Emergency callers told don't dial 999 as fault hits national system

Emergency callers are being urged not to dial 999 on Sunday because of a fault connecting people to police forces and other services.

Scotland Yard said they were alerted to the issue shortly after 8am and have advised London residents to use 101, usually a non-emergency number, as a temporary measure until the problem has been resolved.

Other forces have given similar advice while police in Greater Manchester have urged people to wait until a connection is reached.

It is understood the fault is a “national issue” affecting other forces across the country. The 999 phone line is operated by BT which then routes calls to individual forces. One Hampshire police inspector described the problems as “significant”.

Police forces in Leicestershire, South Wales, the West Midlands, Bedfordshire, Gwent, Devon and Cornwall have all posted warnings on social media in the last half hour.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

“Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.”

A technical fault is currently impacting 999 calls across the country, with many calls not being connected.



Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.



Please ONLY call in an emergency and wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) June 25, 2023

A tweet from Hampshire Police said: “Our colleagues at BT are having significant systems issues this morning and as things stand the 999 system would appear to be down. Please call 101 only if you have an emergency.”

Greater Manchester Police tweeted: “BT have advised a number of forces that they are experiencing issues with their 999 lines that may affect connection to an emergency service. If your call is an emergency, please persevere with waiting for them to connect you. Non-emergency contact can be made online.”

Patients in eastern areas of England have also been advised to temporarily call 111 in the event of an emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust tweeted: “We are aware of an issue affecting the national 999 call system this morning. BT are working to resolve this as soon as possible. In a medical emergency, if you are unable to contact 999, please call 111.”

Fire and Rescue services from Scotland to the Isle of Wight also issued statements advising people to contact them via alternative phone numbers while they work to resolve the issue, which is affecting 999 calls nationally.

This story is being updated.

