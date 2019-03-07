A beardless, non-football Eric Weddle got all the tweets after the Ravens cut Eric Weddle

It was surprising when the Baltimore Ravens cut Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle on Tuesday. And it was especially surprising to Eric Weddle.

No, not that one. There’s another Eric Weddle out there. One who doesn’t play football, and who doesn’t have a beard. Which is why he was surprised to fire up his Twitter and find out that many people were sad that he’d been cut from the Ravens.

The non-football Weddle has glasses and no beard, and he’s an education journalist for public radio in Indiana. He has the Twitter handle @ericweddle, while the former Ravens player has @weddlesbeard.

Indiana Weddle told ESPN that he got around 200 tweets after football Weddle was cut on Tuesday, which he struggled to explain to his daughter. But he had a really great time quote tweeting people on Twitter. Many people wanted him to come join their favorite teams.

Don’t know what this means but sounds cool. https://t.co/xukEoIxeYF — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Think a lot of my Indy friends get angry over that https://t.co/9j74ct32xN — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

No - really despise all their songs. https://t.co/qqDJneGNe5 — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

I am not nerdy, rob. https://t.co/tpIx6MDvUT — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Im in Indy now!! https://t.co/BeurXMFjP0 — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

And others were confused about why Weddle no longer had his signature beard.

Should I grow it back, fam? https://t.co/puk2mELBf3 — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Got rid of it a few years ago. https://t.co/rXizIbtTis — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

By the end of the day, Weddle had leaned directly into the skid.

I’ll be back in May for the @EdWriters National Conference. https://t.co/WVSLZTRvKy — Eric Weddle (@ericweddle) March 6, 2019

Indiana Weddle soaked all of it in, but couldn’t enjoy it on a football level. He told ESPN that he’s not really a fan of football or of any sport.

"I am not a football or NFL fan at all," he told ESPN. "I think I’ve been to one NFL game -- Buffalo Bills -- when I lived by their stadium for a brief spell in high school. I don’t follow any college or professional sports."

Even if Indiana Weddle wasn’t able to enjoy the experience on a football level, it looks like generally enjoyed it. And hopefully football Eric Weddle saw the outpouring of support his name-twin received and knows there are a lot of fans pulling for him.

Eric Weddle was cut by the Ravens on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

