That '90s Show 's Reyn Doi on That 'Really Emotional' Coming Out Scene with 'Iconic' Debra Jo Rupp

Reyn Doi is bringing That '90s Show into the 21st century.

The 14-year-old actor and dancer, who's stolen audiences' hearts after his character Ozzie came out as gay to beloved sitcom mom Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), tells PEOPLE that filming the heartfelt scene in Netflix's That '70s Show reboot "was definitely a joy."

"Being able to work with Debra Jo on such an important scene, I believe, to the show and also to Ozzie's storyline was really amazing," he says.

"And I know that a lot of people came up to me after we had filmed the show [in front of a live audience] that Friday night, and they said, 'That scene made me really emotional,'" Doi adds. "And I still get comments like that today. So, I'm happy that [comes across] on screen."

Doi raves that Rupp, 71, is "iconic" and "so professional" as a scene partner. He also confesses that plenty of laughter was also had on set that day thanks to fellow returning star Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti.

"Usually scenes with Debra Jo go really quickly because we are so professional, and we're in the moment. But that scene, Laura Prepon called me a 'sex boy' and her hand motion just made me laugh and laugh. So we took probably over 30 minutes," recalls Doi with a laugh.

The scene has been widely embraced by audiences since the show premiered on Thursday, but it comes amid a discourse about fans pressuring young actors who portray LGBTQ characters into labeling their identity, after stars like Noah Schnapp and Kit Connor have recently come out.

But Doi doesn't feel the pressure, explaining: "Ozzie is Ozzie, and Reyn is Reyn. I'm thankful that I am able to portray him well."

He continues, "It's nice to see my work being recognized, but I never felt any pressure because I know that I'm different from Ozzie. I think personality-wise, we're similar in the sense that we're sweet, but I'm just glad that Ozzie is accepted in the show by all of his friends and obviously Debra Jo."

Doi admits he never saw That '70s Show before he auditioned, acknowledging that he and his young costars "weren't born" when the show premiered in 1998. He's currently four seasons into his first binge.

"So I watched half of the show," he says. "One of my goals for 2023 is finish out That '70s Show."

Running for eight seasons on Fox, That '70s Show followed Point Place, Wisconsin teen Eric Forman (Topher Grace) as he navigated the groovy decade with his girlfriend Donna and their friends Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Hyde (Danny Masterson) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).

That '90s Show sees Eric and Donna's teenage daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) spending the summer with her grandparents Kitty and Red (Kurtwood Smith) in Point Place, where she makes new experiences with a new group of friends (Doi, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan and Sam Morelos).

Although the original cast has since gone on to lead busy onscreen careers, Doi found a new fan in at least one returning star. "Topher was actually so nice," he says.

"He came up to me and complimented me on a movie I did with Kristen Wiig called Barb and Star," Doi recalls. "He said, 'I watched it, and you were so good, and you were so funny.' And I was like, 'Really? Oh my God, Topher Grace just complimented me on my work?'"

After making his breakout performance as the villainous Yoyo in 2021's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Doi says that costar Wiig, 49, who pulled double duty as Star and Yoyo's fellow baddie Sharon Fisherman, "was really down to earth and humble."

"And I feel like that taught me, no matter how big you get, remember where you came from and always be nice," he explains. "Because she was like that to me. And we still are friends to this day."

Doi says that he noticed the same quality in the original returning cast, who was "so down to earth," adding that Rupp and Grace, 44, had lunch with the kids, swapping stories about the "really deep relationships that all five of [the original cast] have together."

"It was as if we were immediately family," says Doi.

Season 1 of That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.