90+ Walmart July 4th deals you can still shop— Save on Oculus, Ninja, Samsung and more

There's still time to shop amazing 4th July deals at Walmart.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The 4th of July 2023 celebrations may be over but there's still time to grab a great deal at Walmart. There are still hundreds of incredible discounts to be had at Walmart with the big box behemoth offering plenty of sales across all categories. With tons of 4th of July deals still available on a high-end smart TV, an all-in-one kitchen cooker and more, you can still find a great bargain at Walmart.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Shop Walmart 4th of July deals

Featured July 4th deal

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save big on this Ninja pressure cooker right now at Walmart's 4th of July sale.

Ninja makes some of the best pressure cookers we've ever tested and right now you can get the customer-favorite Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 pressure cooker for $135.88 off at Walmart. Perfect for easy summer meals, this kitchen gadget features 14 programmable cooking functions including pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate and more. The pressure cooker also comes with a SmartLid and a reversible rack to make cooking easier than ever.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Save 55% on this do-it-all appliance

$109 at Walmart (Save $135.88)

➤4th of July savings: This GE Profile washer/dryer combo is intuitive and 31% off at Best Buy for 4th of July

10 best July 4th deals to shop today

Shop Walmart deals

TV July 4th deals

Enjoy summer shows and more with this TCL plasma from Walmart.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Furniture July 4th deals

Save on outdoor and indoor furniture from Walmart today.

Story continues

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Clothing July 4th deals

Upgrade your closet and more with these deals on fashion essentials at Walmart.n(Credit: Crocs/Walmart/Reviewed)

Shop clothing deals at Walmart

Mattress July 4th deals

Don't sleep on these amazing Walmart mattress deals.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Golf July 4th deals

Improve your swing with some of the best deals on gold gear at Walmart.

Shop golf deals at Walmart

Laptop and tablet July 4th deals

Get a massive discount on the 2021 iPad at Walmart.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

➤Best Buy deal: Shop this Best Buy laptop deal to get the Microsoft Surface 5 for $150 off

Tech July 4th deals

Shop Walmart deals on headphones, smartwatches and more tech essentials.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Toy July 4th deals

Save the galaxy and your wallet with this Walmart deal on Lego Star Wars sets.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Beauty July 4th deals

Save on beauty products this July 4th at Walmart

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Kitchen July 4th deals

Upgrade your kitchen with these deals on cookware, appliances and more at Walmart.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Gaming July 4th deals

Keep an arcade classic in your home with this limited-time Walmart deal.

Shop gaming deals at Walmart

Home July 4th deals

Save big on a great Shark vacuum at Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Fitness July 4th deals

Save on fitness equipment like this smart scale at Walmart.

Shop fitness deals at Walmart

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July was being celebrated across the U.S. yesterday, July 4! The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July deals start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June. Like in years past, you the steepest markdowns from Walmart and others on 4th of July proper. Even though July 4th is over there are still plenty of deals to be had at Walmart.

What are the best deals on 4th of July?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances generally see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Walmart as well as Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

What are the best 4th of July deals at Walmart?

Whether you want to give virtual reality a try with Meta Quest or are eager to sport some cozy Crocs this summer, Walmart has the deals for you this 4th of July. We especially like the superstore's 50% markdown on Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 that'll let you game on for $20.02 less than usual.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.

Shop Walmart deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: July 4th Walmart sale: 90+ best deals still active on TVs and furniture