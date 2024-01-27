9th Grade High School Girls Basketball Player Collapses and Dies During Game

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the 14-year-old girl's death

Gofundme Amari Crite

A 14-year-old high school basketball player collapsed and died during a Thursday game in Momence, Ill., reports the Daily Journal, CBS 2 News and WGN 9.

Amari Crite, a Momence High School freshman, collapsed on the court as she headed for the court’s defensive end, reports the Daily Journal. The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is pending.

On Friday morning, Amari’s family created a GoFundMe page, and more than 440 donations raised $27,940, exceeding the family’s $15,000 goal.

The GoFundMe description read: “As some if not all of you may know our precious baby girl passed away last night January 25 when she collapsed at her basketball game. We are asking for any and everyone to help us give her the proper home going she deserves. No amount too small no amount too big. And most of all we need prayer!”

Gofundme Amari Crite

The school district’s superintendent, Shannon Anderson, released a statement on Friday morning. “We are deeply saddened to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students on January 25, 2024," Anderson said, per the Daily Journal,

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.” Anderson said that Momence High School students, staff and the “broader school community” will have access to “mental health and counseling support” in the “coming days and weeks to assist those who may be grappling with the emotional impact of this tragedy.”

“Our primary focus right now is on supporting one another and providing the necessary resources for our community to cope with this loss,” added Anderson. “We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time."

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office shared their condolences in a Facebook post: "The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office with the Momence School District during this difficult time. Friends, family and classmates are all in our prayers. We will all remain #RedskinStrong."

Representatives for Momence High School and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.



