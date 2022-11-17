9th Circuit Judge Paul J. Watford Named Southwestern Law’s First Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence

Southwestern Law School President and Dean Darby Dickerson has announced that Judge Paul J. Watford of the U.S. Court of Appeals will serve as the law school’s inaugural Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern Law School President and Dean Darby Dickerson has announced that Judge Paul J. Watford of the U.S. Court of Appeals will serve as the law school’s inaugural Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Judge Watford received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree and delivered the keynote address at Southwestern’s 2018 Commencement ceremony. During his address, Judge Watford advised graduates to be prepared to work hard, encouraged them to overcome self-doubt, and explained the importance of developing and protecting their reputations. The graduates were inspired by his wisdom. Likewise, Judge Watford gained an admiration for Southwestern and its students, whom he found to be receptive, passionate, and motivated. For these reasons, Dean Dickerson’s choice of Judge Watford as the inaugural Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence is a natural and exciting continuation of his relationship with the law school.



“I am honored that Dean Dickerson thought of me when she initiated Southwestern’s new residency program. I was very impressed with Southwestern’s faculty, board, and students when I participated in the 2018 Commencement. I look forward to the upcoming events and continuing to learn more about Southwestern and its community.”

~Paul J. Watford, Judge, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

"Southwestern’s new Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence program was designed to nurture our long-standing and positive relationships with the bench and bar. Our students, faculty, and alums will be able to learn about Judge Watford’s judicial and practice career directly from him and to gain from his insights and experience on the bench and in practice. It is an incredible opportunity for which we are grateful."

~Darby Dickerson, Southwestern’s President & Dean



Starting in November, Judge Watford will be guest teaching select classes. He will then deliver the Distinguished Jurist-in-Residence Lecture in February 2023. Also planned for Spring 2023 are two programs for students and one for alums. All three programs will include question-and-answer sessions so attendees may engage directly with Judge Watford.

Born and raised in Orange County, Judge Watford received his bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley in 1989. He earned his J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 1994, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif and served as an editor of the UCLA Law Review. He was a student while Susan Westerberg Prager, now Dean Emerita at Southwestern, was Dean at UCLA Law.

After law school, Judge Watford clerked for Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski and then U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central District of California, worked briefly at Sidley & Austin, and spent 12 years at Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles.

President Barack Obama nominated Judge Watford to the Ninth Circuit in 2011, and the Senate confirmed him in 2012. His nomination received bipartisan support. In 2016, Judge Watford was on President Obama's shortlist for possible nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court seat previously held by Justice Antonin Scalia.

