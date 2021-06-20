A four-pack: Kyle Larson wins at Nashville for 4th straight win of 2021

Kyle Larson (5) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kyle Larson won again.

Larson won the first Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday in dominating fashion for his third consecutive points race victory and his fourth consecutive Cup Series win.

Larson led over 260 of the race's 300 laps and was virtually unchallenged at any point throughout the race. While the caution-filled race featured many drivers who rotated in and out of the top 10, Larson was the constant at the front.

That's been the story of his spring and early summer so far. Larson has four points wins in the Cup Series and has been the fastest driver in the series even if he doesn't have the points lead. Larson backed up his wins in points races a week ago at the All-Star Race when he had the fastest car and won the exhibition event for the first time.

Hendrick Motorsports almost got a fifth-straight 1-2 finish but Ross Chastain passed William Byron for second in the waning laps. Byron was third.

Kevin Harvick finished fourth while his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was fifth. Almirola won the pole for the race and it was a much-needed top five for Almirola after he's spent the entire season outside the top 25 in points.

More from Yahoo Sports: