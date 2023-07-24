90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board

From grief to her period, Amanda has a list of reasons why she’s not ready to get intimate with Razvan, who says he "understands" but wishes she was "more open"

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Amanda and Razvan

Amanda and Razvan aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to intimacy and their future.

On Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple ran into more difficulties when Razvan, 26, brought up his desire for them to be intimate more frequently. Amanda, 31, told him that they couldn’t have sex because she was on her period and feeling “bloated.”

“I think that Razvan is hoping that by us having sex, it’ll help us connect more emotionally,” Amanda reflected. “I get it, but I’m not comfortable having sex with Razvan yet, especially coming from a marriage that I was in for so long and losing my husband.”

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Amanda and Razvan

Amanda’s husband, Jason, died of cancer. The couple had two young children together, a son and a daughter.

“I met Jason when I was 19,” she continued. “So it’s kind of like, I learned things and went through that experience with him. So, you know, it’s scary for me to take that leap and to be with someone intimately who is not Jason.”

Razvan admitted that finally having Amanda — who's from Louisiana — visit him in Romania after months of long distance hasn’t exactly played out the way he’d imagined it. He suggested that they have sex while she’s on her period, stating half-jokingly, “A real man have his sword with blood.”

“So far, being with Amanda, it’s not how I expected it to be in the beginning,” he said to producers. “I was just expecting to make love non-stop and to go out and have fun.”

“I understand that Amanda, she’s trying to be careful for her and for the kids,” he added. “But I wish for her just to be more open with us.”

Later in the episode, the couple went lingerie shopping and returned a swimsuit that Razvan had bought for Amanda. She said that it was “sweet” of him to want to buy her a gift, but that the bikini top just wasn’t her “style.”

TLC "90 Day Fiancé": Amanda and Razvan go lingerie shopping

“It’s very sweet of Razvan to buy me a gift,” Amanda said. “However, he is the first man that has gotten me a gift since I’ve been with Jason. And in the back of my mind, I have that kind of, like, guilt, you know, that comes with being with someone else.”

At the store, Amanda picked out another bikini. Then the couple chatted with the shop’s owner, who asked if she liked Romania and whether she could see herself moving to Bucharest to live with Razvan. Amanda answered that she wouldn’t live there, because, “I have kids and I don’t want them to live in the city.”

Razvan responded with, “We can make three or four more [children].” Amanda wasn’t sure if he was “being serious” about that — but was definitely not on board with the idea, telling him that she wanted to have “none.”

“I hope that he’s joking,” Amanda said later. “When Razvan and I were first getting to know one another, I had asked him if he saw himself having children in the future and he told me no, that it didn’t matter to him.”

“So I hope that is still the case,” she added nervously. “Because at this point in my life, I don’t feel like I wanna have any more children.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read the original article on People.