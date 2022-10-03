90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said.

The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Officers in the mountain town said the husband was behind the wheel of a car traveling west on Patton Avenue. Then, “for unknown reasons,” the car “crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic and collided with a 2010 Ford van,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

The husband was seriously hurt but remained in stable condition as of Sept. 30, officials said.

The man’s wife, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. She was identified as 90-year-old Julia Gantt.

No one in the van was injured, according to police.

Officials continue to investigate the crash, which was reported at about 1:15 p.m. near Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway.

