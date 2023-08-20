For the 90s supermodels, perfection equalled power

Role models: Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in their catwalk heyday - Paul Massey/Shutterstock

The cover of the January 1990 issue of American Vogue proclaimed a fresh decade and a fresh era via a portrait of five models. Its editor, Liz Tilberis, had asked photographer Peter Lindbergh to capture the 1990s woman. His response was to give her a pantheon: Naomi Campbell, then 19, Linda Evangelista, 24, the late Tatjana Patitz, 23, Christy Turlington, 20, and Cindy Crawford, 23. “The 1990s – What Next?” the coverline demanded. What came next was that these models – the supermodels – would take over the world, one mane-tossing, stiletto-striding, beauteous bound at a time.

Later that year, George Michael cast the quintet in the video for his anthem Freedom! ‘90. The “girls” stalked the catwalks for the world’s top designers, shared the globe’s glossy magazine covers between them, becoming known by their first names only. In the process, they made millions. Still in 1990, Evangelista issued the infamous statement: “We don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day”, referring to herself and Turlington.

A year later, the latter rather outdid this by signing a Maybelline contract securing her $800,000 for 12 days’ work.

Thirty years on, any teenager can create a flawless virtual avatar. However, this was a period in which beauty felt embodied in goddess guise. Lindy, Christy, Naomi, Cindy, Tatjana – and, later, Claudia (Schiffer, who became Chanel’s presiding deity) – appeared beamed in from another planet. The Martian poetry of the time – in which everyday objects and activities were defamiliarised, as if perceived by a visiting alien – might have summarised them as a coruscating catalogue of legs, hair, breast and cheekbone; plus attitude – the mood never not bravura.

Then and now: the supers on the cover of 1990 Vogue, shot by Peter Lindbergh – and reunited, bar Patitz, for the September issue, below

We’d had beauty before – of course we had – but super beauty was something else: lustrous, sultry, Amazonian; larger than life, forever bigger than any (mere fashion) show. It had an awesome quality, an epicness of scale. One gazed and one gazed, enjoying a myth of perfection in which image creators and audience alike conspired.

We knew that such immaculateness was constructed, but didn’t care to expose the joins.

Our heroines acknowledged this. Evangelista remarked: “When people ask how have I kept on top, I have to say with the help of every photographer, make-up artist and hairdresser I’ve ever worked with.” Super beauty had magic, but it was no less hard graft; a performance in which little discernible self remained.

Glamazons Bruni, Schiffer, Campbell, Crawford and Christensen - Getty

Evangelista again remarked: “In photos, I don’t know who the real me is – it’s all pretend, just pretend.” Crawford put it more succinctly: “Even I don’t wake up looking like Cindy Crawford.”

In addition to the glam squads and cinematic lighting, there was a level of preparation that Evangelista compared to that of an athlete, observing: “If they had Nautilus [gym equipment] on the Concorde, I would work out all the time.”

Hairdresser Sam McKnight, who styled many of these shoots, explains that there wasn’t a huge amount of post-production work: “Any retouching had to be done by hand so you needed great hair and make-up, great lighting – or it had to be reshot, which cost a fortune. The girls really honed their craft. They understood how to sell. Linda would always say: ‘Why do I get the crap clothes?’ But she could make some high-street thing look like Chanel.”

Linda Evangelista in the music video for Too Funky by George Michael - YouTube

Perfection equalled power in those early 1990s – yet still very 1908s – days. Carole White, CEO of Premier Model Management, remembers: “Before the supers, models were like silent movie actresses with no chat. These girls were special beauties with great personalities. Designers would beg them to wear their clothes, they dated famous men, and became icons of style. They also had Concorde, meaning they could leave London having worked and be in New York to shoot again in three hours. They were strong women, awesome women, youth on the rampage; stunning beauties, glamorous and rich. They were bigger than the brands – they made the brands. We did a survey at Premier and Naomi was more famous than the Pope.”

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, 1992 - Getty

Alexandra Shulman, who took over as editor of British Vogue in 1992, tells me: “When the supermodels appeared on the 1990 Vogue they were already famous individually, but it was the power of the collective that enshrined them. Were they the only amazingly beautiful women modelling at that time? Probably not, but the industry and the culture wanted them to be something uber-glamorous and special. It was a concerted effort by the collective of magazines, photographers and designers to create these star assets. By making them famous they became even more desirable. Contemporary culture seems to have more ambivalence about this kind of perfected beauty.”

For the only constant is change, never more so than in fashion. The aptly-named Elite model agency, which had catapulted Crawford, Evangelista, Campbell and Schiffer to superstar status, gave way to new-broom Storm and its protégé Kate Moss – from glamazons to grunge. Moss, nicknamed the “anti-supermodel”, was (comparatively) short at 5ft 7, skinny where the supers had been (relatively) buxom, and snaggle-toothed where they boasted expensive smiles.

The supers gave way to grunge in the shape of Kate Moss - Getty

In the same year that Lindbergh canonised Vogue’s statuesque supers, 14-year-old Moss cavorted topless in edgy style bible The Face. As beautiful as Moss was – and remains – this marked the beginning of yet another, slower-dawning era in which model exceptionalism would become less about perfection and more about uniqueness and inclusivity. As hair colourist Josh Wood observes: “We transitioned from an era in which the perception of beauty was highly stylised, polished, and achieved through consistent controlled narratives. As society became more attuned to authenticity and diversity, we’ve seen a shift towards relatable beauty standards. Now we get to see a broad spectrum of ages, ethnicities and body types, with their natural ‘flaws’ and strengths.”

Ironically, this is why the four surviving supermodels adorning September’s Vogue look so unfashionably out of touch: not because they are women in their 50s, but because they have been so heavily airbrushed. In this, they are rendered curious chimeras: less mythic beauties than ineptly assembled beasts. An industry stalwart, who asks not to be named, sighs that they resemble “an M&S Christmas ad: all dead-eyed moms in frumpy frocks. It made me sad. I love these women and they look fantastic in the flesh. Why not let them appear as amazing as they are, with personality and proper lighting?”

The supers with Gianni Versace and Carla Bruni in 1991 - Getty

Not only does this represent a massive missed opportunity in demonstrating how super beauty has evolved alongside the times, it also makes some of us nostalgic for the superlative state full stop.

Make-up guru Lisa Eldridge tells me: “As someone who loves faces, I’ve always yearned for the inclusivity we see today. There’s an acknowledgement that beauty isn’t one size fits all. People are able to see themselves reflected. It’s so much more interesting.” Ideologically, I couldn’t agree more – which is why I’d like to see the supers’ unPhotoshopped yet fully dramatised allure.

For part of me longs not to be affirmed, included or endorsed, but staggered, transported, inspired. I crave pulchritude that makes me catch my breath; “stunners” according to the Pre-Raphaelite terminology. My sense of self isn’t diminished by unearthly visions, rather my sense of wonder expanded. When we renounced swaggering, perfected beauty, we also gave up a very fundamental form of pleasure.

