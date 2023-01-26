That '90s Show fans are saying the same thing about Topher Grace

Netflix

Ever since That '90s Show was first announced in 2021, as a spin-off for the iconic That '70s Show, we have been desperately waiting to see if any of the original cast would reprise their roles. And thankfully the TV gods were in our favour, as Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher all came back for cameo appearances in the new Netflix series. However, there is one thing fans of the show are a little confused about with Topher Grace's appearance.

In case you'd forgotten, Topher Grace played the lead role of Eric Forman in That '70s Show from 1998 to 2005, before leaving at the end of season seven. Topher returns as Eric in That '90s Show as the dad of Leia, his daughter with Donna Pinciotti. He makes an appearance in episode one to drop Leia off at his parents, Red and Kitty's, for the summer.

Whilst fans have been loving seeing Topher return as Eric, they can't get over how little Topher/Eric has aged, with one fan tweeting: "I already love That '90’s Show.. but how come Eric didn’t age 😂."

Another agreed saying: "I started watching That '90’s Show and bro Topher Grace does NOT AGE, he looks exactly the same."

And another said: "Ok, but why does Eric look like he's the EXACT same age in That 90s Show..."

I already love That 90’s Show.. but how come Eric didn’t age 😂 — Emma ⚡️🍀 (@eemmmmzzz97) January 20, 2023

i started watching that 90’s show and bro topher grace does NOT AGE, he looks exactly the same — tris (@halloformula) January 20, 2023

Ok, but why does Eric look like he's the EXACT same age in That 90s Show... — Evan Walter (@EWalter24) January 24, 2023

Now, of course Topher has aged, he was 20 years old when That '70s Show first aired and is now 44 years old for the reboot series.

However, even we have to admit he doesn't seem to have changed much. Maybe he's a vampire frozen in time? Or maybe he just suits a 90s hairstyle?

Either way we're very happy to have Topher back on our screens as Eric.

That '90s Show is available on Netflix now





