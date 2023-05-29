90 Day's Mahmoud Defends 'Totally Inappropriate' Line of Questioning to Girl Online While Married to Nicole

Mahmoud and his brother Ahmed received backlash for giggling through the hurtful conversation, though they said the laughter was a cultural difference between Egyptians and Americans

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny are rehashing an unpleasant memory from their shared time in Egypt on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The married couple fought further about Mahmoud's virtual communications with a woman from China — which started as a business opportunity and somehow, turned friendly.

Nicole sat Mahmoud down earlier in the season to discuss the "inappropriate" line of questioning. He was apologetic and understanding at the time. However, during Sunday night's episode, Mahmoud and his brother, Ahmed, were giggling throughout Nicole's serious rant.

"It seems to me that at this moment, his attitude is too disrespectful," Isabel chimed in virtually, speaking in Spanish. "There shouldn't be laughing at topics like this."

In defense of the laughter, Ahmed said, "It’s our culture, man. Not cry, we laugh. When we die, we laugh."

The brothers were quick to defend Mahmoud in an attempt to downplay what Nicole was saying. After she called the whole situation "totally inappropriate," Mahmoud responded with a line of "no's".

He did, however, take some responsibility for the wrong questions. One that kept surfacing was the woman's age as well as what TV shows she liked to watch.

It was Gabriel Paboga that brought the whole conversation to a new level. "Let me tell you something — I think you're so scummy," he told Mahmoud. "Words from my wife: 'Mahmoud has everything in a man I would not want.'"

Gabriel added, "My advice to Nicole is to get a divorce. You can find someone who has the same views as you."

Ultimately, the spat didn't ruin Nicole and Mahmoud's marriage. The pair are currently living apart while Mahmoud waits for his American visa to be processed. He'll eventually join Nicole in California.

Nicole kept her word about leaving Egypt after their cultural clashes became too much. She's been back in California for some time now, making money and setting up the house as a comfortable environment for when Mahmoud arrives.



