95-year-old dies after fight with fellow nursing home resident, New York police say

A New York City nursing home resident died in April following a fight with another resident, police say. Months later, there has been a new development in the investigation of her death.

Noemi Noto, 95, fell to the ground and injured her head after an altercation with an unnamed 84-year-old resident of the Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Staten Island, New York, six months ago, according to the New York Post.

Noto was rushed to a nearby hospital on April 9 and died as a result of her injuries days later, according to the Post.

The Medical Examiner’s Office recently determined the death was a homicide, according to WABC.

The Staten Island District Attorney’s Office is now “reviewing the case for possible charges,” according to The Post. No arrests have been made.

A representative for the District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News. An employee at the Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center declined to comment.

Following an investigation, which included multiple interviews and a review of records, the New York State Department of Health found the Staten Island nursing home had no violations, according to the Staten Island Advance.

“It’s crucial to emphasize that the State Department of Health, the regulator, lacks the authority to look into whether an incident qualifies as a criminal matter,” the health department added in a statement, according to the outlet.

“She was a great lady, loved by all,” the woman’s daughter told the New York Daily News. “She had a good life. It’s just sad how it ended.”

Noto, who was born in Rome and married an American soldier stationed there, had a “rich life that was filled with love and adventure,” the outlet reported.

