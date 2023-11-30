In 9th Grade This Woman Predicted She Would Marry a Classmate She Barely Knew —10 Years Later They're Saying 'I Do'

"If you think about something enough, I think you can manifest it," Audrey Finocchiaro says. "So keep believing and it will happen."

Jacquelyn Tantimonaco Audrey Finocchiaro and her fiancé started dating in college

In 9th grade, Audrey Finocchiaro sat with her four friends in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot joking about who they thought they would each marry — what Finocchiaro didn't realize was that in 12 years, her prediction for herself would come true.

"We were just going around talking about if there was anyone we could marry, who would it be and I said Sam Lancaster," she tells PEOPLE.

At the time, Finocchiaro, now 30 says, she and Lancaster barely knew each other. Despite being in the same chemistry class, she explains that they weren't friends. "I just thought he was hot," she adds.

Then, out of nowhere, the last week of their senior year of high school, the two started talking. A short while later, the two began dating while she was attending Marymount Manhattan College in New York City.

Now, 10 years later, Finocchiaro and Lancaster, 30, are planning to tie the knot on March 2 in Mexico after getting engaged in March 2022.

"I love his positivity, I would say he's always positive no matter what is happening to us, he always finds something positive about the situation," she says.

Jacquelyn Tantimonaco Audrey Finocchiaro and Sam Lancaster

Finocchiaro shared the story of how she manifested her future husband in a TikTok, which has since gone viral with 112.7 thousand views. She says some people have been commenting to ask if her story is real.

"When someone asked me in 9th grade who I would marry if I could marry anyone in HS and I said Sam. Even though we barely knew each other, were both dating other people and didn't talk. 12 years later we're engaged," she captions the video.

She says one of her friends who happened to be with her in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot that night commented on the post that it was true. "This happened," her friend Shelby wrote.

"If you think about something enough, I think you can manifest it. So keep believing and it will happen," Finocchiaro shares. "When I told my friends we were getting married they couldn't believe it."

The bride-to-be adds that before posting the video her fiancé didn't know about the story. She says that when he first saw it he asked her if it was true. While at first, she didn't want to tell him, eventually, she confirmed it.

Jacquelyn Tantimonaco Finocchiaro and Lancaster, will tie the knot on March 2 in Mexico after getting engaged in March 2022.

As she looks forward to her wedding day and her future with Lancaster, Finocchiaro can't wait to one day start a family. She also adds that she's still shocked by how everything came full circle.

"I think when we started dating, I remember the first time he called me when I was a senior and I threw my phone. I just looked down and he was calling me, which was hilarious," she says.

