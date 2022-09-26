$91.9 Billion Worldwide Industrial Tapes Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avery Dennison, Ashland, Sika and Eastman Chemical Among Others

Global Industrial Tapes Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial tapes market size reached US$ 61.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 91.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.95% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Industrial tapes are made using a sticky chemical film and backing material and are used for various industrial functions such as adhesive bonding, masking, packaging, wrapping and electrical sealing. They offer high adhesive strength as compared to standard tapes and can also be used to bond heavy materials such as concrete, glass, wood, rubber and metal. These tapes come in adhesive, non-adhesive and special-purpose variants.

While adhesive industrial tapes are widely utilized for binding various products, the non-adhesive and special-purpose variants of these tapes are used for specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, welding, thermal protection and friction reduction.

The extensive usage of industrial tapes in packaging, automotive, medical and construction sectors, owing to various favorable properties such as water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, is the key factor driving the global market. These tapes serve as a light-weight alternative to mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a product and covering any visible joints and attachments.

Furthermore, owing to their shock and water-resistant properties, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of electrical equipment. Furthermore, government policies are encouraging the production of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial tapes made with materials such as natural rubber and acrylic which are less harmful to the environment, thus further accelerating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, VON Roll Holding AG, The 3M Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global industrial tapes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global industrial tapes industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial tapes industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tape backing material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global industrial tapes industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global industrial tapes industry?

  • What is the structure of the global industrial tapes industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global industrial tapes industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global industrial tapes industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Industrial Tapes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Filament Tapes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Aluminum Tapes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Duct Tapes
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Adhesive Transfer Tapes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material
7.1 Polypropylene
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Paper
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Packaging Application
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Masking/Protective Application
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electrical and Electronic Application
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Specialized Application
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Manufacturing Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive Industry
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Construction Industry
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Logistics Industry
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Electrical Industry
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
10.1 Pressure Sensitive Application
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Solvent Based Application
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Hot Melt-Based Application
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Acrylic Based Application
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
16.3.2 H.B Fuller Company
16.3.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
16.3.4 Ashland Inc.
16.3.5 Sika AG
16.3.6 Saint Gobain SA
16.3.7 Eastman Chemical Company
16.3.8 The DOW Chemical Company
16.3.9 VON Roll Holding AG
16.3.10 The 3M Company

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


