here's what his pass to Smith for the game-tying score looked like.

Alabama went three-and-out on what could have been a game-winning TD drive and A&M got the ball back with