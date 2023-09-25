90 Day's Sarper Takes Shekinah to Task for Underestimating Her Weight by 4 Lbs. (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at Monday's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,' Shekinah begins to feel controlled by her personal trainer boyfriend now that she's on his home turf in Turkey

Shekinah has some concerns about her personal trainer boyfriend Sarper's boundaries on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Shekinah begins to feel uncomfortable after her Turkish beau insists on weighing her to see if she's reached her "target" of 128 lbs.

"When Sarper asked me what my weight was while I was still in the US, I kind of brushed it off," she tells producers. "I felt like, you know, he's just a personal trainer. He's just asking that 'cause he probably ask all of his clients that."

TLC 90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah

However, Shekinah — who recently moved to Turkey to be with her boyfriend — acknowledges that it's a "whole 'nother story" now that she's there in person on his home turf.

"I'm just starting to wonder if this is, like, something I should be concerned about," she adds. "Is this going to be a daily thing? I don't know."

Related: 90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Introduces Her Makeup-Loving Man Sarper Who 'Had Me at Highlighter' (Exclusive)

With him hovering, she gets on the scale and sees that she weighs 132 lbs. She insists it "can't be right," noting that the number "keeps changing." However, her boyfriend maintains that the measurement is accurate.

TLC 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper and Shekinah check her weight.

"Shekinah loves to be muscular," Sarper says to producers. "I don't like women to be muscular. And I put a target for her. Because I know if she comes to that target, she will have the physique that I want."

"I mean, that's my work as a personal trainer, to put targets on my clients," he continues. "So she's one of my clients right now."

TLC 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper

Then, Shekinah declares that she's going to go get ready. She shows him a skirt and leather top she's planning on wearing, but he insists it's "too short." When she holds up a longer dress, he tells her to go with that instead.

Story continues

He then advises her to wear a jacket. She lays out the different options on the bed and he picks one for her. "Okay, so I'll wear that," she agrees at the very end.

The pair's relationship has gotten off to a rocky start. In last week's episode, Shekinah was horrified by the sight of her boyfriend's 12-year-old bed that he claimed many other women had slept in before her.

TLC '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' couple, Sarper and Shekinah

Related: 90 Day's Shekinah Is Revolted by Sarper's 12-Year-Old Bed That's Hosted Hundreds of Sleepovers (Exclusive)

"About a month before I moved to Turkey, Sarper told me that he had been with about 2,500 women, and I thought it was a typo," Shekinah shared in a confessional. "I'd never even heard of anyone being with half that many people. I just really hate the mental image of wondering what caused the headboard to look the way that it does."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.