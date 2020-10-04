940,000 HDB homes to receive GSTV U-Save rebates in October

SINGAPORE — Some 940,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive their regular GST Voucher – U-Save rebate in October, with about 155,000 larger families receiving an additional rebate.

This is the third U-Save rebate for this financial year, which will have seen the government disbursing a total of $630 million in U-Save rebates to help households – particularly those in the lower- and middle-income brackets – lower their expenses, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a press release on Sunday (4 October).

“As part of this month’s rebates, the additional GSTV – U-Save rebate supports larger families with higher utilities expenses. Larger families refer to households with five or more members who are living at the same residence as reflected in their NRICs, and who are related by blood, marriage or legal adoption,” said MOF.

In total, all Singaporean HDB households will receive double their regular U-Save rebates, with larger families receiving up to 2.5 times their regular amount, said the ministry.

Those living in one- and two-room HDB flats will receive rebates amounting to about three to four months of their utility bills, while those in three- to four-room HDB flats will get the equivalent of at least two to four months’ worth of their utilities bills covered.

