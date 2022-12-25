That '90s Show: Everything We Know About Netflix's That '70s Show Sequel

Ryan Schwartz
·1 min read

Hello again, Wisconsin!

Nearly 17 years after Fox’s That ’70s Show wrapped its eight-season, 200-episode run, Netflix is set to check in with everyone’s favorite basement dwellers in That ’90s Show, a spinoff set smack dab in the decade of grunge rock, Super Nintendo and Tamagotchis. Cameras officially began rolling on the highly anticipated offshoot in February, with a new generation of teenagers (including Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia) set to raid Red and Kitty’s fridge on a regular basis.

The 10-episode offshoot picks up in 1995, and Eric and Donna’s teenage daughter Leia is “desperate for some adventure in her life… or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad,” according to the official logline. “When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends — including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay — Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer.”

Read on to find out everything we know about That ’90s Show, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Netflix sequel series.

