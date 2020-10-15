93-Year-Old Woman Receives Her High School Diploma 75 Years After She Was Forced to Leave School

Courtesy Maureen Delaney Eileen Delaney with her high school diploma

A 93-year-old woman who never had the chance to graduate high school was finally presented with her diploma 75 years later — all thanks to her loving family.

When Eileen Delaney's 93rd birthday recently rolled around, the Staten Island, New York-raised woman expected to celebrate the day with her family, WABC reported.

What she didn't expect, however, was to receive something she had been waiting close to eight decades for: her high school diploma from Port Richmond High School's class of 1945.

"I had absolutely no idea this was going to happen," Eileen told the outlet of the surprise gift. "I'm very lucky. I've had a good life. This was like the topping on the cake."

"She is our Cinderella," her daughter, Maureen Delaney, tells PEOPLE. "She is one great lady who makes the best of everything and has been the foundation for our family."

The idea to surprise Eileen first came to her niece ahead of her birthday, according to WABC.

Eileen's family knew that she never had a chance to earn her diploma after she was forced to leave her high school in Staten Island midway through her senior year in order to get a full-time job, the outlet reported.

"[My stepmother] insisted [during] my senior year that I got to work; that if I was going to live in the house that I paid rent, and I had no choice," Eileen recalled to WABC.

By 18, Eileen landed a job working for the New York Telephone Company — a position she told WABC she was "very fortunate" to have because it did not require a high school diploma.

Eventually, she met her now-husband, Eugene A. Delaney, and they wed before welcoming six children together, Maureen, 64, tells PEOPLE. Today, Eileen resides in Virginia and has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

