9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation

JEFFREY COLLINS
·2 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a ninth grade South Carolina student who said she was accosted by a teacher for quietly walking to class instead of stopping and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance are suing the teacher, principal, school district and state education officials.

Marissa Barnwell said she was walking quietly to class and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. A teacher yelled at her, confronted her and pushed her against a wall.

Barnwell was then sent to the principal's office, which she said was humiliating because she feared she was in trouble. The principal promised to look at the video of the encounter and sent her back to class, but Barnwell said he never let her know that the teacher was wrong and she was right.

“I was completely and utterly disrespected,” Barnwell, 15, said at a news conference Thursday, according to The State newspaper. “No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt. ... The fact that the school is defending that kind of behavior is unimaginable.”

Barnwell's parents are suing the River Bluff High School teacher, the principal, Lexington School District 1, and the South Carolina Education Department in federal court, saying they violated the girl's civil rights and her First Amendment rights to both free speech or not to speak at all.

A state law passed more than 30 years ago requires public schools to play the Pledge of Allegiance at a specific time every day.

But that law also prohibits punishing anyone who refuses to recite the pledge as long as they are not disruptive or infringe on others.

"The thing that’s beautiful about America is we have freedoms,” said Tyler Bailey, the family’s lawyer. “Students in our schools should feel safe, they should not be feel threatened for exercising their constitutional rights.”

Barnwell said she called her parents in tears and they said the teacher, principal or district never responded.

Lexington School District 1 didn't respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit. River Bluff High School's website indicates the teacher and principal are still working at the school.

Barnwell's family also released the school surveillance video of the encounter that shows the teacher confront the teen.

“I was just in disbelief,” Barnwell said, adding that she told the teacher "Get your hands off of me.”

Latest Stories

  • Sask. creates new regulations for independent schools in wake of abuse allegations

    The Saskatchewan government is creating new regulations it says will strengthen oversight of independent schools in the province, after a class-action lawsuit launched last year alleged students suffered years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at one such school. On Thursday, Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced the government had amended two pieces of legislation — The Registered Independent Schools Regulations and The Education Funding Regulations — that govern the operation of in

  • National City "Teacher of the year" arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with former student

    According to the National School District’s superintendent, the teacher -- identified as 34-year-old Jacqueline Ma -- was arrested at Lincoln Acres Elementary School around 8 a.m. Tuesday. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3ylqLpc

  • 2 teens arrested for making new online threats against Peel region high schools

    Police in Peel Region have arrested two teenagers in connection with online threats made on Thursday against two separate high schools in Mississauga and Brampton. Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy on Thursday morning with one count each of uttering threats. The threats are separate from a single online threat made against six high schools in Peel Region on March 2. Cannon said police do not k

  • Houses built by P.E.I. carpenters-in-training will end up as social housing

    The social housing inventory on P.E.I. is about to grow by at least 32 units, thanks to the work of carpenters-in-training in Summerside and Charlottetown. Organizers say the new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. The Construction Association of P.E.I. is developing a prototype for an energy-efficient tiny home, and will then build 30 over the next three years. "As an industry, we

  • Ontario to require technological education course for high school graduation

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario high school students will soon be required to pass a technological education course to graduate. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that the requirement will start with students who enter Grade 9 in September 2024. Students will have to complete a Grade 9 or 10 technological education course, covering sectors such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communication. The government is framing the move as a wa

  • Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say

    “My heart actually did break.”

  • Middle schooler forced to show bra in strip search for vape she didn’t have, suit says

    The Oklahoma girl “has suffered extreme emotional distress and hardship,” according to the lawsuit.

  • Tim's owes public, customers an explanation for false $10,000 wins, expert says

    The chances of winning $10,000 are smaller than a Timbit, but the chances of that win being a mistake are even smaller. Yet that's what happened to Luc Masse of Shediac, near Moncton, along with unknown number of other Tim Hortons customers, and one marketing expert says the company owes the public an explanation. Masse was excited for the start of the Roll Up the Rim contest. He's won free doughnuts and coffee before, nothing too big. But on Monday, the app told him he won $10,000. "I was in sh

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs bill creating school vouchers

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an education bill Wednesday that creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places restrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor and former White House press secretary, who took office in January, signed into law the 145-page measure that she's called her priority in this year's legislative session. “We've seen how the status quo condemns

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • Biden wants to 'better support' student-loan borrowers who are returning to repayment. It's further confirmation the payment pause will end this year.

    As student-loan lender SoFi sues to end the student-loan payment pause, Biden's budget proposal wants to ensure borrowers enter repayment smoothly.

  • Girl Guide cookie prices rise 20% as inflation bites

    Canadians will be paying a bit more now for the delicious treats as the cost of baking and shipping increases.

  • School in Greater Victoria will get new Lekwungen name

    An elementary school in Victoria will have a new name in the coming years — and that name will be in Lekwungen, the language of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on whose traditional territory the school sits. The Greater Victoria School District has been working on renaming the school since 2020, after pushback from the public. George Jay, whom the school is currently named for, was a school trustee from 1907 to 1934. He encouraged racist policies, including the segregation of Chinese students

  • Michigan State shooter's note says he felt hated, rejected

    A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being “hated,” “a loner” and an “outcast." Anthony McRae, 43, also wrote “I’m tired of being rejected,” in the note, which was dated the day before the Feb. 13 shooting and released Friday by police. McRae, who lived in nearby Lansing, had no apparent connection to the East Lansing school.

  • How long will we let NC leaders deny Black children a sound education? | Opinion

    12 NC civil rights advocates question why Republicans are fighting so hard against Leandro school funding.

  • Sweet victory for Cary student to win return trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

    Ananya Rao Prassanna made it to the quarterfinals in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

  • Prosecutor won't charge 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher

    A local prosecutor said Wednesday that he won't charge the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting a teacher at his Virginia elementary school. "We don't believe the law supports charging a 6-year-old with a criminal offense as serious as this one," Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told ABC Hampton, Virginia, affiliate WVEC in a phone call. Gwynn said they would have to show that "any defendant, including a 6-year-old," is competent to stand trial and understands the legal system enough to help with their defense.

  • Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism

    TORONTO — An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is "confident" some of the allegations are false and warned against "destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators" before an investigation is complete. The comments from the Ontario Principals Council came a day after the Parents of Black Children advocacy group said it received reports from two parents of Black students at John Fisher Public School, which alleged the children

  • Expanded busing, kindergarten homeschoolers to be funded in Alberta next school year

    Thousands more Alberta students should be eligible for school busing within the next two years, as the province changes its requirements. The province has proposed boosting next year's school transportation funding by 24 per cent from their expected expense this year, while requiring schools to offer busing to students who live closer to their buildings. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said school boards, parents, teachers and students have said the current limit of 2.4 kilometres was too fa

  • McGill University students decry 'exorbitant' cost of on-campus food

    On Monday, Emilie Hardie, a second-year McGill University student, purchased a pre-packaged salad and an orange juice for lunch at one of the dining halls on her school's campus. Tax free, it cost her $21.75. "That is unacceptable to demand students pay this amount [for] every meal," she said. At residential dining halls and other food locations across campus, students say the food prices at McGill have gotten out of hand — $11 for a slice of pizza, $5.82 for a single granola bar and $15 for a 1