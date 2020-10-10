A different way the news is dividing America

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2017 file photo shows printouts of some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, photographed in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)

Pink slime, also known as ‘lean finely textured beef,’ refers to a kind of processed meat used as a filler added to hamburger. Strange as it sounds, pink slime has also become a phrase to describe trashy journalism that untold millions of Americans are now consuming. And like its ground beef namesake, pink slime journalism is cheaper than the real stuff and definitely not as good for you.

The term pink slime journalism was apparently coined by Chicago freelance journalist Ryan Smith back in 2011 while he was working at a news organization called Journatic where he noticed the site was churning out stories with material copied from LinkedIn, using outsourced reporters from overseas, and sometimes attaching fake bylines. It’s all reported here in this story by Poynter.

“People didn’t think much about the beef they were eating until someone exposed the practice of putting so-called ‘pink slime’ into ground beef,” [Smith] said in an email [to Poynter.] “Once it came out, the food industry moved quickly to change it. I feel like companies like Journatic are providing the public ‘pink slime’ journalism.”

But the ooze Smith witnessed almost a decade ago was just the beginning. Pink slime journalism is blowing up right now. The Columbia Journalism Review recently reported that this “shadowy network” has grown from 450 sites to some 1,200 just this year. (Here are the reported URLs.)

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that RT, (rebranded from Russia Today), a TV and digital platform controlled and funded by the Russian government, has used a site called Mixi.Media to gain access to conservative websites even as Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have sought to limit RT’s reach and influence.

And of course that latter effort writ large, which is to say Facebook and Twitter mitigating pink slime on their platforms, has proven to be unequivocally unsuccessful and Sisyphean as evidenced by their almost daily, hollow and/or incompetent explanations and apologies. As Claire Wardle, co-founder of First Draft, an organization that fights misinformation online, says: “Saying we found misinformation feels good, but it’s only a band aid.”

That, Claire, is an understatement.

Pink slime journalism is at its core about two things; getting clicks for a quick buck, or furthering a political agenda—often the far-right or foreign state actors, such as the Russians. In many cases these factors are conflated into a foul, bubbling cauldron of propaganda, salaciousness and lies.

But the most important point about pink slime for our purposes, is that it’s all free. There are no paywalls, subscriptions charges or freemium models to navigate, proving one of the oldest maxims of commerce: You get what you pay for. It’s also an example of a new rule of the Internet: When something’s free online, you’re the product. In other words consumers of pink slime can be sure that their personal profiles are being sucked up, packaged and sold.

Living without real news

To take a step back for a minute, it feels right now like we’re living in an age of division: The U.S. versus China, rich versus poor, healthy versus sick. None of these rifts are especially new, only exacerbated in an evolving socio-economic order brought about by technological change and autocrats.

And when it comes to getting news, pink slime speaks to another divide: the informed and the ill-informed. Meaning there is now a bright line between consumers who seek out and pay for news that is backed by real rigor and reporting increasingly behind paywalls, and those who passively receive the pink goo mostly through social media.

Think about the people who pay for the New York Times (NYT) (6.5 million digital subscribers), the Wall Street Journal, (2.2 million), the Washington Post, (2 million), the FT (750,000) etc—and the people who, well, don’t. “Redlining news and information is basically saying lower socioeconomic households won’t have access because they are unwilling or unable to pay for information and therefore relegated to a poor news diet,” says Victor Pickard, professor at the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “Democracy without Journalism? Confronting the Misinformation Society “It’s very dangerous for a democratic society.”