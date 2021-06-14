For just the 5th time in the 145 year history of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a Pekingese was crowned Best in Show Sunday, and his name is Wasabi. Despite going up against a Samoyed named Striker (the number one ranked dog coming into the competition) and a handful of other popular breeds like an Old English Sheepdog, a French Bulldog, a German Shorthaired Pointer and a Whippet, Wasabi was the last pup standing.

“He is just a wonderful dog and he's made correctly,” David Fitzpatrick, Wasabi’s owner and hander, siad. “He has showmanship. He fits the breed standard. He has that little extra something, that little sparkle that sets a dog apart.”

Coming in second was a Whippet named Bourbon, who will actually be taking home some serious bragging rights as well. And that’s because Bourbon’s handler, Cheslie Pickett Smithey, is married to Justin, the handler for Matthew the French Bulldog who was also going for the crown. No doubt making for some interesting dinner conversation.

“It’s really hard to wrap our minds around it, it’s beyond our wildest dreams,” Pickett Smithey said. “But we’re very excited.”

But the real spice of the night came from Wasabi’s win, which was a bit of an upset because of Striker the Samoyed being the number one ranked dog coming into the competition. And those who were also judging the competition from the comfort of their own phones had some harsh words for Wasabi on Twitter. With comments like, “No way would I have picked the Pekinese as winner” and, “I think the judge is senile…. Must have had free cocktails in the hideout.”

The whippet came 2nd at Westminster dog show @TabathaSouthey - lost to Pekingese, who would have been my last choice! — JR ßuπs 🇨🇦 (@buttsiejr) June 14, 2021

No way would I have picked the Pekinese as winner of the Westminster Dog Show. What was your favorite? — Stephen Gary (@kindcutesteve) June 14, 2021

Beginning to suspect I do not understand the Westminster Dog Show. https://t.co/PHlmQJOY5o — Jordon Brown Snarker of Tweets First of His Name (@THEJordonBrown) June 14, 2021

I am giving up on Westminster dog show...this dog won for his grooming ...not the personality of the other finalists...the German wire haired pointer and the Samoyed were beautiful! — LeilaB (@LeilaB09754300) June 14, 2021

Just finished watching the Westminster dog show…I think the judge is senile….really the Pekinese was the best dog. Must have had free cocktails in the hideout — Phillip Horvath (@phorvath) June 14, 2021

And some viewers were less upset about the win, and more confused about what they were looking at. They Tweeted some pretty funny comments like, “The Westminster Dog Show has been won by what appears to be a fishing lure” and, “The winner of the Westminster Dog Show looks like Eric Cartman.”

The Westminster Dog Show has been won by what appears to be a fishing lure. — Les Is More (@LMM1062) June 14, 2021

Tthe winner of the Westminster Dog Show looks like Eric Cartman#WestminsterDogShow — Mood Indigo (@_lminmd_) June 14, 2021

This fluffy Ewok just won the Westminster Dog Show. I want it. pic.twitter.com/EZZxGVysKq — Jeremy Stone (@JStoneTXBC) June 14, 2021

"Best In Show" Westminster Dog Show winner. @ComfortablySmug pic.twitter.com/EA32YH1H1O — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) June 14, 2021

But whether Wasabi looks like a 4th grade cartoon character from Colorado, a Tribble from Star Trek, or something else altogether, judge Patricia Trotter saw something she liked.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show aired on Fox.

