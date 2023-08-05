911 call leads to discovery of a person shot dead in Charlotte on Saturday, police say

A 911 call led police to a person shot dead in Charlotte on Saturday.

Officers found the person with a gunshot wound in the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road east of Mountain Island Lake in northwest Charlotte.

The person was shot about 3:30 a.m., police said on Twitter.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to CMPD.

Police described the shooting as domestic-related but provided no further details about the circumstances of what happened.

Police haven’t released the name of the person who was shot or said if they have anyone in custody.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police Detective Adam Planty at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous-tips line at at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.