90 NFM Lending Loan Originators named Top 1% by Mortgage Executive Magazine for 2020
The dedication and talent of this group of individuals is inspiring...They exceeded all expectations with the highest of standards not only at NFM, but across the entire mortgage industry.
Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 1% 2020 Press Release
The dedication and talent of this group of individuals is inspiring...They exceeded all expectations with the highest of standards not only at NFM, but across the entire mortgage industry.
Linthicum Height, NFM Lending, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, August 20, 2021 — NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce 90 of its loan originators have been ranked as the “Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2020” by Mortgage Executive Magazine.
Each year, Mortgage Executive Magazine compiles a list of the nation’s Top Mortgage Originators. This list recognizes and celebrates leading mortgage professionals on their service, hard work, and overall dedication to servicing their clients. A minimum of $30 million in personal production in 2020 is required to be eligible for the honor.
“2020 was a monumental year for NFM Lending and the mortgage industry as a whole. I would like to recognize the amazing achievement of the 90 Loan Originators across the NFM Family who made the Top 1% in 2020,” said David Silverman, Founder/CEO of NFM Lending. “The dedication and talent of this group of individuals is inspiring. I am honored and humbled by their continued growth and success. They exceeded all expectations with the highest of standards not only at NFM, but across the entire mortgage industry.”
In addition to this remarkable accolade, three NFM Loan Originators were included in the magazine’s Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list: Oleg Tkach (Lynwood, WA) at #49, Jessica Uphoff (Westminster, CO) at #133, and Jane Floyd (Tampa, FL) at #163. “I am extremely proud of Oleg Tkach, Jessica Uphoff, and Jane Floyd, along with their phenomenal teams,” added Silverman. “They continue to amaze their clients and referral partners year after year. Their leadership and pursuit of excellence drives their success, which has landed them on the 2020 National Top 200 Producers list. We are grateful for each of them as they are such positive role models and leaders in the NFM family. Congratulations to all!”
Congratulations to our 90 Loan Originators:
John Acton, Freedmont Mortgage Group
Darran Anthony, Main Street Home Loans
David Arocho, NFM Lending
Danny Banda, NFM Lending
Tyler Barnett, NFM Lending
Andrew Beigel, NFM Lending
Scott Bienstock, Freedmont Mortgage Group
Neil Bourdelaise, Main Street Home Loans
Nick Bronsozian, BluPrint Home Loans
Benjamin Burkett, NFM Lending
Brian Burnham, NFM Lending
David Campagnone, Main Street Home Loans
Eric Carlson, NFM Lending
Clay Carroll, Main Street Home Loans
Anthony Cellini, NFM Lending
Hillary Cochin, Main Street Home Loans
Brian Coleman, Main Street Home Loans
Austin Combs, NFM Lending
Jerry Cook, NFM Lending
Gregory Cowart, NFM Lending
Taylor Croy, NFM Lending
Mario Cua, NFM Lending
Roger Dennis, NFM Lending
Jeff Douglas, Main Street Home Loans
Karen Dulmage, Main Street Home Loans
Derek Evans, Main Street Home Loans
Michael Farrell, Main Street Home Loans
Carolyn Flitcroft, Main Street Home Loans
Jane Floyd, NFM Lending
Jason Fox, NFM Lending
Ryan George, NFM Lending
Christopher Grizzell, NFM Lending
Rita Hairston, Main Street Home Loans
Bryan Harrison, NFM Lending
Nathan Hartseil, Main Street Home Loans
Christopher Jordan, Main Street Home Loans
Craig Kam, NFM Lending
Craig Kessler, Freedmont Mortgage Group
Thurman Killen, NFM Lending
Mary Levinson, NFM Lending
William Lex, NFM Lending
David Licciardi, Main Street Home Loans
Amy Lodes, Main Street Home Loans
Andrew Long, Main Street Home Loans
Sean Maloney, NFM Lending
Nicholas Mautino, NFM Lending
Tonya May, NFM Lending
Brian McDermott, Main Street Home Loans
Jason McLaughlin, NFM Lending
Colleen McQuillen, Main Street Home Loans
Jeff Miltenberger, NFM Lending
Jeremy Minson, NFM Lending
Jolene Moore, Main Street Home Loans
Kelcey Morange, Main Street Home Loans
Kevin Murphy, Freedmont Mortgage Group
Paul Nagel, Main Street Home Loans
Robert O'Connell, Main Street Home Loans
Peter O'Donnell, Main Street Home Loans
Gustavo Pared, NFM Lending
Brandon Pavlovic, NFM Lending
Chuck Payne, NFM Lending
Brian Pintar, NFM Lending
Michael Plummer, Main Street Home Loans
Jeremy Poling, NFM Lending
Michelle Powstanski, Main Street Home Loans
Matthew Primrose, NFM Lending
Bryan Raiford, NFM Lending
Timothy Reinhart, Main Street Home Loans
Waldy Ripoll, Main Street Home Loans
Gregory Runyon, NFM Lending
Daniel Sa, NFM Lending
Robin Sabatino, Freedmont Mortgage Group
Sylvia Sanders, BluPrint Home Loans
John Savastano, Main Street Home Loans
Salvatore Savastano, Main Street Home Loans
Derek Schwarz, Main Street Home Loans
James Serrano, NFM Lending
Justus Sharp, NFM Lending
Shane Staples, NFM Lending
Rob Stettler, NFM Lending
Blane Stewart, NFM Lending
Hans Stone, BluPrint Home Loans
Ashley Swenson, NFM Lending
Oleg Tkach, NFM Lending
Ana Tolentino, Main Street Home Loans
David Travers, Main Street Home Loans
Jessica Uphoff, NFM Lending
Travis Vollmerhausen, Main Street Home Loans
Raquel Wilson, NFM Lending
Kenneth Ynes, NFM Lending
NFM Lending is proud of these Loan Originators’ achievements and wishes them continued success.
About NFM Lending
NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.
Media Contact:
NFM Lending
1888233009
Attachment