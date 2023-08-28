90 Day's Nicola Is Set on Engagement — Even After Meisha's 'Incredibly Uncomfortable' Meeting with His Family

On Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Meisha wondered if Nicolas was "ashamed" to be honest with his family about her, adding, "Because if so, this is going to be a huge problem"

Meisha’s visit to see Nicola’s family had an unexpected twist on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

When it was time for Meisha to make her long awaited introduction to Nicola’s family, she admitted the experience was very awkward and noticed that he was having second thoughts about sharing their plans to get engaged.

“I have no idea what's happening with Nicola right now,” she explained in a confessional interview. “I'm sitting here in this room and feeling so incredibly uncomfortable. We're supposed to be having this big reveal to his family about who I am and our plans for the future and all of a sudden Nicola is completely chickening out.”

Meisha and Nicola on '90Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Meisha remarked how Nicola was sitting “far away from me on the couch” and was displaying “absolutely no emotion towards me.”

She added, “Is he ashamed to tell them that I am his girlfriend? Because if so, this is going to be a huge problem.”

His brothers Andy and Mickey asked Nicola to reveal how they met and he stayed quiet, which prompted Meisha to urge him to “just tell them.”



As the Israel native explained how the couple met online, his brothers admitted that they were surprised to hear that their relationship was romantic. Andy claimed that Nicola hadn't spoken of her during the six years they were together online.

Despite Nicola’s initial fears about his mother Nadia’s reactions to Meisha, she revealed she was “happy” and more than thrilled to hear of their plans to get married as she grew emotional.

When Andy shared their intentions of moving to America to “never return,” Nadia said she wished him a “great life” and claimed she could always come visit.

“When my mom hears that I want to propose to Misha, [I] think she felt emotional and started to cry because it's her dream in life that [I] will get married,” Nicola told the cameras. I feel very happy.”



Nadia on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Eventually, he informed his mother of Meisha’s previous marriage and her two daughters and to his surprise, Nadia couldn’t care less.

“So what?” she replied, sharing how she’s urged Nicola to marry over the years.

“He chose his life now, and I am happy that he will marry before I die,” she continued in a confessional. “He’s old, not young. You can’t judge if she’s been married or has kids.”



Meisha and Nicola on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Mickey added that he believed Nicola had been so secretive about his relationship with Meisha because of how they would react to her past.

“I think Nicola didn't tell us about Meisha, maybe because she is divorced. She has kids,” he explained in an interview. “Maybe I think he's scared that his image of a religious person will [change and is scared] that we can look at him in a different way.”

Mickey told the couple, “We're not here to judge anyone. I think that you need to be more open with your life. I think that if you have a treasure like this, I think that you need to be more open to your brothers. We only wish the best for you. We hope that you will be part of our family.”



With how easily his family was able to accept her, Meisha admitted she had doubts about Nicola’s initial hesitations to introduce her to his loved ones.

“None of the things that I've heard Nicola saying that would be the big hurdles to cross with his family seemed to be hurdles to them,” she said in a confessional interview. “They were more than accepting. So there just seems to be like we're on two different planets at this point, and it's making me really wonder why I had to fight so hard to make this moment happen in the first place.”

She added, “It kind of begs the question: Nicola, is it you that has the problem with me? And if Nicola cannot accept me, for who I am, how can we get married?”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

