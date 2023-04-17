'90 Day' : Yohan Coldly Humiliates Daniele 'in Front of His Entire Family' and Says She 'Ruined' His Birthday

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele and Yohan's argument about her ex boiled over at his surprise party — while all of his family was there to watch

It was Yohan Geronimo's birthday on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but that didn't mean Daniele Gates ended the night in an especially festive mood.

Sunday night's episode showed Yohan's American wife throw him a surprise birthday party. Things went south quickly, when the Dominican Republican refused to publicly thank his wife for pulling off such an extravagant surprise.

"I want to thank God for another year of life and this surprise," he said in his speech. "It's the first birthday where I have all my family together. I have a tear somewhere. Thank you for being here on this special day."

Yohan's father called out, "You forgot to say something — thanks to your wife Daniele."

He responded, "I already thanked her."

Daniele left the restaurant to catch her breath after Yohan upset her. "The fact that he's willing to ignore the fact that I exist in front of his entire family in public is really humiliating," she told cameras.

He soon met her outside where the conversation quickly shifted to Yohan's lingering annoyance that Daniele's ex had reappeared in her life.

When she admitted she was embarrassed by Yohan's public snub, Yohan said Daniele had already "ruined his birthday" the day before by planning to meet up with a man from her past.

"It's worse when you make plans with other people without telling your partner," he said. "Yesterday you ruined my birthday, since yesterday. One day before my birthday, you tell me that your friend is coming here and that you want to see your friend. A friend you had a relationship with, the day before my birthday. You tell me that you want to see your friend, and he wants to see you. You want to see your friend the day before my birthday! How do you think I feel?"

The conversion left Daniele in tears, and she decided to leave the party early — alone. On her way out, she explained just how hurt she really was.

"I feel like I've made a lot of choices to make Yohan's life better," she told cameras. "He doesn't appreciate them, and he's very, 'It's either my way or the highway.' He's very ungrateful."

She continued, "I'm realizing that I've had this relationship before and it always ends badly. So, I need to go home and figure out what I want to do with my life. Because I'm not gonna live like this."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

