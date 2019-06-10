A 1920s Babe Ruth jersey could become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever

A jersey worn by the great Babe Ruth in the 1920s and now up for auction for the first time could become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever.

The jersey is a grey flannel Yankees road jersey from between 1928 and 1930 Experts are expecting it to fetch at least $4.5 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

SGC, the the company that authenticated the jersey, says it’s ultra rare — one of only a handful of Ruth-worn jerseys that still exist today. One sold previously for $4.4 million, but this piece from the Ruth family collection is considered “the finest surviving example” because of its condition.

Game-worn jerseys such as this are considered “white whales” of vintage baseball memorabilia, according to Hunt Auctions, which is running the sale. Announcing the auction of the jersey, SGC’s CEO Dave Forman said:

“This Babe Ruth jersey may prove to be the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia ever. The SGC team is extremely proud to have been chosen as the authenticator for this uniform.”

A Babe Ruth jersey from the 1920s could fetch as much as $4.5M at auction. (Photo by Louis Van Oeyen/Western Reserve Historical Society/Getty Images).

The jersey is the centerpiece of the auction, which happens June 15 at Yankee Stadium and features a number of items from the Ruth family collection, many of which were largely unknown to the public before this. The jersey, however, comes from a different outside source.

Included in the auction are: Ruth’s cleats, baseball trophies and his personal check ledger.

———

Mike Oz is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @mikeoz

More from Yahoo Sports: