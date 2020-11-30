Select gear from Nike--including the LeBron 18 sneakers--are 25% off for Cyber Monday

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Black Friday came and went so fast, you might have missed out on some great deals. Thankfully, Cyber Monday savings are still active and Nike has an even better promotion to consider. Monday only, The Swoosh is taking 25% off a select number of shoes, clothing and accessories. Even if they’re already discounted, you can save an extra 25% off that price.

Among these savings include the just-launched LeBron 18 sneakers, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes and a number of cold-weather gear. If you’ve always wanted a pair of Air Max sneakers, be sure to look at their entire selection of those as well.

If you’re not a part of Nike’s Member Club, this also might be the best time to sign up. Not only can you score free shipping on this order, but additional benefits include first access to exclusive drops and expert advice from certified trainers. Did we also mention it’s free to join?

Find a few of our favorite items below and 1,300+ more at Nike. To save, enter code CYPBER25 at checkout before midnight EST Monday. Hurry, sizes are selling out fast.