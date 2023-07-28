90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Mary says she feels "nervous" and "not ready" to get physical with her long-distance boyfriend of two years

TLC 90 Day Mary and Brandan

Brandan may have moved across the world to be with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but the pair aren’t exactly living out a fairy tale romance.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the couple spends an awkward first night together in Mary’s room while her grandparents are seemingly within earshot.

“Normally we’d be on the phone right now, not, like, this close on a bed,” Brandan says to Mary with a shy smile. “When I asked your grandparents for permission to use the room with you, they were like, you know, ‘No funny business.’ So, um....”

Not helping to set the mood, a strange noise prompts Brandan to look up and see a gecko creeping around the rafters..

Related: '90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Brandan

“I don’t wanna come off as, like, rude or disrespectful,” says Brandan. “But, um, do you by any chance foresee the night changing?”

Mary appears uncomfortable and tells him, “You know, you’re tired. So you will just go to sleep, and then I go to sleep too.”

She admits that she’s nervous, adding, “I think I’m not ready yet.”

“That’s understandable,” Brandan says. “I don’t wanna force you. Got it.”

“Thank you for being understanding,” she replies.

“Of course,” he nods.

Mary explains her feelings in a confessional interview: “I know we were having a lot of intimacy on the phone. But it’s different that he’s here now in person, and it’s a big deal to me. Just today, it’s my first time [having] me and Brandan in the same bed, first time kissing Brandan, all our first times.”



Related: 90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times

Story continues

TLC 90 Day Fiancé Mary

What goes unsaid is that there’s one more issue — Mary hasn’t told Brandan that her grandparents expect her to wait until marriage to have sex.

“So, that’s a lot of pressure,” she admits.

In last week’s episode, Mary’s grandparents expressed concerns about her relationship with Brandan and attempted to set ground rules, including that she should not “do it” with him yet.

“I have been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like to touch his hair and hug him,” she said. “I always respect my grandparents. But I don't want to tell Brandan we can't do anything without their permission.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.