90-year-old woman injured after pursuit suspect crashes near Alhambra

Gregory Yee
·1 min read
A map of the Eastside of Los Angeles shows were a police pursuit ended in a crash near Alhambra
A map of the Eastside of Los Angeles shows were a police pursuit ended in a crash near Alhambra

A pursuit that began on the 10 Freeway ended with a crash on the northbound 710 Freeway on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Information from the California Highway Patrol was limited, but a call log showed that the chase started on the 10 around 4:17 p.m., an officer said.

The pursuit ended near the 710 Freeway's northern end at Valley Boulevard, the officer said, citing the call log.

The officer told The Times further information, including the time of the crash, was not available from his agency.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the suspect's vehicle crashed into several vehicles, bringing the pursuit to an end.

A tweet by the news station stated that the suspect and a 90-year-old woman, who was in one of the vehicles that was hit, were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

This story is developing and will be updated when further information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

