9A Is the New London-Based Label To Know for Next Summer

Summer may be over, but it's never too early to start planning trips for the year ahead, and what sun-soaked getaway is complete without a new set of swimwear, we ask? None. Enter 9A, a new fashion label created by Dutch-Nigerian designer, Lia Odumade.

The London-based label just released its debut swimwear collection, offering a taste of what's to come at the beginning of 2024, as it gears up to release its first fully-fledged range. A testament to her upbringing, Odumade's brand aims to offer affordable fashion without compromising on style or quality, enabling its audience to express themselves without breaking the bank.

"9A is a representation of my journey and my belief that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful in their clothing, regardless of whether their budget is big or small," the designer notes.

The debut collection offers a fusion between sophisticated style and daring dressing, arriving in hues of bubblegum pink and black. Born from the idea that you can be daring and classy at the same time, the swimwear range aims to prove that you can "push boundaries without sacrificing grace."

Take a closer look at 9A's first collection above, and head to the brand's website to shop.

