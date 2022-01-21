$91.90 Billion Ice Cream Market Revenue Expected by 2027 | Ice Cream Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing Use of Functional Ingredients in Products to Drive Growth

Prominent enterprises are expanding their resources in research and development activities to offer options that include healthy and functional ingredients for optimum nutrition. This is due to the increasing health awareness among consumers globally. This trend is estimated to drive the ice cream market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of premiumized ice creams made from rich ingredients is anticipated to further enhance growth. However, the seasonal nature of the primary product is projected to hinder growth during the forecast period.

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global ice cream market is anticipated to showcase eminent growth owing to the constant product innovation from players. The market size reached USD 70.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.90 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered in the Ice Cream Market are:

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Unilever Group (London, United Kingdom)

  • General Mills (Minnesota, United States)

  • Dunkin Brands (Canton, United States)

  • Blue Bell Creameries (Texas, United States)

  • Dairy Queen (Edina, United States)

  • Cold Stone Creamery (Arizona, United States)

  • Amul (Gujarat, India)

  • Ben & Jerry (Vermont, United States)

  • Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (Kansas, United States)

  • Others

Regional Insights-

Rapid Urbanization to Help Asia Pacific Gain Prominence

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market with a market value of USD 15.43 billion in 2019. The increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in major countries including China, India, and Japan are estimated to drive the growth in the region. In addition, the rising popularity of fast food in the region is estimated to enhance the demand in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is projected to exhibit significant growth in the forecast timeline. A wide range of fast-food chains, coupled with the increasing demand for natural products is set to further propel the need for ice-creams in the region.

Segmentation:

By Type

• Impulse Ice cream

• Take Home

By Flavor

• Vanilla

• Chocolate

• Fruit

• Others

By Packaging

• Cup

• Cone

• Stick

• Brick

• Tub

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Ice cream Parlor

• Online Retailer

• Others

Competitive Landscape-

Introduction of New Products to Aid Key Players Expand their Product Lines

The global ice cream industry comprises various producers and multinational corporations contributing to the development of the industry. Key players are focusing on innovative product launches in order to expand their businesses, as well as their product portfolios. For Instance, in January 2021, Unilever Group announced the launch of a double red velvet variant under its Magnum brand. This helped the company expand its product line.

Key Industry Developments-

October 2020: Amul announced the launch of a new camel milk ice cream. The product is made from 100 percent camel milk, and it is said to be good for health-conscious consumers as it contains less fat than cow milk.

July 2020 – Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy players in India, introduced a brand named Rocket, with two exciting flavors of French Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate.

June 2020: Dairy Day launched Dairy Day Plus — a range of ice creams with immunity-boosting ingredients.

