A look at the oddities inside Phil Kessel's $2.1-million house

The Phil Kessel era in Pittsburgh has ended, and with it, fans get another peak into the luxury accommodations that NHL players can afford.

This time around, Phil has provided us with some amazing content within the walls of his 8,000 square foot Marshall Township home that was recently listed on the market for $2.1 million.

His house features five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a walk-in wine closet, a theatre room... and a lot of memorabilia that will really make you wonder.

Kessel’s house looks fairly emptied out for staging purposes, but a few prized possessions remain on the walls. He’s chosen to display a framed album cover of Mariah Carey’s soundtrack “Glitter”, his Team USA Olympic outfits displayed on life-size mannequins, and a painted rendition of his Penguins headshot.

He has quite the eclectic taste.

You just can’t help but smile at the simplicity of Phil having one single chair in front of his 120-inch movie screen. Or the collection of snacks in his pantry.

It’s known that Kessel is a big-time poker guy, and it looks like he’s got a game ready to go at a moments notice.

We’d love to see Phil get his own HGTV show after just a taste of his lifestyle. You can take a virtual tour of Phil the Thrill’s house online and see the glory for yourself.

