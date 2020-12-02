93 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in St. Albert

St. Albert added 93 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the city’s active total case count to 290. Fifty-eight more people have recovered from the disease.

Some 501 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and the city has seen a total of 794 new cases.

In Sturgeon County, there are 99 active cases and Morinville has 42 active cases.

Local numbers are rising along with numbers across the province as Alberta now has the highest per capita amount of infections of all provinces in the country.

Over the weekend, Alberta broke the 1,700 mark for new daily cases, with a total of more than 5,000 cases being reported in the past three days.

On Saturday, the province hit 1,731 new cases and on Sunday another 1,608 cases were announced.

On Monday, the province announced another 1,733 new cases, the highest single-day case climb yet.

The province conducted 20,500 tests, with 8.4 per cent coming back positive.

There are currently 16,454 active cases with 453 people in the hospital and 96 in intensive care.

There have been eight deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

“My thoughts are with anyone who knew and loved these individuals,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Online learning began for Grade 7 to 12 students across the province Monday and will last until mid-January.

Most of the new measures announced last week went into effect Friday. Hinshaw said the province won’t see the impact of these measures for at least two weeks.

“There is a lag time between actions and results,” Hinshaw said.

The top doctors said she is alarmed by the case rise over the weekend and said all Albertans must do their best to bend the curve.

“Each of us must remain more vigilant than ever. We need to bend the curve and lower the number of active cases now to protect each other and the health system,” Hinshaw said.

Jennifer Henderson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette