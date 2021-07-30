’90s Celebrity Outfits You Can Absolutely Still Wear Today

Amidst a Gen Z fashion takeover in which skinny jeans are on trial and a handful of questionable trends are coming back to haunt us, some of the most popular trends of the 90s are resurfacing, giving millennials something to hold on to. Naturally, we're relying on throwback pictures as a source of inspiration, but that doesn't just mean flipping through old family photos (though that's certainly an option). We've also been reviewing the best of the best celebrity outfits from the '90s as a reference point, and needless to say, there's plenty worth copying.

You may have noticed that '90s fashion trends have been trickling back into our social feeds and on clothing racks for some time now (think mom jeans, skorts, thong pants, etc.), but stylists and designers are fully embracing the alternative era's aesthetic for fall 2021. Unfortunately, we can't rewind and relive the happenings of that decade verbatim, but we can draw inspiration from the most iconic looks from that time period, reimagining them to coexist with the trends of today.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most memorable outfits worn by some of the most popular celebrities of the '90s. From Jennifer Aniston's little black dresses to Tyra Banks in all denim, these are just a few looks you can still (and absolutely should) wear today.

Alicia Silverstone in a Satin Suit

Prior to her role as Cher Horowitz in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone never considered herself particularly fashionable. The actress admitted to Us Weekly's Stylish that before the film, she didn't "have any interest or understanding about fashion," and while to this day she still doesn't claim to be a fashion icon, some of her most iconic looks were worn off-screen.

We especially loved her in this black satin suit moment from the 1994 MTV Movie Awards. It's sexy in a buttoned-up sort of way, and the satin material definitely screams '90s fashion. That being said, monochromatic two-pieces have been on-trend since 2020, thanks in large to the pandemic, making Silverstone's blazer and trousers combo the perfect option for a relaxed yet sleek outfit for both work and play.

Winona Ryder in a Moto Jacket

Speaking of two-piece suits, Winona Ryder opted to pair a blazer and skirt set with a leather moto-style jacket at the 1990 NATO/ShoWest Convention, and we couldn't be more in favor of this seemingly unusual but iconic combination. Adding leather in any way, shape, or form toughens up an outfit, so while the distressed leather (or pleather) look was big throughout the alternative era, the styling technique is timeless.

Jennifer Lopez in a Micro Top

Micro tops and bra tops may be having a moment in 2021, but Jennifer Lopez has been incorporating them into her wardrobe since the '90s. It's a fantastic layering piece, so as the hot summer days transition into cool autumn afternoons, consider the top as a base and add on layers of sweaters, cardigans, sheer tops, and outerwear.

Jennifer Aniston's Signature LBD

Beauty-wise, Jennifer Aniston was known for the Rachel haircut, but when it came to fashion, a little black dress was the actress' signature look. Just as moto jackets will never go out of style, the LBD is a wardrobe staple that will stand the test of time, and Aniston has served up countless LBD looks over the years.

Between going monochromatic head to toe to adding a pop of color or statement piece, the LBD is a classic because it's foundational. Switch things up from one look to the next by incorporating modern trends into your outfit through footwear and accessories.

Whitney Houston's Iconic Tracksuit

If 2020 prepared us for any '90s resurgence, it was that of the matching set — especially the tracksuit. Whitney Houston's sporty fit for Super Bowl XXV in 1991 was and remains an iconic outfit (we especially appreciate how the singer matched her Nike sneakers and headband to the look). It's also easy to re-create in your favorite color scheme.

Tyra Banks in Denim On Denim

As you can see from Tyra Banks' 100-watt smile, double the denim is double the fun. In order to nail the this tricky look on your own, remember that it all comes down to details and accessories. Spice up your all-jean outfit by adding your favorite pair of booties in the fall, then layer on a colorful or patterned coat.

Julia Roberts In A Blazer With Jeans

Julia Roberts is to blazers as Jennifer Aniston is to the LBD. Especially in the 90s, the Pretty Woman actress never misses an opportunity to wear the versatile staple, whether it was part of a skirt or pants suit, or even styled as a dress.

One of our favorite ways Roberts rocks a blazer is with a simple T-shirt and blue jeans. It's the quintessential off-duty look: it's a casual pairing yet slightly dressed up, and appropriate for impromptu meetings or running errands.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Vest Top

Models like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing vests as shirts recently, and now we know whose outfits they're pulling inspiration from. Jennifer Love Hewitt wore a vest top and matching trousers at the ABC Television Affiliates Party in 1994. She accessorized with minimal jewelry (earrings and a silver bangle bracelet worn at her forearm), and the final look was dressy but (we imagine) super comfortable.

Janet Jackson's Paper Bag Jeans

If you're looking for an alternative to skinny jeans, give paper bag jeans a try-on a la Janet Jackson's example. The frilly silhouette makes for a roomy, albeit comfortable, fit. The bottoms can be paired with your favorite sneakers or boots in the fall, and to really hone in on the '90s aesthetic, look great with a micro top and oversized, unbuttoned flannel.